Nashville State’s Nursing program has a new director. Elizabeth Youngblood, RN, WHNP, BC, CNE, Ed.D., is leading the highly-respected associate degree-level program. “I am exceptionally proud to say that Nashville State Community College Nursing is a highly-regarded program, having educated leaders in the field for years, with expert instructors who have years of clinical experience and a vast network,” said Nashville State’s Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Carol Rothstein. “Beth has a tremendous amount of experience in academia and on the clinical side, which will serve the program well as it continues to maintain its level of excellence and possibly expand.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO