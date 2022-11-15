ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Governor: Kentuckians can have medical cannabis if purchased in another state

By Mark Payne | LINK NKY
 3 days ago
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced on Tuesday he’s taking executive action to allow Kentuckians with certain health conditions to use and possess medical marijuana purchased in another state starting on Jan. 1. 2023.

“Today’s action means that Kentuckians suffering from these chronic and terminal conditions will soon be able to get the help they need without living in fear of being charged with a misdemeanor,” Beshear said.

There will be certain conditions to qualify. First, the cannabis must be lawfully purchased in the United States in a state where the purchase is legal and regulated. There must also be a receipt that proves that the cannabis was bought in one of those places.

Second, the amount a person can purchase and use at any time must not exceed eight ounces.

Third, the person must have a certification from a licensed health care provider that shows a diagnosis of one of 21 defined conditions, which include "cancer, multiple sclerosis, post-traumatic stress, stress disorder, muscular dystrophy, a terminal illness, and others."

"Kentuckians of all ages are suffering from chronic conditions," Beshear said. "Medical providers are prescribing opioids and painkillers that are not providing relief. And Kentuckians are fearful of falling into addiction. Kentuckians are leaving this state to access medical cannabis some of them leaving this state for good."

The governor has been exploring possible executive action for months, but work ramped up after a bill to legalize medical marijuana died in the legislature this year. Polls from the governor's advisory committee show overwhelming support in the state for legalizing medical marijuana.

Kentucky's attorney general announced his office is reviewing the action, saying Beshear has consistently attempted to bypass the General Assembly.

Beshear also signed an order regulating the sale of "Delta 8." It is already legal, but the governor says improving regulation will help the state create a template to use if medical marijuana is fully legalized.

This story was originally published on LINK NKY. Click here for more.

Comments / 57

Dominie Price
3d ago

Wait…so it’s ok if you cross state lines with it? That makes it become the jurisdiction of the DEA. So you’re ok, if you don’t get caught and charged with interstate trafficking of a federally illegal substance?

Reply
12
Melissa PARTIN
3d ago

This is awesome but we need to be able to purchase here at home for the tax Dollars does the republicans understand that 😀

Reply(5)
21
mr. 859
3d ago

that's stupid because in order to purchase it from Ohio you have to get Ohio ID and get the Ohio medical marijuana card

Reply(8)
9
