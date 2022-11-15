Read full article on original website
Emerald Elementary School donates to TV6 Canathon
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. elementary school is donating food to its community. Emerald Elementary School in Manistique collected almost 3,000 cans for the TV6 Canathon. The school held a friendly competition to see which class could bring the most cans. The winning class was Ms. Sylvia’s class. The...
Marquette County schools celebrate Friendsgiving
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Marquette County school districts came together for a festive celebration on Friday. Students and staff from the special education programs at Marquette Area and Ishpeming Public Schools convened at the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum in Marquette. The group used the opportunity to celebrate Friendsgiving.
NMU highlights education with Ed Con event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, NMU hosted its first-ever ED Con at Whitman Hall. There were more than 60 students that attended. Ed Con is a large event for high school students interested in education. This event was targeted at High School Career Technical Education students interested in pursuing...
Negaunee High School to put on ‘Scrooge’ musical
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - In preparation for performances in two weeks, Negaunee High School is rehearsing the musical production “Scrooge.”. This play is part of choral class for high school students. They voted to do “Scrooge” over “High School Musical.”. Middle schoolers and a few elementary...
