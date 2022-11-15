Read full article on original website
Construction Complete at Rahr-West Art Museum, Elevator to be Unveiled at Holiday Parade
After decades of planning, the Rahr-West Art Museum finally has a working elevator. Museum Executive Director Greg Vadney tells Seehafer News that the $1.27 million project was spearheaded by Rahr-West Art Museum staff and board, and funded through a Federal Community Development Block Grant with support from the City of Manitowoc.
wxerfm.com
The Top 12 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 11/18/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 12 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. No School Friday? No Problem! YMCA’s Camp Y-Koda in Falls hosts a day camp with fun activities for school-aged day-campers! https://ymcacampykoda.campbrainregistration.com/. See the movie Love Actually tonight (Friday)...
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac Dairy Queen owner celebrates daughter’s birthday with sweet donation
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac County family is celebrating their daughter’s second birthday and they’re including the community in their celebration. Yana Patel of North Fond du Lac is turning two years old on November 16th. And, her parents are very proud. According to her dad Manny Patel, “I just want a blessing for her, everyone give her blessed. And it’s her second birthday so I want to celebrate in some different way.”
This Pretty Christmas Town in Wisconsin Has All The Hallmark Movie Vibes You Love
If you've ever visited Cedarburg, Wisconsin before, I'm sure you're well aware of the historic charm it provides, but have you ever seen it at Christmas? It's straight out of a Hallmark movie!. One of Wisconsin's Prettiest Christmas Towns. Being from Illinois, when I think about charming Christmas towns the...
wtaq.com
City of Appleton Hosts Largest Nighttime Christmas Parade in the Midwest
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The Appleton Christmas Parade holds the distinction of being the largest nighttime Christmas Parade in the Midwest, and draws about 80 thousand spectators each year. “This year’s theme is ‘Peace on Earth'” said Eric Stadler, Assistant Chairperson for Appleton Parade Committee. “We feel with so...
seehafernews.com
Plymouth Music Store Catches Fire
A music store in Plymouth caught fire yesterday morning. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office was informed of the fire at Dreams Unlimited Music Store, located at 215 East Mills Street just after 3:00 a.m. Fire crews were quickly sent to the store, and took down the flames. Everyone was...
wearegreenbay.com
Game store moves into the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building, open for business
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Rogue Games recently opened its doors as it now occupies the space of the old distribution building for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Rogue Games recently opened at the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building located at 533 East Walnut Street. The owner tells Local 5 that the idea to open Rogue Games was something they toyed with since graduating high school.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Leaders to Discuss Sister City Relationship with Kamogawa Japan
There is only one meeting on the calendar for today in the City of Manitowoc. The International Relations Committee will gather at Vagabond Creative Studio at 7:30 p.m. The City will give a presentation on the MIRA Finances, including a review of the budget and some scholarship options. They will...
seehafernews.com
City of Manitowoc Resumes Logging Operations at Lincoln Park
Logging operations have resumed at Manitowoc Lincoln Park. Director of Public Infrastructure Dan Koski says that the City of Manitowoc has hired a contractor to remove the ash trees, and any trees removed are the property of the contractor. This is causing some of the trails and roads in the...
wearegreenbay.com
Popular ski hill in Kewaunee County to remain closed through winter
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Skiiers in Kewaunee County will have to find a new slope to navigate down after a popular hill will be closed for the season. Winter Park in Kewaunee has announced its intentions to close down the Ski Hill for the 2022-23 season after The Winter Park Association decided to step down and retire.
seehafernews.com
Rotary Club of Two Rivers to Unveil Peace Pole at Two Rivers High School
The Rotary Club of Two Rivers is inviting the public out to Two Rivers High School this morning for the unveiling of the City’s first-ever Peace Pole and reflection space. The ceremony will begin at 10:00 a.m. in the rear parking lot of the school located at 4519 Lincoln Avenue.
wearegreenbay.com
Lock it, Hide it, Keep it: Green Bay Police warns of porch pirates as Christmas approaches
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the holiday season approaches, authorities in Brown County are reminding shoppers to be mindful of porch pirates. The Green Bay Police Department says multiple steps can be taken to prevent packages from being stolen off your property. “If they can remember the slogan...
Disturbing Green Bay stabbing: Suspect accused of taking video with body
The Brown County District Attorney’s Office has filed its criminal complaint on Caleb Anderson, 23, of Caspian, Michigan, a suspect in the murder of Patrick Ernst, 65, of Green Bay.
wearegreenbay.com
Car suffers heavy damage after crash in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A car suffered serious damage after a crash in the city of Green Bay on Thursday afternoon. The crash is at the intersection of Ashland Avenue and 9th Street, which is just east of Lambeau Field. With the Thursday night game against Tennessee, traffic is expected to ramp up throughout the city tonight.
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah leaders hear concerns about Shattuck school site development
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A controversial plan to redevelop the Shattuck Middle School property is before the Neenah city council Wednesday night. The sale of the property is contingent on rezoning which would give the green light for a large housing complex. Some residents say it’s not the right fit for the neighborhood.
seehafernews.com
United Way of Manitowoc County Looking for Volunteers for Thanksgiving Day Meal Service
The United Way of Manitowoc County will be offering a free Thanksgiving Day meal next week, but they need some more help. According to Executive Director Ashley Bender, 50 volunteers served 250 people last year, and they are looking to serve 350 people. Volunteers are needed to help set up,...
seehafernews.com
Friday Night Girls High School Basketball Scoreboard
Manitowoc Lincoln opened its Girls Basketball season in exciting fashion as the Ships defeated visiting Milwaukee King 75 to 70 in overtime at the JFK Fieldhouse Friday night. Kiel 50 Howards Grove 36. Hilbert 46 Gibraltar 42. Sheboygan Area Lutheran 52 St. Mary’s Springs 44. Random Lake 61 Sheboygan...
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Man Arrested in Sheboygan County on Attempted Homicide Charge
A Milwaukee man was recently arrested in Sheboygan County on charges including attempted homicide. Police reports indicate that 41-year-old Jasmaine Linton had gone to a bar on Indiana Avenue on November 6th where he was kicked out for being a part of an argument. He returned at around 1:30 a.m....
seehafernews.com
Rose Mary Zastrow
Rose Mary Zastrow, age 83, a longtime Two Rivers resident, died in the loving arms of her daughter, Kristin, Thursday morning, November 10, 2022, at The Cottages Assisted Living & Memory Care in Shawano, Wisconsin. Rose Mary was born October 2, 1939, in Shawano, the oldest daughter of the late...
seehafernews.com
Gas Prices Rebound in Eastern Wisconsin
After a week that saw double-digit increases in local gas prices, motorists are getting an even greater reprieve at the pump. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, over the past week, gas prices fell an average of 22 cents in Manitowoc County to $3.63, while Sheboygan County saw a 24-cent dip to $3.54.
