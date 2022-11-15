Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
King Center’s Thanksgiving has goal to give 5,000 meals
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center (630 9th St., Rock Island), on Friday kicked off their 33rd annual free Thanksgiving meals for the community. Free meals will be distributed through Sunday via curbside pickup at two locations:. MLK Center, 630 9th Street in Rock Island — Friday, Nov. 18...
KWQC
That Dam Shopping Trip 2022
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The annual small business road trip will get underway next week--over Black Friday and Small Business Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event features ten downtown Rock Island and Davenport businesses (both sides of the dam) offering chances to win big while shoppers knock off names on their gift list.
Rock Island Schools Hosting Winter Concerts And Holiday Programs
Here is a schedule of the upcoming Winter Concerts and School Programs in RIMSD #41:. Dec. 6th—RIHS Winter Orchestra Concert @ 7:00 PM @RIHS Auditorium. Dec. 7th—Washington Music Dept. Winter Concert @ 7:00 PM @ RIHS Auditorium. Dec. 8th—Ridgewood @ 9:00 (3rd-6th grades and Miss Liz’s class) and...
97X Broadcasts from West Locust HyVee on Saturday
Saturday, November 19th from 11a-1pm Bill Stage will be broadcasting from the West Locust Hyvee Davenport location to talk about their pharmacy!. They've got convenient free prescription delivery right to your door. With automatic prescription refills, you can sign up and never run out again with repeat refills automatically. Get your prescriptions via mail in 3-5 business days.
977wmoi.com
Jamieson Community Center Christmas Store Brings Joy to Local Children
Applications for the Jamieson Community Center Christmas Store and Christmas Baskets are currently being accepted for children age birth to fourteen that live in Warren County, says Executive Director Nancy Mowen:. “The Community Christmas Store is an opportunity for parents to come and shop for their children. They pay $5...
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg native recounts Yukon River adventure in new book
YUKON RIVER, Alaska — During the COVID summer of 2020, journalist/outdoor writer Gary Tomlin self-isolated in Alaska’s wild, sparsely populated Interior wilderness. He paddled 800 miles down the Yukon River from the Canadian border to the lower river near its expansive delta. The Galesburg native’s book, “God, Gun...
wvik.org
Galesburg Branch and FISH Pantry Has Grand Opening
On Tuesday, an open house and ribbon cutting was held for the River Bend Food Bank, Galesburg Branch, and FISH of Galesburg food pantry. Joshua Gibb is the President and CEO of the Galesburg Community Foundation. "So the food bank that's based out of the Quad Cities, supplies food to...
New 18,000-square-foot food pantry opens in Galesburg
GALESBURG, Ill. — Fish of Galesburg is teaming up with River Bend Food Bank to open their newest food pantry, located on the corner of Main and Henderson streets in the same building where Rheinschmidt's Carpet Center once stood. "Our current location would probably fit in just the shopping...
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here's a list of events in the Quad Cities for you to check out
MOLINE, Ill. — The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for Nov. 18-20. Good Morning Quad Cities' Ann Sterling and Josh Lamberty were joined by WLLR's Dani Howes Thursday morning to go over the must-see events. Our GMQC team also...
Do you remember? Earth, Wind & Fire coming to Davenport's Adler Theatre on Feb. 16
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Do you remember the...16th night of...February?. Earth, Wind & Fire, the iconic masters of 70's groove, are paying a visit to the Quad Cities at Davenport's Adler Theatre on Feb 16. 2023 at 7:30 p.m. The 20-time Grammy Award nominees, six-time Grammy winners, Hall of Fame...
wgil.com
You heard him on Galesburg radio for nearly 40 years. Remembering Jim Bohannon
Radio insiders and fans everywhere are remembering a familiar late-night voice that was heard locally on the WGIL airwaves for nearly four decades. Conservative talk radio host Jim Bohannon died Saturday, Nov. 12 of esophageal cancer. He was 78. Bohannon passed away at the Prisma Health Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca, South Carolina, according to an obituary published online.
nrgmediadixon.com
Country Legend is Coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport this January
Country Music Legend Tanya Tucker is coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport on Thursday, January 19th at 8pm. Tucker’s career began when she was just 13 years old. Her 1972 song “Delta Down” took the country world by storm. Tucker has released 25 albums since 1972 and plans to play her hits live and in concert in Davenport.
ourquadcities.com
Islamic Center of Quad Cities to host Thanksgiving drive-thru event
The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities (ICQC), in partnership with the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) Relief, will be hosting a Thanksgiving turkey drive. The event is planned to distribute 100 turkeys on a first come, first served basis. The 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Drive-Thru event is Sunday, November...
osfhealthcare.org
OSF Saint Luke welcomes new general surgeon
OSF HealthCare Saint Luke Medical Center is pleased to add a new general surgeon to better serve the community of Kewanee and surrounding areas. The addition of Calvin Atwell, MD, will ensure increased access for patients in need of general surgery at the OSF Medical Group office at 1051 W. South St.
Creepy Reason Why Many Go to a Burlington Hill and Say “Lucinda”
Do you believe in ghosts? Your answer to that question will likely determine whether you are willing to go to a Burlington, Iowa hill and say "Lucinda" 3 times to see what happens. The legend is based upon some bluffs along Stony Hollow Road just north of Burlington, Iowa. As...
wgil.com
Opie’s Bar & Grill Opening Today!
Opie Carter grew up with the food service business in her blood. Her parents are long time staples in the area in ownership, running and serving. Today is the grand opening of Opie’s Bar & Grill at 158 N. Broad Street in Galesburg, in the location of the old Fat Fish Pub. Opie joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the new venture.
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Hancock County from Sept. 28-Nov. 4, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Carissa Richardson of Golden, Ill., sold a residence at 548 N....
aledotimesrecord.com
Amtrak cancels two trains that stop in Galesburg this holiday season
GALESBURG — People in Galesburg will not be able to take a morning Amtrak train to Chicago this holiday season. Amtrak trains 380 and 381 — which travel between Chicago and Quincy and stop in Galesburg — are temporarily canceled until Jan. 16, an Amtrak news release states. Train 380 typically departs from Galesburg at 7:37 a.m. each day and train 381 typically departs Chicago at 7:45 a.m. each day.
ourquadcities.com
Parts of 53rd, other streets, set to re-open
Restrictions on two major multi-year and multi-phase road projects will be lifted soon. The City of Davenport has announced re-openings on two significant roads beginning at the end of the day on Friday, Nov. 18:: East 53rd Street at Jersey Ridge Road, and between Lorton Avenue and Elmore Circle, and Division Street between 12th and Locust Streets, just in time to kick off the holiday season, according to a news release from the City of Davenport.
wgil.com
New Children’s Book From Local Author
“Beau the Basset Discovers the Seasons” is a new children’s book by local author Vicki Lipe and illustrated by Mary E. Phillips. The book is available at local book stores as wee as online. Friday night, the due will be at Craft on Seminary Street for a book signing and exhibit of Mary’s watercolors featured in the book as well as some of her other works. Vicki and Mary joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the venture.
