CBS Sports

Warriors are scrambling as Klay Thompson's struggles have reached elephant-in-the-room levels

Klay Thompson wasn't happy when Charles Barkley said he's "not the same guy" he was before sustaining devastating injuries in consecutive years, first a torn ACL and then a ruptured Achilles. Thing is, it's true. Thompson acknowledged it himself, rhetorically asking reporters amid his Barkley rant: "Who goes through something like that and comes back [the same]?"
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Olivier Sarr: Waived by Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers waived Sarr (wrist) on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Sarr has been dealing with a high-grade partial tear in his right wrist since late October, and it's not yet clear when he'll be deemed ready to return to game action. However, he'll be forced to seek out other opportunities after the Trail Blazers signed Ibou Badji to a two-way contract Friday. Sarr could wind up in the G League if no other NBA team has a two-way opening to use on him.
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Isaiah Mobley: Moves back to NBA

The Cavaliers recalled Mobley from the Cleveland Charge of the G League on Wednesday, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Mobley has only appeared in one NBA game this season, as he has spent the majority of his two-contract with the Charge. With Jarrett Allen (ankle) out, Mobley may receive game action if there are injuries or foul trouble ahead of him in the depth chart.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gay: Out at least two more weeks

The Jazz announced Thursday that Gay will be out at least two more weeks due to a left finger sprain, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Gay was unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks and underwent an MRI that revealed a third finger MCP joint sprain in his left hand. He'll be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks, while his absence should allow Lauri Markkanen and Simone Fontecchio to see increased run.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Bulls' Patrick Williams: Questionable vs. Magic

Williams is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic due to a sprained right ankle. Williams remains in a low-usage role for Chicago, so even if he sits out, there won't be too many extra shots available. An absence could mean more minutes for Derrick Jones and Javonte Green.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Celtics' Marcus Smart: Ruled out Wednesday

Smart (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports. Smart's out status juxtaposes his designation from Tuesday, when he was ruled probable for the contest despite an ankle issue. Unfortunately, the lockdown point guard will be forced to miss the contest, and the problems on the ball are exacerbated by the fact that Malcolm Brogdon (ankle) will sit as well. Payton Pritchard and Derrick White may be called on to serve as the primary ball handlers with the pair sidelined.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Not spotted at practice Friday

Jackson (undisclosed) wasn't spotted during the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. The QB practiced fully both Wednesday and Thursday, but his status now is worth tracking ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers. Friday's final injury report is slated to add further context with regard to Jackson's Week 11 availability.
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tyler Heineman: DFA'd by Pittsburgh

Heineman was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Tuesday. Heineman appeared in 62 games between the Pirates and Blue Jays last season and had a .217/.276/.268 slash line, and he won't stick on Pittsburgh's 40-man roster through the offseason.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Still not practicing

Franks (calf) didn't practice Wednesday. Franks was ruled out for Week 10 due to a calf injury and remains sidelined to start Week 11 prep. The second-year pro will have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Bears.
CBS Sports

Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Feeling better Friday

Barkov (illness) is feeling better Friday and could return to the lineup Saturday against Calgary. Barkov was forced to miss Thursday's tilt against Dallas with the non-COVID illness. The Panthers are optimistic that Barkov will return Saturday. He has four goals and 14 points in 16 games this season.
CBS Sports

NFL could move Browns-Bills game out of Buffalo due to epic snowstorm: Here's what the league is considering

With an epic snowstorm getting ready to hit Buffalo, there's a chance that the NFL could be forced to move this Sunday's game between the Browns and Bills. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones has reported that the league has been "monitoring the weather" and is "in communication with both teams" about possibly relocating the game. If the game has to be moved, the top option right now appears to be Detroit, alhtough Jones did note that the NFL would prefer not to move the game.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Lakers, Pistons among teams monitoring Miles Bridges situation following no contest plea, per report

Miles Bridges was headed for a possible max contract as a restricted free agent over the summer. Coming off of a season in which he topped 20 points per game at the critical small forward position, Bridges was a candidate for the NBA's Most Improved Player award and considered one of the league's better young players. However, just before the beginning of free agency, Bridges' wife, Mychelle Johnson, posted pictures on Instagram showing her with severe bruises across her face and body. No NBA team signed him in the offseason, and Bridges wound up pleading no contest to the charges. He will serve three years of probation, but not face any jail time.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Giants' Graham Gano: Slated to play Sunday

Gano (illness) doesn't carry a designation heading into Sunday's game against the Lions, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Gano wasn't present for Friday's session due to an illness. However, he's still in line to handle New York's kicking duties Sunday against Detroit.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Broncos' Jonas Griffith: Out indefinitely with foot injury

Griffith suffered a foot injury during Thursday's practice, and he's in line to miss an indefinite amount of time, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports. The Broncos can't seem to catch a break when it comes to player injuries, as Griffith is now slated to join Baron Browning (hip), Randy Gregory (knee), Christopher Allen (foot) and Aaron Patrick (knee) among the team's injured linebackers. Heading into Sunday's contest versus the Raiders, Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell are in line to serve as the Broncos' top inside linebackers. While the severity of Griffith's injury have yet to be determined, his next chance to suit up will come in Week 12 against the Panthers.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Titans' Josh Lambo: Signs with Titans

The Titans signed Lambo to their 53-man roster Wednesday. For at least one week, Lambo will fill in for Randy Bullock, who has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Green Bay with a calf injury. Lambo has converted 87.1 percent of field-goal attempts in his career, but he's had trouble with point-after tries (89.9 percent) and won't get hep from the weather with Thursday's game likely played in sub-freezing temperatures.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Ravens' Gus Edwards: Returns to practice

Edwards (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. A Week 10 bye seems to have done Edwards some good after he missed the Ravens' Week 9 win over the Saints. He had 16 carries in back-to-back games before that -- his only two appearances of the season -- and it's possible he reclaims the lead role from Kenyan Drake if he's available Sunday against Carolina.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Lions' Jamaal Williams: Returns to practice

Williams (illness) was a full participant at Thursday's practice. Williams sat out the Lions' first practice of the week Wednesday after falling ill, but his ability to take every rep a day later clears the way for him to suit up this Sunday against the Giants. Though D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) has been practicing fully this week and is on pace to be available for the fourth consecutive game, he could still be relegated to a complementary role while playing at less than 100 percent. Swift's snap shares have ranged between 16 and 52 percent over the past three contests, while Williams' share has dipped no lower than 39 percent over that stretch. Williams has out-carried Swift by a 50-13 margin in those games, but Swift has quadrupled Williams' target count (12 to three).
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Giants' Shane Lemieux: Season debut coming Sunday

Lemieux (foot) will be activated from injured reserve by Saturday's deadline, and he is expected to start Sunday's Week 11 contest against Detroit, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Lemieux has been out all season after suffering a left foot injury during the Giants' second preseason contest, but that...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Dealing with knee injury

Smith was limited at Wednesday's walk-through practice due to a knee issue. Playing alongside a hobbled A.J. Brown (ankle) on Monday versus the Commanders, Smith had his most productive performance in weeks (6-39-1 receiving line on eight targets). However, Smith is now tending to an injury of his own. As such, the statuses of both wide receivers should be watched as the week goes on to get a sense of their availability for Sunday's contest at Indianapolis.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

