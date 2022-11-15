Read full article on original website
NFL Insider Floats Possible Matt Patricia Replacement For Patriots
Early last offseason, multiple reports indicated the Patriots could tab Bill O’Brien to replace Josh McDaniels as New England’s offensive coordinator. And the rumors persisted even after it became clear that some combination of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge would fill the void left by McDaniels’ departure.
Stephen A. Smith Furious With NFL Owner's 'Dumb' Comment
Stephen A. Smith is fed up with Mark Davis and his recent comments about Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels. After the Raiders' loss to first-time NFL head coach Jeff Saturday and the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Davis expressed his continued confidence in McDaniels. "People in today's world want...
Ex-Jets running back out for season with shoulder injury
Ty Montgomery has suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. The New England Patriots running back sustained the injury halfway through the Week 1, 20-7, loss to the Miami Dolphins. He was placed on injured reserve a few days later and hasn’t played since. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
CBS Sports
Eagles sign two-time Pro Bowler Linval Joseph to one-year deal, Marlon Tuipulotu headed to injured reserve
The Philadelphia Eagles added more depth at defensive tackle, signing Linval Joseph to a one-year contract Wednesday. The move comes in the wake of rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis going on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain and second-year defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu headed to injured reserve. CBS Sports...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears Sign Former First-Round Defensive End
The Chicago Bears added help to their defensive line. The Chicago Bears need help on the defensive line. The unit has been subpar this season. According to Pro Football Focus, the Bears are graded dead last in the league in defensive pass rushing. The Bears added depth to the unit on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legendary QB1 Ben Roethlisberger Emphatically Answered Fans Question About Whether He’d Consider Being An OC
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has struggled during the 2022 NFL season and fans have been less than enthusiastic about the offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. The Steelers have managed three victories this season and are 3-1 when they score 20 points or more. Pittsburgh fans on social media have been calling for a Steelers legendary signal caller to come out of retirement and take the offensive coordinator position.
Steelers' Devin Bush, Larry Ogunjobi, Kevin Dotson, Minkah Fitzpatrick do not practice
Minkah Fitzpatrick did not practice four days after an emergency appendectomy. According to the injury report, six others joined him in sitting out the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first practice of the week. Inside linebacker Devin Bush sat out because of a knee injury that had not previously been made public....
FOX Sports
Eagles place TE Goedert on IR; sign veteran DT Joseph
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles placed tight end Dallas Goedert on injured reserve with a shoulder injury Wednesday and signed veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph. Goedert was injured in Philadelphia's 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The 27-year-old Goedert has 43 receptions for 544 yards...
Dallas Cowboys Sign Notable Veteran Wide Receiver To Practice Squad
The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly signing a former Cleveland Browns wide receiver this Wednesday afternoon. In a move announced by Ari Meirov earlier today, the Cowboys added Antonio Callaway as well as defensive end Takk McKinley to the team's practice squad. "The #Cowboys have added ...
Jets Are Reportedly Signing Prominent Free Agent
The New York Jets added a familiar face to their offensive line room on Thursday. The Jets have signed veteran lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who worked out for the team on Monday. Duvernay-Tardif also spent time with the Jets in 2021, appearing in eight games and starting seven. A graduate of...
Yardbarker
OSU's Ryan Day offers worrying Jaxon Smith-Njigba update
Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has barely played in 2022, and it sounds like the situation might not improve much in the weeks to come. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day admitted Thursday that Smith-Njigba may not necessarily return to action this season as he deals with a lingering hamstring injury. Day said he was more hoping to get Smith-Njigba back instead of expecting it.
Yardbarker
NFL analyst blasts Bills over new stadium amid upcoming snowstorm
The NFL is monitoring a severe snowstorm expected to affect the Buffalo area this weekend with Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills potentially being impacted. With the game potentially being moved, NFL analyst Warren Sharp made an interesting point as it pertains to the Bills' plan to...
Ndamukong Suh Signed With Super Bowl Contender: Report
Free agent former All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with this Super Bowl contender.
Yardbarker
Deshaun Watson Is Turning Heads At Browns Practice
Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt likes what he has seen so far from the three-time Pro Bowl selection. “He looked good,” said Pelt. “I know he’s been working hard while he’s been away from the building. Excited to see him out there. He made some throws after practice in what we call an ‘opportunity period.’ You’re like, ‘Oh, OK, that’s impressive stuff.’ So he looks good.”
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 11 of 2022
Everything that goes around, comes around. That was the story of Week 10 among our NFL experts. A perennial top-picker, Michael Peterson, felt the dagger of defeat as he fell into last place for the first time this season. Michael has been one of the best pickers across all media networks, but unpredictability reared it’s head once more.
The Ringer
Week 11 Matchups, Must-Starts, and Must-Benches
We kick off our NFL Week 11 preview by discussing the Browns-Bills game moving to Detroit, whether Allen Robinson II or anyone else on the post–Cooper Kupp Rams offense is fantasy-relevant, which teams are secretly frauds, Amari Cooper’s bizarre home and road splits, Vegas’s curiously small line against the Colts, and more.
Yardbarker
Joe Douglas and Jets set to be in Unfamiliar Territory Come Draft Time and Other Observations
Apologies for lagging a few days behind on this one, but as the Jets wrap up their bye week and get ready for the New England Patriots in Foxborough on Sunday, we thought this would be a good time to drop a few random stats, notes and quotes regarding Gang Green’s near and distant future:
Bears sign DL Taco Charlton to active roster, activate Matt Adams off IR
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus announced a couple of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Chicago has signed defensive lineman Taco Charlton off the Saints’ practice squad and activated linebacker Matt Adams off injured reserve. Adams suffered a calf injury in a Week 5 loss...
What the Jets are saying about the Patriots as the AFC East race heats up
The best of what Robert Saleh, Quinnen Williams, and other New York Jets had to say about the Patriots this week. This week, the Patriots are set for a rematch with the Jets. And if New York is able to snap New England’s 13-game winning streak against them, the Jets will leap to first place in the AFC East after notching wins against Buffalo and Miami.
Commanders’ DC Del Rio updates on DE Young
One of the top things on the minds of Commanders fans is when will defensive end Chase Young return to game-action. There are still no firm answers, but defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio talked to the media on Thursday and discussed how Young is looking this week and when he may play. “He’s [Young’s] working […]
