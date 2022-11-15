Read full article on original website
BOL Game Day Preview: How to watch, staff predictions for Austin Peay
No. 8 Alabama (8-2, 5-2 SEC) will play in its sixth home game of the year when it hosts Austin Peay (7-3, 3-2 ASUN). As we wait for the Crimson Tide and Governors to face off in Tuscaloosa, here is the most pertinent information to know, as well as staff predictions, for today’s game.
SEC Nation to cap regular-season tour in Tuscaloosa for Iron Bowl
SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show,?SEC Nation Presented by Regions, travels to Tuscaloosa for the 87th Iron Bowl, as No. 8 Alabama hosts SEC West rival Auburn. The show will originate from Wade Hall from 9-11 a.m. CT, Saturday, Nov. 26, on SEC Network. This is the final show of the regular season before the 2022 SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.
Live Hoops Updates: Alabama 104, Jacksonville State 62; Final
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 18-ranked Alabama (3-0) will play host to Jacksonville State (1-1) tonight at Coleman Coliseum. The game will tip-off at 8 p.m. CT and air on SEC Network. Jacksonville State is coming off its second appearance in the NCAA Tournament last season. Both appearances have come...
Saban shares what breaks his heart, pep talk from Bo Scarbrough
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – For the first time in more than a decade, Alabama has two losses before Thanksgiving. At most places, that isn’t a big deal. It could even be celebrated. But within Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide program, which has unmatched expectations because of the success of this 16-year run, that falls short of meeting the standard established by former players.
Saban reveals why Kendrick Blackshire has missed last three games
Alabama linebacker Kendrick Blackshire has missed the last three games due to injury, and on Wednesday, head coach Nick Saban revealed exactly what the sophomore is dealing with. “He’s been injured,” said Saban on the SEC coaches weekly media teleconference. “He’s been out for four weeks. May be back next...
Top recruits Nick Saban, Alabama flipped late in the recruiting process
Looking back on big flips the Crimson Tide has accomplished late in the recruiting cycle over the years.
