An Opelousas man was arrested on attempted murder after a victim in a July 2021 shooting identified him as his assailant, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Lamarc Anthony Amos, 21, of Opelousas, was arrested Monday on attempted second-degree murder and is being held on a $200,000 bond after police say he shot another man in the back with a shotgun on July 7, 2021. The shooting happened at the intersection of Park and Tesson streets in the Opelousas area, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

OPELOUSAS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO