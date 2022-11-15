ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Top 10: ‘The Crown’ Season 5 Debuts at No. 1 With More Than 107 Million Hours Viewed in First 5 Days

By BreAnna Bell
 3 days ago

The Crown ” Season 5 has taken the throne on this week’s Netflix Top 10’s English TV chart as the No. 1 show over the Nov. 7-13 viewing window. According to the streamer’s figures, the show’s fifth season was viewed for 107.39 million hours following its premiere on Nov. 9, and is in the Top 10 in 88 countries.

In addition, the show also reached No. 1 in 37 countries including the UK, US, Canada, Australia, Germany, Italy, and France.

Created and written by Peter Morgan, the latest installment of the British drama based on the royal family picked up with a new cast featuring Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Elizabeth Debicki, and Dominic West as they covered the tumultuous marriage, infidelities, and divorce between Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Ahead of its premiere, the series spent several weeks in the Top 10 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8. The first season starring Claire Foy cracked the list at No. 7 during the Sept. 5-11 viewing window.

According to Overnights.tv, the show drew 1.1 million viewers on its debut day. The number counts anyone who saw at least one episode of the latest season on a TV set in the U.K. at around 8 a.m. local time on Netflix. The statistic does not include anyone who watched the series from a laptop, tablet or cell phone.

Coming in second place is “Manifest” Season 4. The first part of the series’ finale chapter earned 74.78 million hours in its first full week of availability on the streamer, a slight jump from the 57.1 million figure recorded during its first three days. Meanwhile, Season 1 of the supernatural drama continued its run in the Top 10 just trailing behind at No. 4 with 41.99 million hours viewed. “Manifest” Season 2 also ranked in ninth place with 18.2 million hours viewed.

“Love is Blind” Season 3 jumped to the No. 3 spot with 47.25 million hours watched following the premiere of episodes 11-12, which were added on Nov. 9. The third season of the show ranked fourth in last week’s chart with 47.1 million hours watched after the release of episodes 8-10 on Nov. 2, which potentially gave the show a boost in figures.

“From Scratch,” the limited series based on Tembi Locke’s book of the same name, experienced another fall on the chart, but remains in the rankings at No. 5. The Italian romance starring Zoe Saldaña was viewed for 31.3 million hours during the viewing window –– another decrease from the previous weeks’ 50.5 million and 72 million numbers.

Season 2 of “Warrior Nun” debuted on the list at No. 6 with 26.2 million hours watched following its Nov. 10 premiere. The new season follows Ava (Alba Baptista) and the Sister-Warriors of the OCS again as they search for a way to defeat the angel, Adriel (William Miller), who seeks to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet.

It would seem October’s Halloween thrillers are almost on the way out as the holiday season approaches. “Inside Man” Season 1 dropped to No. 7. The Stanley Tucci-led BBC drama consisting of four episodes picked up 24.97 million hours viewed in its second week on the streamer, which is a dramatic descend from last week’s No. 2 placement and 52.9 million figure.

For the first week since its release, Ryan Murphy’s “Monster” did not make the Netflix Top 10 chart. The Jeffrey Dahmer biopic starring Evan Peters concluded its seven-week run during the Oct. 31-Nov. 6 viewing window, scoring 28.3 million hours as its last figure. Though, Season 1 of “The Watcher” remains on the list in eighth place with 18.85 million hours viewed.

At No. 10, Guillermo Del Toro’s “Cabinet of Curiosities” earned 18.17 million hours viewed in its second full week of availability.

See Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of Nov. 7-13 below, beginning with English-language series and followed by non-English-language TV shows, English-language movies and then non-English-language movies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jjxq1_0jBssIhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fodgg_0jBssIhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FIswl_0jBssIhr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jQxNb_0jBssIhr00
