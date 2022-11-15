Read full article on original website
David Kuehnert
3d ago
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
After The Loss of YPD K9 Trex It’s Time To Help
It's called K9 Foundation Yakima Valley. The non-profit was created to support Yakima County law enforcement agencies K-9 programs and foundation officials are hoping for your continued support. The foundation supported Trex and is hoping you'll help replace him. After the loss of the Yakima Police Department's K9 Trex, the...
KIMA TV
A proactive team will be implemented at YCSO to help prevent crime in Yakima
Yakima County Commissioners are using over three million dollars of ARPA funding to help create a proactive team at the Yakima County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Robert Udell says this new team of five will directly focus on crime prevention. He tells us patrol officers are often reactive to crime, only...
KIMA TV
County leaders celebrate progress on Behavioral Health Crisis Recovery Center
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Tri-Cities community is one step closer to having a recovery center with behavioral health services. Benton County leaders recently closed their deal with Lifepoint Health, giving them ownership of the old Kennewick General Hospital facility off Auburn St. The Behavioral Health Crisis Recovery Center...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima jails struggle to book inmates in special housing
YAKIMA, Wash. - Since the pandemic restrictions lifted, the Yakima County Jail and Yakima City Jail have seen their general populations decline. However, they continue to see a big need for booking inmates into special housing. Special housing is housing separate from the rest of the jail or prison population....
Yakima Police K9 Trex Loses Fight Against Sickness
Last month Yakima Police officials asked for help in treating K9 Trex who was having some health problems. Sadly according to K9 Foundation Yakima Valley "K9 Trex was set free of pain on Monday, November 14th after suffering from an undiagnosable gastrointestinal disorder." Vets at WSU were at a loss...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakama Nation's 'deadliest intersection' to be monitored with new technology
A new sensor at the intersection of Larue Road and U.S. Highway 97 will provide more information to improve traffic safety in what can be a dangerous part of the Yakima Valley. Yakama Nation’s Department of Natural Resources collaborated with the University of Washington’s Smart Transportation Applications and Research Lab...
Person Found Shot Dead In Lower Yakima Valley
Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a homicide reported Sunday in the lower Yakima valley. Details are sketchy but Deputies say they found a person shot dead after responding to the area near Highway 97 and Progressive road. The person has not been identified and no arrests have been made. No other details were released and it's unknown if Yakama Tribal Police were involved in the investigation.
Yakima Herald Republic
Election officials nearly done counting ballots in Yakima County; East Valley levy passes
Elections officials have counted nearly all Yakima County ballots for the Nov. 8 election and a levy to expand the East Valley middle school commons has passed. Only 55 uncounted ballots remained, as of Wednesday morning, said Yakima County Auditor’s Office Elections Manager Kathy Fisher. More than 63,000 Yakima...
Dumpster Fire Leads To Yakima Business Fire
It's that time of year when Yakima Firefighters see an increase in fires, many caused by space heaters or other electrical problems. Yakima Fire Department Firefighters were called to a fire early Friday in the 500 block of West Yakima Avenue that caused an estimated $80,000 in damages. No injuries were reported from the fire.
KIMA TV
Firefighters are in a heated competition this month for best and worst mustache
YAKIMA -- Local fire fighters are taking 'No shave November' seriously as they put away their razors to see who can grow the best, and worst mustache. Sunnyside and Yakima Fire District #5 started this competition last year. This year, firefighters across the valley, and even down in the tri-cities...
kpq.com
Large Fentanyl Busts Made By Drug Task Force In Wenatchee Valley
The Columbia River Drug Task is targeting Fentanyl drug dealers in the Wenatchee Valley, and is reporting significant drug busts involving the powerful opioid this month. Drug Task Force Commander Chris Foreman says his team has the resources to develop specialized skills. "The primary duty of the Drug Task Force...
FOX 11 and 41
Second suspect in shooting at Yakima Inn has been arrested
YAKIMA, Wash.- The second suspect involved in the shooting of a woman at the Yakima Inn on October 21 has been arrest. Yvette Inzunza with the Yakima Police Department tells us several agencies joined at the 900 block of Pitcher St where the suspect, Cesar Sanchez was believed to have been hiding.
KIMA TV
Geology officials say Rattlesnake Hills Landslide isn't getting worse, despite concerns
YAKIMA -- Some people who live near the Rattlesnake Hills Landslide have voiced concerns over it possibly getting worse. Local experts say as of now there is no cause for concern,. When this landslide started in 2017, it was moving around four feet per week. Now, five years later, geology...
State auditor: Seattle didn't use good data to tackle homeless crisis
(The Center Square) – A recent performance audit from the Office of the Washington State Auditor found that local governments are lacking in data-driven solutions when addressing homelessness. The auditor's office reviewed homelessness services by the cities of Seattle and Spokane, as well as Snohomish and Yakima counties. The...
Yakima Police Following Leads But Still No Sign of Missing Boy
He's been missing since September 10 and still no sign whatsoever about what happened to a 5 year old boy from Yakima. Yakima Police say Lucian Mungia was last seen by his father in the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park. Police say as the search continues there's still no sign of any foul play and they have no answer as to what happened to the boy.
ifiberone.com
Dog that was in car when it was stolen in Ellensburg found in Mattawa, reunited with owner
ELLENSBURG — A dog that was inside a vehicle when it was stolen in Ellensburg this week has been reunited with its owner. A Honda Accord was reported stolen at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, with 11-year-old Maya inside, according to Ellensburg police. More than 24 hours later and more...
KHQ Right Now
Ellensburg Police Department warns of new scam
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - As we occasionally bring to your attention the numerous ways in which professional cowards attempt to scam people out of money, please be aware of a new one taking shape as the Holiday Season is upon us. This new scam is text-based and will present you with...
yaktrinews.com
Benton County teenager crashed car while using cell phone
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A distracted teenager looked away from the road while driving with a group of people in their vehicle and lost control of the car on the outskirts of Kennewick on Monday night. According to a social media post from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were...
Benton Co. Auditor says the race for Prosecutor ‘statistically impossible’ to flip
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A race we haven’t taken our eyes off of is for Benton County Prosecutor. It’s been a close standoff between candidates Ryan Lukson and Eric Eisinger since the beginning. Eisinger is currently in the lead. The race is just more than 2,000 votes apart, with about 900 more ballots to be processed. “With the number that...
KIMA TV
Yakima Union Gospel Mission hands out hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to families in need
YAKIMA -- Hundreds of families around the valley are going to be worrying less this Thanksgiving. Each year, the Yakima Union Gospel Mission (YUGM) partners with local churches and other donors to create food boxes to give to those in need. Last year, they were able to hand out 750...
