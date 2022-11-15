ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said on November 17, 2022, that investigators arrested Raneshia Pointer, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with a gunshot incident in Prairieville, Louisiana that injured one person.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Two Acadiana men killed in two-vehicle crash in Iberia Parish, state police say

Two Acadiana men were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Iberia Parish Thursday afternoon. The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on La. 14 at Leleux Road. John B. Young, Jr., 54, of Youngsville, was driving a 2019 Jeep Cherokee north on Leleux road when he reached the road’s intersection with La. 14. Young then proceeded to cross both of the highway’s eastbound lanes and enter the westbound lanes without yielding, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

29-year-old Arnaudville woman killed in early morning crash

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A woman was killed early Friday morning following a four vehicle crash on Highway 94 in St. Martin Parish.   According to State Police, the crash happened just after 7 a.m. and took the life of Hailee Rossyoin, 29 of Arnaudville. A preliminary investigation has revealed that a pick-up truck traveling west on LA 94 steered into […]
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
brproud.com

1 shot on Prescott Road Thursday, police investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to shots fired on Prescott Road. According to the police, officers were called to the 5800 block of Prescott Road regarding a reported shooting Thursday afternoon. One person was taken to the hospital, according to Mike Chustz with East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Opelousas man arrested for shooting another man in back with shotgun in July 2021, sheriff says

An Opelousas man was arrested on attempted murder after a victim in a July 2021 shooting identified him as his assailant, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Lamarc Anthony Amos, 21, of Opelousas, was arrested Monday on attempted second-degree murder and is being held on a $200,000 bond after police say he shot another man in the back with a shotgun on July 7, 2021. The shooting happened at the intersection of Park and Tesson streets in the Opelousas area, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

1 in critical condition after shooting on North Street, Baton Rouge EMS says

One person is in critical condition after a shooting on North Boulevard between Baton Rouge Community College and Baton Rouge General's Mid-City campus Thursday afternoon. EMS spokesman Mike Chustz said the incident occurred near the intersection of Leo Street and North Boulevard. No other information was immediately available. This is...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy