Forest Grove Police Log: Halloween phantom scares dog speechless

The Forest Grove Police Department responded to this dubious call for service and others from Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2022.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Friday, Oct. 28

A rather irate man called police to report he had been kicked out of a local business because he had, admittedly, yelled at employees. Officers advised him to contact the corporate office.

A caller reported he had loaned his ex a vehicle, which she neglected to return. The man declined to report the vehicle as stolen but did agree to join officers on a ride to jail after he was found to have an outstanding warrant.

A caller reported several motorcycles were flashing red and blue lights and appeared to be escorting a hearse along Pacific Avenue. The caller was correct.

A woman experiencing a severe food allergy came to the station on foot in the middle of the night. Officers assisted until medical personnel took over. She was transported to the hospital.

Saturday, Oct. 29

A woman was arrested while opening packages on one caller's porch and she was caught on video camera stealing from a different caller's doorstep. She was lodged at the jail.

Officers were called to a report of an alcohol-fueled physical altercation between two women at a residence late at night. The instigator was arrested and lodged at the jail.

Police received numerous reports of "hundreds" of loud, costume-clad university students wandering around D Street and Main Street well into the evening. Police shut down the Halloween shindigs, and attendees moved along.

Officers distributed a substantial number of glowsticks, candy and police stickers to throngs of masked young people at various community Halloween events.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Officers arrested a man after he pulled a knife and chased a car that honked at him for loitering in the middle of Hawthorne Street. He was lodged on charges of disorderly conduct and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police were called to check out a mysterious bag graffitied with threats that was left along a fence, likely related to an ongoing neighbor dispute.

A caller reported a group of hooligans on the roof of a local church late at night. On contact, police found the youths were attempting to retrieve an item that had been tossed onto the roof. While nothing criminal had occurred, officers explained that climbing on buildings late at night dressed in black might be misconstrued as a crime in progress.

Monday, Oct. 31

A caller reported two men were attempting to steal a trailer parked on B Street. Officers arrived and contacted both suspects. The vehicle was found to have been reported stolen, and a witness provided photo evidence of the suspects picking the ball lock. Both were arrested and lodged at the jail.

Police were called to check on an elderly person who appeared disoriented near a business on 19th Avenue. On arrival, the individual was unable to articulate their name or address. Police were able to positively identify the individual utilizing Help Me Home, a special registry for individuals who may become lost and unable to communicate details about themselves. She was returned home and released to her caregiver.

A caller reported an unidentified specter of sorts was setting off their backyard motion sensor, adding that their canine was too terrified to even woof. Police searched the area and were unable to determine who (or what) was setting off the sensor, but they did find the caller was under the influence, which may or may not have been related to the alleged apparition.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Police were called to a crash scene where a car slid off the road, into a ditch and collided with a telephone pole. On arrival, the driver was found to be visibly intoxicated and admitted to traveling in excess of 70 mph in the 30 mph zone. He was arrested for DUII.

A caller reported tools were taken from their vehicle overnight. Police are investigating.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

A caller reported a generator was stolen from their back porch at some point over Halloween weekend. Officers are investigating.

Police were called to the residence of a caller who reported they were armed and experiencing suicidal ideation. Officers spoke with the individual at length and ultimately convinced them to exit their residence without their firearm. The individual agreed to go to the hospital for evaluation and was taken into custody on a peace officer hold.

Police are investigating after a local business reported an employee stole money from the till.

Thursday, Nov. 3

A concerned customer reported an employee at a local convenience store was being threatened by a man at the location. Officers contacted the employee, who advised they knew the man and that no threats were made.

A caller reported a woman was at a local business smoking fentanyl in the bathroom. On contact, officers found no evidence of drug use, but they did trespass the individual from the location per the business's request.

A caller reported their vehicle had been broken into overnight and that a wallet containing ID, cash and other important cards had been taken. Police are investigating. Community members are reminded to never leave valuables or mail in a vehicle overnight.

