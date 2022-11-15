Read full article on original website
Related
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said on November 17, 2022, that investigators arrested Raneshia Pointer, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with a gunshot incident in Prairieville, Louisiana that injured one person.
theadvocate.com
One dead, suspected impaired driver arrested in St. Martin Parish crash
A Breaux Bridge man, who troopers suspect was impaired, was arrested on vehicular homicide and other charges for causing a Friday morning wreck that killed an Arnaudville woman in St. Martin Parish, officials said. The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on La. 94 near La. 354. Troopers determined Luke...
theadvocate.com
Two Acadiana men killed in two-vehicle crash in Iberia Parish, state police say
Two Acadiana men were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Iberia Parish Thursday afternoon. The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on La. 14 at Leleux Road. John B. Young, Jr., 54, of Youngsville, was driving a 2019 Jeep Cherokee north on Leleux road when he reached the road’s intersection with La. 14. Young then proceeded to cross both of the highway’s eastbound lanes and enter the westbound lanes without yielding, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
brproud.com
Traffic stop in Louisiana ends with arrest of trio on drug and gun charges
PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office recently initiated a traffic stop on LA 70 East. The traffic stop took place on Tuesday, November 15, after a deputy saw “an eastbound vehicle commit a traffic violation,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Opelousas 19-year-old arrested in undercover bust, 4 pounds of marijuana
A 19-year-old from Opelousas has been arrested on several charges following an undercover investigation, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO).
Authorities seeking Baton Rouge rapper linked to Louisiana murder, armed robbery
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say they’re searching for a Baton Rouge rapper with ties to a murder and armed robbery that occurred in St. Helena Parish last month. According to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Jarman K. King, also known as ‘Monkey,’ is the rapper who is allegedly linked to […]
29-year-old Arnaudville woman killed in early morning crash
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A woman was killed early Friday morning following a four vehicle crash on Highway 94 in St. Martin Parish. According to State Police, the crash happened just after 7 a.m. and took the life of Hailee Rossyoin, 29 of Arnaudville. A preliminary investigation has revealed that a pick-up truck traveling west on LA 94 steered into […]
St. Landry man arrested after allegedly altering checks
A St. Landry man has been arrested after allegedly altering checks, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office (EPSO).
theadvocate.com
Mother sought, daughter arrested in shooting that stemmed from brawl at Dutchtown gas station
A Baton Rouge mother and daughter got in a fist fight with another group of women at a Dutchtown gas station Tuesday and the mother shot and injured one of the women during the brawl, Ascension sheriff's deputies said. Rhesa Pointer, 40, shot a woman from the other group multiple...
brproud.com
1 shot on Prescott Road Thursday, police investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to shots fired on Prescott Road. According to the police, officers were called to the 5800 block of Prescott Road regarding a reported shooting Thursday afternoon. One person was taken to the hospital, according to Mike Chustz with East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services.
wbrz.com
WATCH: Truck screeches down I-10, refuses to stop for police after losing tire
BATON ROUGE - A driver led troopers and sheriff's deputies on a chase through several parishes late Friday afternoon, even refusing to stop after the truck popped one of its tires. Louisiana State Police said the chase began in White Castle sometime around 3 p.m. The suspect eventually led troopers...
Crowley Police looking for teen missing since Oct. 28
The Crowley Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 17-year-old.
Opelousas Man Already in Lafayette Jail Charged in Shooting
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - 21-year-old Lamarc Amos of Opelousas is now behind a different set of jail bars following an arrest by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office for a shooting that happened on July 7, 2021. Deputies with the Sheriff's Office say Amos was identified multiple...
theadvocate.com
Opelousas man arrested for shooting another man in back with shotgun in July 2021, sheriff says
An Opelousas man was arrested on attempted murder after a victim in a July 2021 shooting identified him as his assailant, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Lamarc Anthony Amos, 21, of Opelousas, was arrested Monday on attempted second-degree murder and is being held on a $200,000 bond after police say he shot another man in the back with a shotgun on July 7, 2021. The shooting happened at the intersection of Park and Tesson streets in the Opelousas area, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
theadvocate.com
A conversation with Lafayette's new police chief
Chief Judith Estorge is a 29-year veteran of the Lafayette Police Department who has risen through the ranks to become the first female chief.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette Theft Victim Asking for Help Identifying Suspects
The alleged theft took place in Sawgrass Subdivision, off of E. Broussard Road between Vincent Road and Highway 92.
