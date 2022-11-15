Read full article on original website
Stolen U-Haul, Bobcat, other vehicles found at Collierville home
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Colliervile couple was arrested Tuesday after police said they found an array of stolen vehicles outside their home. Alicia Hodge and Norman Smith are both facing a charge of theft of property $60,000-$250,000. Collierville Police and Shelby County Deputies both went to a house on Cold Creek Drive Thursday to look […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Pajama Wearing Bank Robber In Tupelo Arrested
On November 15, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Tupelo police officers were called to 495 South Gloster (Bank of Okolona) for a robbery. Officers were advised that a black female wearing pajamas and armed with a knife had demanded money from an employee inside the administrative offices of the bank. The...
hottytoddy.com
Theatre Oxford Presents ‘Peppermint Bear and The Taming of the Shoe’
Theatre Oxford will present a family-friendly musical for the holiday season in December. “Peppermint Bear and the Taming of the Shoe,” will be performed at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 2 at 6 p.m. and at 2 and 5 p.m. on Dec. at the Powerhouse in Oxford. The...
It’s DD Day! Student campaign to woo Dunkin’ Donuts to Mississippi college town becomes reality with opening
The long-awaited Dunkin’ Donuts will soft open at 5 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, near the corner of University Ave and Bramlett before a grand opening on Saturday. The space was formerly occupied by The UPS Store, which moved to a space in the same shopping center earlier this year. The Oxford-Lafayette Chamber of Commerce will hold a Ribbon Cutting on Friday.
hottytoddy.com
Ice Skating, Santa, Art Markets Return to Oxford for Holly Jolly Holidays
The third annual Holly Jolly Holidays is making its return to Oxford at the Old Armory Pavilion this holiday season. Visit Oxford is bringing a real ice-skating rink back for an extended period of time. Locals and visitors will have a larger skating surface and even more opportunities to skate.
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Alum has New Trees Planted on CES Campus
This past Sunday, 60 trees were planted on Central Elementary School’s campus after Christian Boudreaux, an OHS graduate and sophomore at Ole Miss, requested the opportunity in order to provide shade and charm to the area. As a new college student, Boudreaux sought after sustainable service organizations he could...
Collierville mom hit and killed on Highway 385
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville family will not be the same this holiday season after a woman was killed on Highway 385 over the weekend. Ashley Brooks, a mother of three, was on Highway 385 near the Kirby exit when she was fatally struck by a car Sunday morning. According to her family, Ashley’s sister […]
hottytoddy.com
The Late Jimmy Allgood Named Christmas Parade Grand Marshal
This year’s Grand Marshall for the Oxford Christmas Parade is a man who loved Oxford and Christmas. While the late Jimmy Allgood won’t be physically in the parade, his wife, Linda Allgood will be riding in the front vehicle representing her husband who served as the city’s emergency management director for several years before he died in July.
hottytoddy.com
Plenty of Restaurants are Open in Oxford on Thanksgiving
With this year’s Egg Bowl taking place at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Ole Miss, some restaurants that may normally be closed on Thanksgiving have decided to open their doors on the holiday. The Dish in the Residential College on campus will be open on Thanksgiving from 10 a.m. to...
wtva.com
Homeless for the Holidays: Tupelo's homeless population
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - In this year's count of Tupelo's homeless population, the city experienced a 189% increase. Capt. Rob Dolby at the Salvation Army is at the front lines. “I don’t even want to define and say it’s one thing like it’s the pandemic or it’s the economy because there’s a factor of so many things," he said. "I think the bigger picture is that homeless in America has changed significantly in this generation.”
wtva.com
Highway 45 may be realigned in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The intersection of Highway 45 and McCullough Boulevard has one accident per week on average. It's a scary statistic that has convinced the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to consider a solution. MDOT has introduced a $112 million plan to straighten Highway 45. According to MDOT...
hottytoddy.com
AOII Fall Philanthropy Event
A philanthropy event full of music, pizza, and pies, the “AOPizza Pie Sale” is the place to go today. The Alpha Omicron Pi sorority of the University of Mississippi will host the first annual “AOPizza Pie Sale” to benefit the sorority’s philanthropy, the National Arthritis Foundation.
actionnews5.com
MLGW offers free space heaters and electric blankets to Shelby County residents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis, Light Gas and Water has partnered with Neighborhood Christian Centers Inc., to distribute 100 space heaters and electric blankets―low-income seniors and disabled residents may qualify. Only online applications will be accepted through Nov. 30 or until all units have been committed. Qualified applications will...
Oxford Eagle
Surveillance video shows thieves stealing cases of liquor from Collierville store
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Thieves broke into a Collierville liquor store last week, making off with multiple cases of liquor. The break-in happened around 2 a.m. on Nov. 11 at Cheers Wine & Spirits on New Byhalia Road. According to the Collierville Police Department (CPD), a responding officer saw two...
hottytoddy.com
UM Campus Recreation Sponsoring Turkey Trot
There is still time for individuals to participate in the University of Mississippi’s seventh annual Turkey Trot Fun Run/Walk benefiting local food pantries. The event, sponsored by the Department of Campus Recreation, Division of Outreach and Continuing Education, Staff Council, InkSpot T-shirt shop and High Point Coffee, is set for Thanksgiving morning (Nov. 24) at the South Campus Rail Trail. Individuals who donate 10 canned goods get a free T-shirt, while supplies last.
railfan.com
Train Derails After Bridge Collapses on Mississippi Short Line
GRENADA, Miss. — A Grenada Railroad freight train derailed this week after a bridge collapsed on the Mississippi short line. The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday just off Riverdale Road in northern Grenada County, the Grenada Star reports. No one was injured. At least one locomotive...
wtva.com
Tupelo Police: Woman arrested following robbery attempt at Bank of Okolona building
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police claim a woman tried to rob the Bank of Okolona with a knife. The incident happened at approximately 2:30 Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15. It's located along South Gloster Street across from Harveys restaurant. Police said the woman demanded money and threatened employees with a...
WAPT
Man accused of threatening to crash plane into Mississippi Walmart dies in federal custody
TUPELO, Miss. — A man who authorities saidthreatened to crash a stolen airplane into a Tupelo Walmart has died. Cory Wayne Patterson, 29, died Monday, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. The federal prison officials said in a statement to WTVA that Patterson was found unresponsive at 1:20...
Daily Mississippian
University food trucks race to keep up
Long lines occupy the University of Mississippi pathways as customers await their orders at the several food truck locations on campus. Hibachi, burritos and philly cheese steaks are only a few of the many options available to customers once lunch time comes around. Despite the variety of foods and the...
