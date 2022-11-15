Read full article on original website
SpaceRyde announces multiple launches with ISILaunch
SAN FRANCISCO — Canadian launch startup SpaceRyde revealed plans Nov. 15 to launch four private commercial flights for ISILaunch, a subsidiary of Innovative Solutions In Space B.V. of the Netherlands. Customers will pay $250,000 to launch 25-kilogram payloads on SpaceRyde’s Ryder rocket and Flying Spider balloon. The flights are...
Apple bringing SOS via satellite services to Europe in December
TAMPA, Fla. — Apple is extending its SOS via satellite service for iPhone 14 smartphones to parts of Europe in December, the company said Nov. 15 after bringing the capability online across the United States and Canada. The expansion will enable users outside cellular and Wi-Fi coverage in France,...
AST SpaceMobile searching for funds to accelerate constellation
TAMPA, Fla. — A year and a half after netting around $417 million through its IPO, AST SpaceMobile is seeking more funds to accelerate a direct-to-smartphone constellation that has fallen behind a key regulatory deadline. Despite successfully deploying its gigantic phased array antenna this week, AST SpaceMobile’s BlueWalker-3 prototype...
NASA calls test of inflatable heat shield a success
WASHINGTON — A NASA demonstration of an inflatable heat shield showed the technology worked and can be scaled up for missions on Earth and Mars, project leaders said Nov. 17. NASA flew the Low-Earth Orbit Flight Test of an Inflatable Decelerator (LOFTID) as a secondary payload on the Atlas...
Azure Orbital Space unveils software tools for space applications
SAN FRANCISCO – Microsoft announced the private preview Nov. 17 of a new product, the Azure Orbital Space Software Development Kit (SDK). With the spacecraft-agnostic SDK, Azure Orbital intends to make it easy for developers to create space-related applications in the cloud and deploy them on spacecraft operated by Azure Orbital partners, Stephen Kitay, Azure Space senior director, told SpaceNews.
Op-ed | SLS and Artemis warrant continued robust support
As U.S. adversaries seek to militarize space, SLS’s heavy-lift capability makes it a unique entity for NASA and national security. Robust congressional support for SLS, NASA's near-term Artemis missions and future configurations is more important than ever. In the early morning of Nov. 16, 2022, America reaffirmed its role...
Japan agrees to space station extension and Gateway contributions
WASHINGTON — The Japanese government has formally agreed to extend its participation on the International Space Station through 2030 and provide components for the lunar Gateway. In a virtual ceremony Nov. 17, NASA and Japanese government officials signed an agreement outlining the roles that Japan will provide in the...
Tory Bruno: DoD should ‘block buy’ heavy launch services as supply is tight
WASHINGTON — United Launch Alliance CEO Tory Bruno is advising the U.S. Space Force to preemptively buy heavy launch services as rockets could be in short supply over the next several years. “There is a worldwide shortage of launch,” Bruno told SpaceNews in a recent interview. “For the...
On the NRO’s wish list: AI technologies to manage satellites and data
RESTON, Va. — The National Reconnaissance Office continues to borrow pages from the space industry’s playbook as it seeks to accelerate deployments of spy satellites, the agency’s director Chris Scolese said Nov. 15. “We are taking seriously the need to move faster in all the things that...
Spire Global reveals larger, new-gen 16U satellite bus
BREMEN, Germany — Spire Global has unveiled a new-generation satellite bus to meet demand for larger and more capable satellites. The 16U platform was announced at the Space Tech Expo Europe in Bremen, Germany, Nov. 15. It is focused on meeting demands of Earth observation and space domain awareness customers with missions that require larger payloads and more power, volume, and data capabilities than a conventional 16U, according to Spire.
Japanese lunar lander slated to launch Nov. 28 at the earliest
TAMPA, Fla. — Japan’s ispace expects SpaceX to launch its lunar lander Nov. 28 at the earliest for a mission to the moon’s surface roughly five months later. The company said Nov. 17 its HAKUTO-R M1 lander is slated to fly on a Falcon 9 at 3:46 a.m Eastern from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, subject to weather and other conditions.
