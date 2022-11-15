ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WREG

Stolen U-Haul, Bobcat, other vehicles found at Collierville home

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Colliervile couple was arrested Tuesday after police said they found an array of stolen vehicles outside their home. Alicia Hodge and Norman Smith are both facing a charge of theft of property $60,000-$250,000. Collierville Police and Shelby County Deputies both went to a house on Cold Creek Drive Thursday to look […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
darkhorsepressnow.com

Pajama Wearing Bank Robber In Tupelo Arrested

On November 15, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Tupelo police officers were called to 495 South Gloster (Bank of Okolona) for a robbery. Officers were advised that a black female wearing pajamas and armed with a knife had demanded money from an employee inside the administrative offices of the bank. The...
TUPELO, MS
Magnolia State Live

It’s DD Day! Student campaign to woo Dunkin’ Donuts to Mississippi college town becomes reality with opening

The long-awaited Dunkin’ Donuts will soft open at 5 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, near the corner of University Ave and Bramlett before a grand opening on Saturday. The space was formerly occupied by The UPS Store, which moved to a space in the same shopping center earlier this year. The Oxford-Lafayette Chamber of Commerce will hold a Ribbon Cutting on Friday.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ice Skating, Santa, Art Markets Return to Oxford for Holly Jolly Holidays

The third annual Holly Jolly Holidays is making its return to Oxford at the Old Armory Pavilion this holiday season. Visit Oxford is bringing a real ice-skating rink back for an extended period of time. Locals and visitors will have a larger skating surface and even more opportunities to skate.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Alum has New Trees Planted on CES Campus

This past Sunday, 60 trees were planted on Central Elementary School’s campus after Christian Boudreaux, an OHS graduate and sophomore at Ole Miss, requested the opportunity in order to provide shade and charm to the area. As a new college student, Boudreaux sought after sustainable service organizations he could...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Collierville mom hit and killed on Highway 385

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville family will not be the same this holiday season after a woman was killed on Highway 385 over the weekend. Ashley Brooks, a mother of three, was on Highway 385 near the Kirby exit when she was fatally struck by a car Sunday morning. According to her family, Ashley’s sister […]
MEMPHIS, TN
hottytoddy.com

The Late Jimmy Allgood Named Christmas Parade Grand Marshal

This year’s Grand Marshall for the Oxford Christmas Parade is a man who loved Oxford and Christmas. While the late Jimmy Allgood won’t be physically in the parade, his wife, Linda Allgood will be riding in the front vehicle representing her husband who served as the city’s emergency management director for several years before he died in July.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Plenty of Restaurants are Open in Oxford on Thanksgiving

With this year’s Egg Bowl taking place at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Ole Miss, some restaurants that may normally be closed on Thanksgiving have decided to open their doors on the holiday. The Dish in the Residential College on campus will be open on Thanksgiving from 10 a.m. to...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Homeless for the Holidays: Tupelo's homeless population

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - In this year's count of Tupelo's homeless population, the city experienced a 189% increase. Capt. Rob Dolby at the Salvation Army is at the front lines. “I don’t even want to define and say it’s one thing like it’s the pandemic or it’s the economy because there’s a factor of so many things," he said. "I think the bigger picture is that homeless in America has changed significantly in this generation.”
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Highway 45 may be realigned in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The intersection of Highway 45 and McCullough Boulevard has one accident per week on average. It's a scary statistic that has convinced the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to consider a solution. MDOT has introduced a $112 million plan to straighten Highway 45. According to MDOT...
TUPELO, MS
hottytoddy.com

AOII Fall Philanthropy Event

A philanthropy event full of music, pizza, and pies, the “AOPizza Pie Sale” is the place to go today. The Alpha Omicron Pi sorority of the University of Mississippi will host the first annual “AOPizza Pie Sale” to benefit the sorority’s philanthropy, the National Arthritis Foundation.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

UM Campus Recreation Sponsoring Turkey Trot

There is still time for individuals to participate in the University of Mississippi’s seventh annual Turkey Trot Fun Run/Walk benefiting local food pantries. The event, sponsored by the Department of Campus Recreation, Division of Outreach and Continuing Education, Staff Council, InkSpot T-shirt shop and High Point Coffee, is set for Thanksgiving morning (Nov. 24) at the South Campus Rail Trail. Individuals who donate 10 canned goods get a free T-shirt, while supplies last.
OXFORD, MS
railfan.com

Train Derails After Bridge Collapses on Mississippi Short Line

GRENADA, Miss. — A Grenada Railroad freight train derailed this week after a bridge collapsed on the Mississippi short line. The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday just off Riverdale Road in northern Grenada County, the Grenada Star reports. No one was injured. At least one locomotive...
GRENADA, MS
Daily Mississippian

University food trucks race to keep up

Long lines occupy the University of Mississippi pathways as customers await their orders at the several food truck locations on campus. Hibachi, burritos and philly cheese steaks are only a few of the many options available to customers once lunch time comes around. Despite the variety of foods and the...
