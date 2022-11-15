Donate now to the West Virginia Daily News’ holiday food drive

The month of November is halfway over, and The West Virginia Daily News reminds our readers that we are holding a community food drive.

From now until the end of the month, we will be collecting nonperishable food here at the office that we will then distribute to area food pantries just in time for the holidays.

Also, newspaper subscribers can leave items in their paper boxes on Monday, Nov. 21, and Monday, Nov. 28, and their carrier will pick them up. Easy-peasy!

We are also happy to announce that Serenity Salon in Fairlea will be a drop-off location for our food drive. Serenity Salon is located at 302 Baker Street, on the Northbound side of Rt. 219. We are so grateful that they have stepped up to serve the community in this way! Thank you, Serenity Salon!

If you and your church, service group, business or organization would like to volunteer to be a drop-off location, please call Susan Linton at 304-645-1206 ext. 2364. As they say, many hands make for light work, and we’d love to see many hands contribute to the needy in our community this holiday season.

The holidays are such a special time for so many of us, and we are grateful for the opportunity to serve you all. As we plan our holiday menus and anticipate who will join us at our dinner table, we do well to remember those who are less fortunate than we are.

You can drop off your food items at the West Virginia Daily News at 188 Foster St., Lewisburg. Our office hours are Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

