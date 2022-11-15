As you hopefully know, recent changes have been made in the creel limit regulations for spots and croakers, both being reduced from near infinity to a maximum of 50 per day. This was done as a result of significant declines in harvest in both the Mid-Atlantic (north of Virginia-North Carolina border) and South Atlantic (North Carolina to Florida) regions, and adult abundance in the Mid-Atlantic region in recent years. Further decreases may be imposed depending on future stock assessment data.

EMERALD ISLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO