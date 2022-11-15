Read full article on original website
Akron man found guilty of 2019 murder, faces up to life in prison
AKRON, Ohio — A 27-year-old Akron man has been convicted in connection with a killing that took place more than three years ago. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced Thursday that a jury had found Eugene Wells guilty of two counts of murder and one count each of felonious assault and having weapons under disability. The first three crimes included firearm specifications, which will add mandatory time to any prison sentence.
Cuyahoga County Jail inmates accused of shanking fellow inmate
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two inmates in the Cuyahoga County Jail are charged with stabbing another inmate with a shank. Yalexander Torres Rosario, 39, and Eric Torres, 34, are each charged with two counts of felonious assault in the Sept. 19 stabbing of Parsha Hardman in the 9th floor pod at the downtown jail.
Jury convicts Akron man of fatal shooting outside store in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man accused of fatally shooting another man during an argument outside a store in the Summit Lake neighborhood was convicted Thursday by a Summit County jury of two counts of murder. Eugene Wells, 27, also was found guilty of felonious assault and having weapons...
Stark County mother accused of faking daughter's life-threatening illness sentenced to prison
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — On Lindsey Abbuhl's Facebook page, fundraiser flyers remain posted, asking for money for her 11-year-old daughter Rylee. But, in May of 2021, that all came to an end, when she was accused of faking her daughter's terminal illness, and taking thousands from the community. On...
cleveland19.com
Man found guilty for murdering of 23-year-old man in Summit County
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury in Summit County found a 27-year-old man guilty in the 2019 shooting death of a 23-year-old man on Thursday, according to a news release from Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Walsh. Officials said the June 3, 2019 shooting happened after 23-year-old Walter Matthews III left...
cleveland19.com
Mansfield man found guilty of murdering ex-girlfriend
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury has convicted a Mansfield man of murdering his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the trunk of her car. John Henry Mack’s trial began on Oct. 25 in Richland County Common Pleas Court and he will be sentenced on Nov. 17. Mack...
Ohio 16-Year-Old 'Recklessly' Gunned Down His Girlfriend While Playing With A Shotgun: Police
A 14-year-old Ohio boy is facing several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection to the fatal shooting of his 14-year-old girlfriend at an Erie apartment, Radar has learned.Riley R. Shearer, 16, admitted to police that he fatally shot his girlfriend, Audrey Maria Kellogg, while recklessly playing with a shotgun during a gathering at a Chestnut Street apartment in late October. Police believe the teen acted unintentionally but recklessly during the fatal shooting.Shearer, who turned 16 three weeks before the shooting, has been charged as an adult because of the violent nature of the incident. Police say he shot Kellogg in...
Cleveland man gets three life sentences in execution-style slayings over $40 drug deal
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A man who carried out a series of execution-style killings at a 2019 house party was sentenced Wednesday to spend the rest of his life in prison. Kielonte Harris left three people dead, seven children without a parent and himself now facing down death in a prison cell over what prosecutors said was an argument over a $40 drug deal.
cleveland19.com
Akron attempted shooting ends in crash, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation is underway after an attempted shooting led to a crash, according to Akron police. Police said they responded to shots fired around 10:20 p.m. Thursday night in the 400 block of Allyn Street. When officers arrived, the victim, a 29-year-old man, told them an...
cleveland19.com
$1M bond for driver Cleveland police say ‘intentionally’ ran over man
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 49-year-old man accused of hitting and killing a man by running him over with his pick-up truck earlier this month, is being held on a $1 million dollar bond at the Cuyahoga County Jail. Marlon Hale was taken into custody by Middleburg Heights police on...
cleveland19.com
Police: Suspects escape with cash after breaking into 4 Tuscarawas County businesses
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are hoping the public can provide tips for an investigation into a string of break-ins at four businesses in New Philadelphia. According to investigators, the four break-in incidents occurred between 1:45 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Nov. 15 at businesses in the New Towne Mall area.
WFMJ.com
Victim of Wednesday night shooting in Bazetta Township identified
The Trumbull County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a shooting that occurred on North Park Avenue Wednesday night. The male victim has been identified as 53-year-old Michael Nigrin. Nigrin died from multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of his death is pending further investigation. Just after 5:00 p.m., police...
Euclid Dollar Tree employee says boss forced him to help co-worker during fight and ended up shot, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio— An employee of a Dollar Tree in Euclid who was shot by a suspected shoplifter sued the nationwide chain, saying his supervisor forced him to intervene in a fight outside the store that led to the shooting. Marson Wilson’s lawsuit filed in federal court in Cleveland last...
Woman shot to death in Cleveland apartment
Officers found the woman with a gunshot wound to the head.
Ohio correctional officer charged with accepting bribes, smuggling contraband
A correctional officer at a Northeast Ohio Correction Center has been charged for his role in a scheme to smuggle contraband into the NEOCC in return for bribery payments.
27-year-old man shot and killed outside 28th Street Supermarket in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in Cleveland on Thursday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top local and national headlines sent to your email inbox each weekday morning with the 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Cleveland Division of Police, the shooting happened at around...
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted: Man has warrants with 12 different agencies
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In partnership with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Cleveland 19 launches “Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted.”. Every week we will feature fugitives with active warrants in hopes of bring them in to face charges. This week Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department is highlighting Charles Hudson who is wanted...
52-year-old Cleveland man arrested after leading Brooklyn Heights police on chase
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 52-year-old Cleveland man has been arrested after leading Brooklyn Heights Police officers on a chase on Wednesday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top local and national headlines sent to your email inbox each weekday morning with the 3News to GO! newsletter. The Brooklyn Heights...
WTRF
Ohio mayor found guilty with theft in office
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WTRF) ‒ Suspended Dover Mayor Richard P. Homrighausen has been convicted by a jury, according to the Timesreporter. The verdict was announced after morning deliberations Wednesday in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court by six men and six women of theft while he was in office and five other criminal charges.
Man convicted in murder of grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson sentenced to life in prison; possibility of parole in 33 years
CLEVELAND — The suspect convicted in the murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 33 years on Tuesday. Robert Shepard, 30, was found guilty on Oct. 31 of the following: one...
