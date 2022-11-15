Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
REVIEW: Excellent Circa cast is perfect in gorgeous X-mas show
2022 has been a huge year for Kyle DeFauw of Davenport. Graduated this year (!) from St. Ambrose with a degree in theater – over two years after he knocked my socks off singing Archibald Craven for the still unproduced Music Guild “Secret Garden” – DeFauw has quickly become a clear, shining star at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse.
nrgmediadixon.com
Country Legend is Coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport this January
Country Music Legend Tanya Tucker is coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport on Thursday, January 19th at 8pm. Tucker’s career began when she was just 13 years old. Her 1972 song “Delta Down” took the country world by storm. Tucker has released 25 albums since 1972 and plans to play her hits live and in concert in Davenport.
ourquadcities.com
QC Cultural Trust grants $245K for Adler performances
The Quad Cities Cultural Trust (QCCT) and Adler Theatre Foundation on Thursday announced $245,000 in 2022 grants for five cultural programs at the Adler in downtown Davenport. The 2022 Adler Theatre Fund applications opened this summer and the QCCT Board of Trustees reviewed the applications in September 2022. This granting opportunity is a separate granting cycle, over and outside of QCCT’s traditional spring grants that the trust distributes for its six ongoing funded partners.
ourquadcities.com
G.I.T. Improv has permanent home in Moline
G.I.T. Improv and The Black Box Theatre of the Quad Cities on Thursday announced a partnership providing the improv comedy troupe with a regular home and The Black Box (1623 5th Ave., Moline) Theatre a varied schedule of entertainment. “We have maintained great communication with the Black Box and knowing...
ourquadcities.com
A portrait of a QC artist as a young man
In the old days, kids used to make some money by a paper route. Today, at age 10, Levi Folker sells his paintings. The precocious Davenport boy has painted watercolors for as long as he can recall, and already has produced over 400 paintings and original works of art. Levi...
ourquadcities.com
Schuetzen Park presents zither holiday music
Anne Prinz and Karen Hinnah return to Schuetzen Park to perform a variety of tunes for “Jause,” a prelude to the holiday season. The performance, which will include some old favorites to get listeners in a holiday mood, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Schuetzen Park, 700 Waverly Road, Davenport.
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine Community College presents musical ‘Rent’
Muscatine Community College’s Theatre Department is presenting the iconic rock musical “Rent” on Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. in the newly-renovated Black Box Theater in Strahan Hall, 152 Colorado Street in Muscatine. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the...
wgil.com
You heard him on Galesburg radio for nearly 40 years. Remembering Jim Bohannon
Radio insiders and fans everywhere are remembering a familiar late-night voice that was heard locally on the WGIL airwaves for nearly four decades. Conservative talk radio host Jim Bohannon died Saturday, Nov. 12 of esophageal cancer. He was 78. Bohannon passed away at the Prisma Health Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca, South Carolina, according to an obituary published online.
ourquadcities.com
Deck the downtowns in Davenport, Bettendorf and R.I.
Downtown Davenport Partnership, Downtown Bettendorf Organization and Downtown Rock Island present Deck the Downtowns, a series of holiday promotions starting today (Nov. 18, 2022), encouraging people to eat, drink, shop and be merry downtown. All three downtowns will host a hunt for a holiday ornament in businesses through Jan. 1,...
97X Broadcasts from West Locust HyVee on Saturday
Saturday, November 19th from 11a-1pm Bill Stage will be broadcasting from the West Locust Hyvee Davenport location to talk about their pharmacy!. They've got convenient free prescription delivery right to your door. With automatic prescription refills, you can sign up and never run out again with repeat refills automatically. Get your prescriptions via mail in 3-5 business days.
KWQC
That Dam Shopping Trip 2022
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The annual small business road trip will get underway next week--over Black Friday and Small Business Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event features ten downtown Rock Island and Davenport businesses (both sides of the dam) offering chances to win big while shoppers knock off names on their gift list.
variancemagazine.com
In photos: Carrie Underwood delivers superstar performance in Moline
Just days after taking the stage at the CMA Awards in Nashville, Carrie Underwood brought her Denim & Rhinestones tour to the Vibrant Arena at The Mark on Saturday. Joined by support from opener Jimmie Allen, Underwood followed a special performance alongside Reba and Miranda Lambert in tribute to the late Loretta Lynn at the CMAs.
ourquadcities.com
King Center’s Thanksgiving has goal to give 5,000 meals
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center (630 9th St., Rock Island), on Friday kicked off their 33rd annual free Thanksgiving meals for the community. Free meals will be distributed through Sunday via curbside pickup at two locations:. MLK Center, 630 9th Street in Rock Island — Friday, Nov. 18...
The 61 Drive In Theatre Needs Your Help Iowa!
Over the last few years, drive-in theaters have become very popular again. The first one I ever visited was 61 Drive In Theater just South of Maquoketa. It was a fantastic experience, and I have been back multiple times, but now this drive-In needs our help!. How You Can Help.
ourquadcities.com
Farm & Fleet | Toyland
We are entering the season of giving and Santa could use some help making sure some local kids get presents this Christmas. The perfect place to find those special gifts–Blain’s Farm and Fleet in Moline. Find more information at FarmandFleet.com.
franchising.com
Happy Joe’s Signs New Franchisees in Illinois
Iconic Midwestern pizza brand adds tenured Happy Joe’s management as new franchisees at Galesburg and Kewanee locations. November 17, 2022 // Franchising.com // DAVENPORT, Iowa. - Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is a great place to work and now, CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco is proud to announce two long-term managers will be their newest franchisees.
Creepy Reason Why Many Go to a Burlington Hill and Say “Lucinda”
Do you believe in ghosts? Your answer to that question will likely determine whether you are willing to go to a Burlington, Iowa hill and say "Lucinda" 3 times to see what happens. The legend is based upon some bluffs along Stony Hollow Road just north of Burlington, Iowa. As...
ourquadcities.com
Get your ugly sweater running at Christmas in LeClaire
From strolling holiday characters and the Man in Red himself to ugly Christmas sweaters and a nighttime parade, LeClaire will truly be ‘lit’ to celebrate the season! Lori McFate spoke with Local 4 about the 7th Annual Ugly Sweater 5K and Kids’ Fun Run at Christmas in LeClaire.
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here's a list of events in the Quad Cities for you to check out
MOLINE, Ill. — The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for Nov. 18-20. Good Morning Quad Cities' Ann Sterling and Josh Lamberty were joined by WLLR's Dani Howes Thursday morning to go over the must-see events. Our GMQC team also...
ourquadcities.com
Big changes ahead in downtown Rock Island
Change is inevitable, and big changes are on the horizon for downtown Rock Island. Rock island Public Works Director Mike Bartels dropped by Local 4 to talk about future plans for the city. For more information, click here.
