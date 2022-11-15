ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

NASCAR Veteran Really Wants To Be Most 'Popular' Driver

Chase Elliott has won the National Motorsports Press Association Most Popular Driver Award four years in a row. This year, Ryan Blaney is hoping to change that. On Wednesday, the Team Penske driver took to Twitter with a hilarious campaign-ad style video stating his case for the 2022 award. The...
msn.com

Top NASCAR team announces driver change

In a move that was long rumored but not confirmed and announced until now, Stewart-Haas Racing revealed that Ryan Preece will pilot the #41 Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series starting in 2023, replacing Cole Custer. Custer will head back to the Xfinity Series where he will race full-time there for Stewart-Haas.
FanBuzz

Fast Friends: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Once Got Jeff Gordon out of a Speeding Ticket

From Richard Petty to Joey Logano, NASCAR drivers are pretty much fueled by one thing: the desire to go really, really fast. Now, once they get off the track, that need for speed doesn't just go away. The only issue is that now they're forced to abide by the rules of the road, which makes it a lot harder to push 100 MPH and not get noticed for it. This makes NASCAR drivers, past and present, especially susceptible to speeding tickets.
The Comeback

NASCAR makes announcement regarding new series

NASCAR made a huge announcement on Wednesday, revealing that they are launching a new international series in Brazil. With the “NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race,” Brazil will become the sanctioning body’s fourth international division and first in South America, joining Canada, Mexico, and Europe. From NASCAR’s official announcement: “Brazil is a vibrant country, rich in motorsports culture and Read more... The post NASCAR makes announcement regarding new series appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Road & Track

The Crash That Changed Everything for Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch knew it was going to hurt. He was careening toward a concrete wall at Daytona International Speedway at 176 mph, with only a few seconds and a strip of grass between himself and a head-on hit. Busch’s car, unable to fully buffer him from such an unnatural impact, would compress. His body would slam forward into his seat belts.
NBC Sports

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR

The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Ryan Preece replaces Cole Custer in No. 41 Cup car

Driver Ryan Preece has been promoted to Cup by Stewart-Haas Racing. He will replace Cole Custer in the team’s No. 41 car. Custer, who has raced in Cup for three seasons, will stay with the team but will drop down to the Xfinity Series and be a teammate to Riley Herbst.
todaynftnews.com

Indianapolis Motor Speedway is advancing into the metaverse & NFT space

Indianapolis Motor Speedway has filed a trademark application for INDY. The trademark application indicates offerings related to NFTs and metaverse. Last year, IMS made it to the headlines for conducting the first-ever autonomous car race. NFTs and metaverse trademarks have gone a step ahead as the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

