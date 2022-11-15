27 Year-Old Entrepreneur Has Successfully Secured $1M in Funding for her Clients in 2022 and plans to triple the amount in 2023

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Millennials Works creates new content by connecting virtual characters with global brands
Millennials Works is carrying out various ways of virtual character marketing by creating a new trend in the commerce industry through collaborations between characters and brands around the world. Millennials Works is actively working to create another profit structure for characters by going beyond the existing characters featured in webtoons...
Woonsocket Call
WEWE Global Community: An Outstanding Opportunity for Companies and Projects
Imagine a world where you could get your project in front of millions of people with just a few clicks. That's where WEWE Global comes in. Thanks to our community of hundreds of thousands of people from over 86 countries and our passion for sourcing the best and most innovative projects, WEWE Global loves to see new businesses and projects succeed, thanks to its incubator and accelerator programs.
Woonsocket Call
HCLTech launches learning series to transform employees into sustainability champions
HCLTech, a global technology company, announced that it has launched the HCLTech Sustainability School and its first comprehensive climate literacy learning series. The series, developed by Axa Climate, has been designed to raise awareness of the impact of climate change among HCLTech’s 220,000+ employees. The HCLTech Sustainability School aims...
Woonsocket Call
Relatable Media Officially Launches To Connect Creatives Across the Globe
Innovative multimedia company, Relatable Media, announces its official launch with services to connect content creators and enable reach a wider audience across the globe. Relatable Media might just be charting a new course in the world of content creation as the multimedia company announces its launch with the introduction of a wide range of services designed to help different categories of creatives get their stories shared around the world. The forward-thinking multimedia company behind the WorldAuthors.org talk show called “UNCUT with Lucia” is bringing a wealth of knowledge in the multimedia industry to establish vibrant and meaningful connections beyond geographic boundaries.
Woonsocket Call
Nextdoor to Participate in the 2022 Wells Fargo TMT Summit
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KIND) today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Mike Doyle, will participate in the 2022 Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Please contact the host company for more details on the conference, including registration and meeting information. Nextdoor uses its Investor Relations website (investors.nextdoor.com),...
Woonsocket Call
Governance Professionals of Canada Announces and Congratulates the Winners of the 2022 Excellence in Governance Awards
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2022) - Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC) announces the winners of the 2022 Excellence in Governance Awards (EGAs)/Prix d'excellence en gouvernance. To learn more about the EGAs: http://www.gpcanada.org/EGA. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:. The Awards gather the governance community...
Woonsocket Call
Altus Power Unveils New App to Connect Residential Customers to Local Clean Energy
Altus Power, Inc. (“Altus Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPS) today announced it has launched its digital platform for Community Solar and it is now available on the Apple App Store and on its website. Altus Power’s Community Solar program matches individuals and communities with solar projects built locally. These programs offer customers a discount on their monthly energy bills and adds clean power to their community by displacing more carbon-intensive utility power. Customers can complete the signup process in under a minute on the new app. It’s like a dating app for the planet that saves you money.
Woonsocket Call
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of First Insurance Company
AM Best has removed from under review with developing implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of First Insurance Company (SFIC) (Jordan). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect SFIC’s...
Woonsocket Call
Money Magazine Names Augusta Precious Metals 'Best Overall' in 2022 Best Gold IRA Company Reviews
CASPER, Wyo. - November 18, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Money.com (Money magazine) recognized Augusta Precious Metals as its recommendation for best gold IRA company in 2022 overall in a field of seven top gold IRA companies chosen by the publication after evaluating more than a dozen U.S. gold IRA companies. In...
Woonsocket Call
Surf Wallet, the first community-based wallet launched on Sui blockchain
To buoy the Sui ecosystem, Surf Wallet launched a Chrome extension this week. People interested in Sui blockchain and who want to explore the web3 world are welcome to experience Surf Wallet. Surf DAO, the team behind Surf wallet, consists of 5 early supporters active in the Sui community. They...
Woonsocket Call
G42, OceanX, G-Tech and the Indonesian Government to Collaborate to Advance Oceanic Research to Protect the Marine Environment
G42, the leading UAE-based AI and cloud computing company and global nonprofit ocean exploration organization OceanX, along with G-Tech Digital Asia (G-Tech), and the Government of the Republic of Indonesia via its Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment (CMMAI) have announced the signing of a Letter of Intent to establish a collaboration to develop ocean research to help protect the marine environment.
Comments / 0