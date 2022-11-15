A collection of love letters written by Bob Dylan in his teenage years has gone up for auction, with bidding starting at a cool $250,000. The 42 handwritten notes, totaling 150 pages and including a valentine, were sent to Barbara Ann Hewitt between 1958 and 1959, when Dylan was roughly 17-18 years old and living in Hibbing, Minn. RR Auctions, the sale conductor, did not reveal the precise contents but offered a hint at what the letters contain.

