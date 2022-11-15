Read full article on original website
nscc.edu
Nashville State Announces Director of Nursing
Nashville State’s Nursing program has a new director. Elizabeth Youngblood, RN, WHNP, BC, CNE, Ed.D., is leading the highly-respected associate degree-level program. “I am exceptionally proud to say that Nashville State Community College Nursing is a highly-regarded program, having educated leaders in the field for years, with expert instructors who have years of clinical experience and a vast network,” said Nashville State’s Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Carol Rothstein. “Beth has a tremendous amount of experience in academia and on the clinical side, which will serve the program well as it continues to maintain its level of excellence and possibly expand.”
clarksvillenow.com
County safety and risk director elected to serve as president of TN PRIMA
CLARKSVILLE, TN –Montgomery County Safety & Risk Director Jennifer Hood was elected by her Tennessee peers to serve as the next president of the Tennessee Public Risk Management Association (TN PRIMA). The announcement was made earlier this month at the annual TN PRIMA conference in Nashville. Hood has worked...
clarksvillenow.com
Habitat for Humanity celebrates 5,000th home built in Tennessee | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Habitat for Humanity of Tennessee marked its 5000th home in the state on Thursday with Habitat of Humanity of Montgomery County. Attendees heard speeches and signed the studs of the home, currently under construction. Judith, the future homeowner, delivered a speech thanking God and...
clarksvillenow.com
Montgomery County Family and Community Educators attend state conference
CLARKSVILLE, TN –Montgomery County Family and Community Educators members attended the 40th annual Tennessee Association for Family and Community Education (TAFCE) Conference held November 13-16 at the Franklin Cool Springs Marriott. Their theme “Saddle Up with FCE” was played to the hilt with decorations, hospitality room spreads, games, line dancing, and seated line dancing!
Tennessee Tribune
Nashville State Clarksville Campus Student Awarded
CLARKSVILLE, TN — Dawne Moore, a retired U.S. Army Master Sergeant and current Nashville State Community College student success veteran advisor at the Clarksville campus, has been awarded a Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) Chancellor’s Commendation for Military Veterans. Moore was honored during a Nashville State’s Veterans Day...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Chamber of Commerce welcomes Fort Campbell Spouses’ Club
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Fort Campbell Spouses’ Club has joined the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. President Jennifer Espinoza said the club is a group of active duty and retiree spouses who have a goal of raising money for military affiliated spouses and children. “We think...
Clarksville and Murfreesboro named worst cities to live without a car
Clarksville was number two on that list, and Murfreesboro came in seven.
clarksvillenow.com
Audit finds issues with city Housing Rehabilitation Program caused by outdated software
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – City officials are working to correct issues with the Clarksville Housing Rehabilitation Program after an internal audit revealed problems with policies and procedures. CNCS Homeowner Rehabilitation Loan Servicing and Collections received multiple comments in the audit, which seemed to indicate the issues resulted from...
WSMV
Titans, Mayor Cooper announce $15M donation for Nashville high school athletic programs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville’s public high schools received a welcome surprise on Wednesday. Mayor John Cooper announced all of them will get new sports fields. Each of the 15 Metro Nashville Public Schools high school will split $15 million, all of which will see significant improvements to their athletic fields.
‘Unprecedented’ amount of homeless, hungry Sumner Co. students receive food from Hendersonville church
An unprecedented 237 homeless and food insecure children are reported in the community.
WSMV
PGA golfer donates $55,000 to Nashville Christian School to build golf practice facilities
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - PGA Tour professional Brandt Snedeker, along with his foundation and the Tennessee Golf Association, donated $55,000 to Nashville Christian School to build a golf practice facility on their campus. “Giving these kids access to golf they probably wouldn’t have had elsewise is something that we’re excited...
clarksvillenow.com
Friends of Dunbar Cave to host membership drive Dec. 3
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Friends of Dunbar Cave (FODC) is hosting a membership drive on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. until noon. People who become members of FODC that day will be given the opportunity to go on a free guided cave tour that same afternoon. Please, see...
clarksvillenow.com
Travel the globe with Customs House Museum & Cultural Center’s newest exhibit
CLARKSVILLE, TN – From the warm red earth of Arizona to the tranquil mountain valleys of New Zealand, from the twinkling late night lights of Paris to the bright blue skies of Peru – Lori Putnam’s newest exhibit takes Customs House Museum & Cultural Center visitors around the world through the lens of modern impressionism.
WSMV
The Mall at Green Hills has a Pickleball court that anyone is welcome to play on
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Pickleball is a great activity for all ages! It’s a fun game to play and a great way to exercise. Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo learned how to play at a unique court located inside The Mall at Green Hills.
franchising.com
Attention Clarksville, TN: Catch a Taste of Amazingly Bold Flavors at Island Fin Poké Co.
November 18, 2022 // Franchising.com // CLARKSVILLE, TN - Island Fin Poké Co., has made its debut in Clarksville, TN, marking its 26th location and the first in Tennessee. This location opened on November 14, bringing the Island Fin Poké Co. flavors to the Sango area to introduce the Tennessee community to its amazingly bold Hawaiian flavors and family-like environment in every location.
clarksvillenow.com
County looks to take over parking garage plans from Riverview LLC due to rising costs
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Changes are now being made to how the parking garage across from the F&M Bank Arena will operate once construction is complete. The 724-space garage is being built on land donated to the county by the Hand family and is being funded through a $14 million grant from the state. As Montgomery County leaders had previously feared, those funds may not be enough.
clarksvillenow.com
Christmas on the Cumberland returns to McGregor Park
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The banks of the Cumberland River will once again be lit with over 1 million dazzling lights as Christmas on the Cumberland, presented by Blue Cord Realty, returns to McGregor Park Riverwalk. The grand opening will be from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 22 at McGregor Park...
Documents show Gallatin nursing home didn't properly screen before outbreak
Internal documents show the Gallatin nursing home failed to properly screen visitors and staff before the big COVID-19 outbreak at the facility at the start of the pandemic.
clarksvillenow.com
Amazon still committed to Clarksville plans despite recent national layoffs
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Amazon recently announced it will be laying off 10,000 employees, leaving many to wonder what that means for the distribution center recently built in Clarksville. The facility has already had some setbacks, with an 8-to-10-month delay announced earlier this year. That delay was one...
clarksvillenow.com
Make Christmas special for kids in need with Clarksville Now Toy Drive
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Be Santa’s helper for Christmas this year and help area kids have a wonderful Christmas by donating to the 5 Star Media Group annual Toy Drive!. Come see us from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec 9 and 10, at Walmart on...
