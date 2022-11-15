ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Akron man found guilty of 2019 murder, faces up to life in prison

AKRON, Ohio — A 27-year-old Akron man has been convicted in connection with a killing that took place more than three years ago. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced Thursday that a jury had found Eugene Wells guilty of two counts of murder and one count each of felonious assault and having weapons under disability. The first three crimes included firearm specifications, which will add mandatory time to any prison sentence.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Man found guilty for murdering of 23-year-old man in Summit County

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury in Summit County found a 27-year-old man guilty in the 2019 shooting death of a 23-year-old man on Thursday, according to a news release from Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Walsh. Officials said the June 3, 2019 shooting happened after 23-year-old Walter Matthews III left...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Mansfield man found guilty of murdering ex-girlfriend

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury has convicted a Mansfield man of murdering his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the trunk of her car. John Henry Mack’s trial began on Oct. 25 in Richland County Common Pleas Court and he will be sentenced on Nov. 17. Mack...
MANSFIELD, OH
RadarOnline

Ohio 16-Year-Old 'Recklessly' Gunned Down His Girlfriend While Playing With A Shotgun: Police

A 14-year-old Ohio boy is facing several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection to the fatal shooting of his 14-year-old girlfriend at an Erie apartment, Radar has learned.Riley R. Shearer, 16, admitted to police that he fatally shot his girlfriend, Audrey Maria Kellogg, while recklessly playing with a shotgun during a gathering at a Chestnut Street apartment in late October. Police believe the teen acted unintentionally but recklessly during the fatal shooting.Shearer, who turned 16 three weeks before the shooting, has been charged as an adult because of the violent nature of the incident. Police say he shot Kellogg in...
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Akron attempted shooting ends in crash, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation is underway after an attempted shooting led to a crash, according to Akron police. Police said they responded to shots fired around 10:20 p.m. Thursday night in the 400 block of Allyn Street. When officers arrived, the victim, a 29-year-old man, told them an...
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Victim of Wednesday night shooting in Bazetta Township identified

The Trumbull County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a shooting that occurred on North Park Avenue Wednesday night. The male victim has been identified as 53-year-old Michael Nigrin. Nigrin died from multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of his death is pending further investigation. Just after 5:00 p.m., police...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted: Man has warrants with 12 different agencies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In partnership with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Cleveland 19 launches “Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted.”. Every week we will feature fugitives with active warrants in hopes of bring them in to face charges. This week Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department is highlighting Charles Hudson who is wanted...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Ohio mayor found guilty with theft in office

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WTRF) ‒ Suspended Dover Mayor Richard P. Homrighausen has been convicted by a jury, according to the Timesreporter. The verdict was announced after morning deliberations Wednesday in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court by six men and six women of theft while he was in office and five other criminal charges.
DOVER, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy