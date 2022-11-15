ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

wxerfm.com

The Top 12 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend

The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 11/18/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 12 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. No School Friday? No Problem! YMCA’s Camp Y-Koda in Falls hosts a day camp with fun activities for school-aged day-campers! https://ymcacampykoda.campbrainregistration.com/. See the movie Love Actually tonight (Friday)...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac Dairy Queen owner celebrates daughter’s birthday with sweet donation

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac County family is celebrating their daughter’s second birthday and they’re including the community in their celebration. Yana Patel of North Fond du Lac is turning two years old on November 16th. And, her parents are very proud. According to her dad Manny Patel, “I just want a blessing for her, everyone give her blessed. And it’s her second birthday so I want to celebrate in some different way.”
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

City of Appleton Hosts Largest Nighttime Christmas Parade in the Midwest

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The Appleton Christmas Parade holds the distinction of being the largest nighttime Christmas Parade in the Midwest, and draws about 80 thousand spectators each year. “This year’s theme is ‘Peace on Earth'” said Eric Stadler, Assistant Chairperson for Appleton Parade Committee. “We feel with so...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Plymouth Music Store Catches Fire

A music store in Plymouth caught fire yesterday morning. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office was informed of the fire at Dreams Unlimited Music Store, located at 215 East Mills Street just after 3:00 a.m. Fire crews were quickly sent to the store, and took down the flames. Everyone was...
PLYMOUTH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Game store moves into the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building, open for business

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Rogue Games recently opened its doors as it now occupies the space of the old distribution building for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Rogue Games recently opened at the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building located at 533 East Walnut Street. The owner tells Local 5 that the idea to open Rogue Games was something they toyed with since graduating high school.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Leaders to Discuss Sister City Relationship with Kamogawa Japan

There is only one meeting on the calendar for today in the City of Manitowoc. The International Relations Committee will gather at Vagabond Creative Studio at 7:30 p.m. The City will give a presentation on the MIRA Finances, including a review of the budget and some scholarship options. They will...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

City of Manitowoc Resumes Logging Operations at Lincoln Park

Logging operations have resumed at Manitowoc Lincoln Park. Director of Public Infrastructure Dan Koski says that the City of Manitowoc has hired a contractor to remove the ash trees, and any trees removed are the property of the contractor. This is causing some of the trails and roads in the...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Popular ski hill in Kewaunee County to remain closed through winter

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Skiiers in Kewaunee County will have to find a new slope to navigate down after a popular hill will be closed for the season. Winter Park in Kewaunee has announced its intentions to close down the Ski Hill for the 2022-23 season after The Winter Park Association decided to step down and retire.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Car suffers heavy damage after crash in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A car suffered serious damage after a crash in the city of Green Bay on Thursday afternoon. The crash is at the intersection of Ashland Avenue and 9th Street, which is just east of Lambeau Field. With the Thursday night game against Tennessee, traffic is expected to ramp up throughout the city tonight.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Neenah leaders hear concerns about Shattuck school site development

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A controversial plan to redevelop the Shattuck Middle School property is before the Neenah city council Wednesday night. The sale of the property is contingent on rezoning which would give the green light for a large housing complex. Some residents say it’s not the right fit for the neighborhood.
NEENAH, WI
seehafernews.com

Friday Night Girls High School Basketball Scoreboard

Manitowoc Lincoln opened its Girls Basketball season in exciting fashion as the Ships defeated visiting Milwaukee King 75 to 70 in overtime at the JFK Fieldhouse Friday night. Kiel 50 Howards Grove 36. Hilbert 46 Gibraltar 42. Sheboygan Area Lutheran 52 St. Mary’s Springs 44. Random Lake 61 Sheboygan...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Rose Mary Zastrow

Rose Mary Zastrow, age 83, a longtime Two Rivers resident, died in the loving arms of her daughter, Kristin, Thursday morning, November 10, 2022, at The Cottages Assisted Living & Memory Care in Shawano, Wisconsin. Rose Mary was born October 2, 1939, in Shawano, the oldest daughter of the late...
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

Gas Prices Rebound in Eastern Wisconsin

After a week that saw double-digit increases in local gas prices, motorists are getting an even greater reprieve at the pump. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, over the past week, gas prices fell an average of 22 cents in Manitowoc County to $3.63, while Sheboygan County saw a 24-cent dip to $3.54.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

