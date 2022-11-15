Read full article on original website
Related
thewashingtondailynews.com
BCCC Foundation announces scholarship recipients
The Beaufort County Community College Foundation is proud to announce these scholarship recipients for the Fall 2022 semester. Registration is open for Spring 2023 courses starting in January and traditional students have a chance to win $1000 in bookstore credits if they register during the Early Registration period ending on November 30. This will be the final semester of the Beaufort Promise in its current form. Qualified students from Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington Counties can still receive free tuition and fees beyond 2023.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Profile sets goal for county’s degree, credential holders
A profile of Beaufort County recently released by myFutureNC shows 39.8 percent of residents ages 25-44 hold a degree or credential. The nonprofit’s goal for the county is to reach 53 percent by 2030, according to the organization focused on education attainment across the state. “Two of every three...
publicradioeast.org
Now-defunct solar company leadership in NC courtroom for Chapter 7 hearing
A North Carolina solar power company now bankrupt after multiple complaints had a Chapter 7 hearing Wednesday. Pink Energy shut down unexpectedly last month. Some customers say their panels did not work and others said they didn’t see the cost savings that the company promised them. CEO Jason Waller...
thewashingtondailynews.com
June Toler Arnold
June Toler Arnold joined The Church Triumphant on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Mrs. Arnold was preceded in death by her parents Charles Lee Toler, Sr. and Sallie Godley Toler of Chocowinity, North Carolina, as well as her beloved brother Charles Lee Toler, Jr. of New Bern and her adoring aunt Annie Laura Godley of Chocowinity who lived with her in her childhood home.
bpr.org
NC environmental justice board to discuss wood pellet industry
North Carolina's environmental justice advisory board has called a special meeting Thursday night in Raleigh to discuss concerns about the fast-growing wood pellet industry. The meeting comes as Enviva, the world's largest wood pellet maker, awaits state approval to expand its pellet plant in Ahoskie, in eastern North Carolina's Hertford County. Enviva has four plants in eastern and central North Carolina that process wood cut from local forests and ship it to Europe, where it's burned at power plants.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Saving the last piece of Wootentown’s history
Nancy Burroughs is on a mission to restore First Loving Union Free Will Baptist Church. It’s been a nearly 23 year journey for Burroughs. She began in January of 2000 after receiving a vision from God to restore the church to its former glory. The church is located on Whootentown Road and is the last remaining non-residential structure of the former Wootentown community.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Bath Ruritan Club selects contest winners
Bath Ruritan Club awarded the two winners in their Veterans Day essay contest. Veteran, Mr. Rick Tee, congratulated Cece Annis, 6th grader and Eliza Kelder, 7tth grader with monetary awards after the annual Bath Elementary School Veterans Day program. Each participant was asked to share what Veterans Day meant to them. Annis and Kelder both expressed sincere reflections of what Veterans Day is and attributes of veterans. Congratulations to these young ladies. (Bath Ruritan Club)
thewashingtondailynews.com
Kiwanis Club
Beaufort County Commissioner John Rebholz, was the guest speaker a Tuesday’s Kiwanis Club of Washington meeting. Club President Ray Dennis (L) introduced Rebholz. Mr. Rebholz presented statistics on the current status of educational activity, employment, per capita income, population and county taxes and their collective impact on Beaufort County’s future.
WNCT
Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community
The Sweet Potato Drop is an annual event where two 40,000-pound loads of sweet potatoes are dropped off in Bethel and Robersonville. The drop is a collaborative effort with farmers and the local food bank. Shannon Baker has more on this. Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community. The...
iredellfreenews.com
N.C. House speaker appoints Johnson to N.C. Ports Authority
Raleigh — North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore has appointed Michael H. Johnson, CEO of The Johnson Group Inc., to the North Carolina Ports Authority. The Ports Authority operates facilities in Wilmington, Morehead City and the Inland Port in Charlotte. Freight movement is an integral part of the North Carolina economy and economic development strategy.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Nancy Hudson Wallace
Nancy Mertice Hudson Wallace, age 89, a resident of Washington, NC, died Thursday, November 17, 2022, at her home. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Pamlico Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday, November 18,...
cravencc.edu
Craven Community College’s Volt Center is a workforce development powerhouse (EdNC)
From the outside, Craven Community College’s Volt Center looks like what it was originally designed to be — a 20th century electric power plant. But instead of generating electricity, the Volt Center is generating economic impact. A study completed late last year found that Craven Community College has...
2 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
First Coast News
Vivid Hues: Stories of Black History, Montford Point Marines
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The first Black Marines in the United States Marine Corps became known as the Montford Point Marines. They trained in segregated camps outside of Jacksonville, North Carolina. Among that group of men was George McIvory, 97. McIvory along with retired master sergeant, Ron Jackson shares their story of service and bravery as Springfield Middle School student, Jackson Sanders, 12 brings it all to life in Vivid Hues; Stories of Black History.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Success in the Press-overcoming everyday challenges
One of life’s most prized moments is success. There’s cost involved when one is seeking success. There’s a cost behind every challenge; some are quite expensive, when others are inexpensive. One will never know the cost in the challenge until they engage. This goes hand in hand...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Hertford County approves new measure for hunters and anglers
WINTON – The Hertford County Board of Commissioners have approved the addition of a locally enacted law that must gain state approval. Acting upon a recommendation from Commissioner Leroy Douglas, the board, at their Nov. 7 meeting, gave their approval to a measure that makes it illegal “to hunt, fish or trap on the land of another without the written permission of the landowner or the landowner’s lessee. Written permission shall contain complete contact information for the landowner or the landowner’s lessee.”
thewashingtondailynews.com
Council votes to continue funding WISH program
Washington City Council voted 4-1 in favor of a promissory note and deed of trust that will be given to the Washington Housing Authority’s WISH program. WISH is an acronym that stands for Washington Initiative to Support Homeowners. This is a program that helps residents in low-income neighborhoods who...
carolinacoastonline.com
Creel limit regulations in place for spots, croakers; wither go the spots?
As you hopefully know, recent changes have been made in the creel limit regulations for spots and croakers, both being reduced from near infinity to a maximum of 50 per day. This was done as a result of significant declines in harvest in both the Mid-Atlantic (north of Virginia-North Carolina border) and South Atlantic (North Carolina to Florida) regions, and adult abundance in the Mid-Atlantic region in recent years. Further decreases may be imposed depending on future stock assessment data.
thewashingtondailynews.com
What is City Council’s vision for the future of Washington?
When churches decide they want to grow their membership, one of the things they look at is expanding the children’s nursery, because they know younger generations – particularly ones who grew up in the church – will be the key to the church’s survival in the future.
biltmorebeacon.com
Voters elect 24 North Carolina sheriffs, 12 with different party affiliations from their predecessors
New Hanover Sheriff Ed McMahon holds one of his campaign signs as voters arrive at Eaton Elementary School in Wilmington Election Day night, less than two hours before polls closed across the county. The photo was taken at 5:38 p.m. and the polls closed at 7:30 p.m. Photo: Mark Darrough / Carolina Public Press.
Comments / 0