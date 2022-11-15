Read full article on original website
Biden administration says it plans to ask Supreme Court to reinstate the president’s student debt cancellation plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden administration says it plans to ask Supreme Court to reinstate the president's student debt cancellation plan.
Biden administration moves to shield Saudi crown prince from lawsuits over his role in killing of US-based journalist
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden administration moves to shield Saudi crown prince from lawsuits over his role in killing of US-based journalist.
Garland: Trump's announcement of presidential candidacy, Biden's likely 2024 run were factors in naming special counsel
WASHINGTON (AP) — Garland: Trump's announcement of presidential candidacy, Biden's likely 2024 run were factors in naming special counsel.
Trump investigation proves Garland running a Biden 'protection racket': Jarrett
Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett sounded off Friday after Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a dual-front Trump special counsel investigation.
Newly named special counsel Smith says he will exercise ‘independent judgment’ and move ‘expeditiously’ in Trump probes
WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly named special counsel Smith says he will exercise 'independent judgment' and move 'expeditiously' in Trump probes.
Democrat Katie Porter wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 47th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Katie Porter wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 47th Congressional District.
Jimmy Fallon Imagines The Humiliating Way Donald Trump Will Try To Avoid Probe
"Gobble, gobble. Gobble, gobble," the "Tonight Show" host taunted the former president.
OUR VIEW: Newspapers need Congress' help
Local journalism is a cornerstone of democracy and a vital source of information for communities across the country. Newsrooms cover local politics, high school sports, local business openings, cultural events and other matters that help a community remain vibrant and connected. But as we’ve discussed in the space previously, the...
North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the test of a newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile confirmed that he has another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain outside threats, as he warned the United States and its allies that their alleged provocative steps would lead to “their self-destruction,” state media reported Saturday. North Korea’s state media said Kim oversaw the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile, a day after its neighbors said they had detected the launch of an ICBM that showed a potential ability to reach anywhere in the United States. The North’s Korean Central...
"Take pity on Capitol rioters," says Marjorie Taylor Greene
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is seen outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday, June 24, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is hoping to appeal to Republican lawmakers to take pity on Capitol rioters facing charges for...
AP News Summary at 4:39 p.m. EST
Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes. WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate and aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election. The role will be filled by Jack Smith, a veteran prosecutor who led the Justice Department’s public integrity section in Washington and later served as the acting chief federal prosecutor in Nashville, Tennessee. Garland said Friday that Trump’s announcement of his presidential candidacy and President Joe Biden’s likely 2024 run were factors in his decision. A Trump spokesperson calls it a “political stunt."
Pelosi will not seek leadership role in Congress
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced her plans on Thursday to not pursue a leadership position in the House of Representatives, but she will remain in Congress. The announcement was made in the wake of Democrats narrowly losing control of the House to Republicans. Pelosi's decision to either seek another term as the Democratic leader or to step aside has been widely anticipated. The California Democrat, who rose to become the nation's first woman to wield the speaker's gavel, is a pivotal figure in U.S. politics. First elected to the House in 1987, Pelosi has long been ridiculed by Republicans as a San Francisco liberal while steadily rising as a skilled legislator and fundraising powerhouse. Her own Democratic colleagues have intermittently appreciated but also feared Pelosi's powerful brand of leadership. By announcing her decision, Pelosi could launch a domino effect in House Democratic leadership ahead of internal party elections next month as Democrats reorganize for their new role as the minority party in the new Congress.
Japanese defense minister says North Korean missile launched Friday could potentially reach the entire continental U.S.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japanese defense minister says North Korean missile launched Friday could potentially reach the entire continental U.S.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv power shortages ‘critical’ amid blackouts across Ukraine
Up to 40% of population facing hours-long outages after Russian attacks on infrastructure as freezing temperatures put additional strain on electricity grid
South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.
VP Harris meets briefly with China's Xi to 'keep lines open'
BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke briefly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Saturday in another step toward keeping lines of communication open between the two biggest economies. Harris and Xi exchanged remarks Saturday while heading into a closed-door meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum’s summit in Bangkok. “I greeted President Xi before the APEC Leaders Retreat,” Harris wrote on Twitter. “I noted a key message that President Biden emphasized in his November 14 meeting with President Xi: we must maintain open lines of communication to responsibly manage the competition between our countries.” Their exchange closely echoed Biden’s comment to Xi at an meeting between the two leaders earlier in the week about China and the U.S. keeping lines of communication open.
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
New Zealand's climate minister has said a draft of the final document circulated by the presidency "has been received quite poorly by pretty much everybody," adding that delegations are going into another round of talks
South Korea says the missile North Korea launched is likely an intercontinental ballistic missile
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says the missile North Korea launched is likely an intercontinental ballistic missile.
5 men and 2 women were put to death in a rare mass execution in Kuwait
Five men and two women have been executed at the Central Prison in Kuwait. They were hanged, say reports. The last mass execution occurred in 2017.
Mark Weisbrot: Elon Musk’s Twitter purchase harms democracy
Social media has gotten a bad name in recent years, much of it deserved, because it has played a sizable role in spreading right-wing backwardness and even authoritarianism in much of the world. This includes, most prominently, the reach and especially staying power of the world’s most powerful politician in the world’s most powerful country, Donald Trump.
