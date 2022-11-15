Read full article on original website
Fifa president Gianni Infantino at World Cup: ‘Today I feel gay, I feel disabled, I feel a migrant worker’
Fifa president Gianni Infantino claimed “today I feel gay” as he scolded Western media for giving “moral lessons” over the controversial Qatar World Cup.In a bizarre hour-long monologue, Infantino lashed out at the World Cup’s critics for hypocrisy, claimed “nobody cares” about disabled people, and compared his own childhood experience of being bullied to the suffering of workers and others at the hands of the Qatari regime.Qatar has been widely criticised for exploiting untold thousands of migrant workers, mostly lured from impoverished parts of south Asia, to build the stadiums and infrastructure to host the World Cup. Among a...
World Cup opens with host country Qatar facing Ecuador
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Given the level of focus on the Qatari regime, its attitudes toward human rights, immigrant workers, the LGBTQ community — and beer — the World Cup host’s soccer team has slipped under the radar. Qatar opens the tournament against Ecuador on Sunday,...
Qatar bans sale of beer at World Cup stadiums in about-face
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar banned the sale of beer at World Cup stadiums on Friday, a sudden U-turn on the deal the conservative Muslim emirate made to secure the soccer tournament with only two days to go before the opening game. The move was the latest sign of...
World Cup draws attention to equal rights, including attire
Official-looking flyers have circulated on social media describing cultural expectations for fans attending the World Cup in Qatar. Some include rules for women’s attire: Shoulders and knees must be covered. Problem is, it’s bogus.
FIFA head says fans should be able to abstain at World Cup
FIFA president Gianni Infantino has downplayed Qatar's last minute ban on the sale of beer at World Cup stadiums as nothing more than a brief inconvenience to spectators
New measures for size, as world's people surpass 8 billion
PARIS (AP) — What is bigger: A ronna or a quetta?. Scientists meeting outside of Paris on Friday — who have expanded the world’s measuring unit systems for the first time this century as the global population surges past 8 billion — have the answer.
EU prepared to ‘walk away’ from bad Cop27 agreement, climate chief warns
The European Union has warned it is prepared to walk away from Cop27 climate negotiations if they fail to deliver an outcome that rises to the challenge of tackling the climate emergency.Frans Timmermans, the European Commission vice president in charge of climate issues, told reporters at the critical climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh that he was concerned by some of the developments he had witnessed overnight."We need to move forward, not backwards and all ministers ... are prepared to walk away if we do not have a result that does justice to what the world is waiting for -...
Sweden: Traces of explosives found at Baltic Sea pipelines
HELSINKI (AP) — Investigators found traces of explosives at the Baltic Sea site where two natural gas pipelines were damaged in an act of “gross sabotage,” the prosecutor leading Sweden's preliminary investigation said Friday. Mats Ljungqvist of the Swedish Prosecution Authority said the investigators carefully documented the...
Tokyo residents urged to wear turtlenecks to save on energy bills
The governor of Tokyo has urged people to wear a turtleneck this winter to stay warm and reduce energy consumption. Yuriko Koike said wearing turtleneck jumpers could help reduce energy bills. “Warming the neck has a thermal effect. I’m wearing a turtleneck myself and wearing a scarf also keeps you...
Leaders of French-speaking countries hold summit in Tunisia
Leaders of French-speaking countries are gathering on the Tunisian island off the Mediterranean coast on Saturday for the 18th summit at the backdrop of soaring cost of living across Africa, Europe and the Middle East due to war in Ukraine
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
From the death of the archbishop who led the Orthodox Church of Cyprus, a bomb exploding on an Istanbul street and the deployment of Keynan forces to Congo, to the retaking of Kherson and the appearance of several Banksy artworks in Ukraine, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
