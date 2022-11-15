Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Arizona county board delays certifying election results
PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week's vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three...
Citrus County Chronicle
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:31 p.m. EST
Alabama fails to complete lethal injection for 3rd time. MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama started and then stopped another lethal injection because prison workers were unable to establish the intravenous lines needed to administer a deadly dose. The problem was the latest in an unprecedented string of failures of the state’s capital punishment procedure. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith late Thursday was the state’s second such instance of being unable to kill an inmate in the past two months and its third since 2018. The state completed an execution in July, but only after a three-hour delay caused by the same problem. A leader of an anti-death penalty group says something has clearly gone wrong with the state’s execution procedure.
Citrus County Chronicle
Alabama calls off execution after difficulties inserting IV
ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama's execution of a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife was called off Thursday just before the midnight deadline because state officials couldn’t find a suitable vein to inject the lethal drugs. Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John...
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida Department of Health addresses Respiratory Syncytial Virus in Florida
BRONSON — The Florida Department of Health in Levy County is monitoring an above average number of cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in Florida communities. This common respiratory virus may cause a higher number of pediatric emergency department visits compared to previous years. RSV is an infection of...
Citrus County Chronicle
Man who threatened plane crash into Walmart dies in prison
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An airport worker who flew a stolen twin-engine plane erratically over north Mississippi for hours and threatened to crash into a Walmart store has died in federal prison while awaiting trial, federal authorities said Wednesday. The U.S. Bureau of Prisons said in a statement that...
Citrus County Chronicle
Michigan State survives Villanova comeback bid, 73-71
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Tyson Walker scored 22 points and Michigan State held off a late Villanova rally to pull out a 73-71 victory on Friday Night. Walker's jumper with 1:58 left gave the Spartans a 70-63 lead, but Eric Dixon answered with a 3 to cut the Villanova deficit to 70-66, and after trading layups, Caleb Daniels stole the ball from Michigan State's Joey Hauser with 53 seconds left and Jordan Longino drained the 3-pointer to get the Wildcats within one, 72-71. Walker hit the first of two free throws with 16 seconds left to make it 73-71 and Dixon's potential winning 3 caromed off and the Spartans grabbed the rebound.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sanogo scores 24, No. 25 UConn beats UNC-Wilmington 86-50
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Junior Adama Sanogo scored 24 points to lead No. 25 UConn to an 86-50 victory over UNC-Wilmington on Friday night. Sophomore Jordan Hawkins returned from concussion protocol to add a career-high 20 points for the unbeaten Huskies (4-0). Hawkins was 5 of 8 on 3-pointers. Freshman Alex Karaban finished with 12 points.
Comments / 0