Blacksburg, VA

Commanders to honor slain Virginia football players

The Washington Commanders will wear three helmet decals on Sunday to honor the three University of Virginia players who were shot to death on campus last weekend. The navy blue and orange decals will bear the numbers of the three players: No. 1 for Lavel Davis Jr., No. 15 for Devin Chandler and No. 41 for D'Sean Perry.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

