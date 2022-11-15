Read full article on original website
Voters of color in Nevada, Colorado influenced by climate change, survey shows
According to the African American Research Collaborative, which surveyed Black and Latino voters in 11 battleground states, climate change and extreme weather was the most important issue for 20% of Black voters in Colorado. That’s three percentage points higher than all voters nationwide. Moreover, 93% of Black voters in...
Secretary of Labor visited Idaho for National Apprenticeship Week
Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visited the Micron headquarters in Boise for National Apprenticeship Week as the company will be starting a partnership with the College of Western Idaho. Secretary Walsh toured Micron’s research and development facilities on Tuesday to highlight the company’s Technician Apprenticeship Program, which will give CWI...
Mobile clinic helps distribute abortion pills along Colorado border
Some states in our region and around the U.S. are restricting abortions. Now efforts are underway to connect women with abortion medications – a dose of two pills that can be taken at home. A mobile clinic is operating along Colorado's border, so women from out-of-state can pick up...
Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: November 16, 2022
Last week, Idaho Health and Welfare reported the first flu death in Idaho this season. The man was over 65 and lived in Nez Perce County. Over the last five years, an average of 45 people have died from the flu in Idaho each year, most of whom were over 65. Flu is on the rise in Idaho and around the country, especially in eastern and southeastern states.
The world’s largest dam removal will touch many lives in the Klamath River Basin
The four-dam teardown brings hope and uncertainty to residents in an area of Southern Oregon and Northern California where drought has made water a source of controversy. Looking down at a pool filled with Klamath River salmon swimming back to their spawning grounds, Karuk Tribal Councilor Aaron “Troy” Hockaday says he can’t wait to see what the future holds for them.
Will there be enough water for farmers next year?
The Idaho Water Supply Committee held its fall meeting last week and experts said that much of the state is in trouble when it comes to having enough water. A hot July and August drained many reservoirs and many of them, including the Big Wood, Big Lost, Salmon Falls Creek, Henry's Fork and Snake River Basins will need a lot of water and snow this winter to fill back up. Without that water farmers and irrigators will face a difficult growing year in 2023 and that could affect Idaho's economy.
Idaho Building Code Board tables cuts to energy efficiency regulations
The Idaho Building Code Board tabled an action Tuesday that could have removed large chunks of the energy efficiency codes. The board was considering cuts to some energy efficiency requirements for commercial and residential buildings. They regulate the energy efficiency of heating and cooling equipment and lighting, as well as how air-tight a building is.
