House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced her plans on Thursday to not pursue a leadership position in the House of Representatives, but she will remain in Congress. The announcement was made in the wake of Democrats narrowly losing control of the House to Republicans. Pelosi's decision to either seek another term as the Democratic leader or to step aside has been widely anticipated. The California Democrat, who rose to become the nation's first woman to wield the speaker's gavel, is a pivotal figure in U.S. politics. First elected to the House in 1987, Pelosi has long been ridiculed by Republicans as a San Francisco liberal while steadily rising as a skilled legislator and fundraising powerhouse. Her own Democratic colleagues have intermittently appreciated but also feared Pelosi's powerful brand of leadership. By announcing her decision, Pelosi could launch a domino effect in House Democratic leadership ahead of internal party elections next month as Democrats reorganize for their new role as the minority party in the new Congress.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO