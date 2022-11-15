27 Year-Old Entrepreneur Has Successfully Secured $1M in Funding for her Clients in 2022 and plans to triple the amount in 2023

Innovative multimedia company, Relatable Media, announces its official launch with services to connect content creators and enable reach a wider audience across the globe. Relatable Media might just be charting a new course in the world of content creation as the multimedia company announces its launch with the introduction of a wide range of services designed to help different categories of creatives get their stories shared around the world. The forward-thinking multimedia company behind the WorldAuthors.org talk show called “UNCUT with Lucia” is bringing a wealth of knowledge in the multimedia industry to establish vibrant and meaningful connections beyond geographic boundaries.

