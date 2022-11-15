MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. elementary school is donating food to its community. Emerald Elementary School in Manistique collected almost 3,000 cans for the TV6 Canathon. The school held a friendly competition to see which class could bring the most cans. The winning class was Ms. Sylvia’s class. The...

MANISTIQUE, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO