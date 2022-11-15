ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashwaubenon, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox11online.com

Pre-Black Friday Deals at Apricot Lane Boutique

Apricot Lane Boutique is hosting some amazing pre-Black Friday deals in the store right now! Today only, enjoy 20% off all regular priced items and be sure to grab the doorbuster deal - $30 sherpas. Kim joins Living with Amy with some great holiday and winter looks. Check out Apricot...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Fox11online.com

Check out items from The Tailored Hide Custom Leather & The Gift Gallery

Leeann from The Tailored Hide and The Gift Gallery joins Amy with a look at some of the great items they carry in the store. Watch for more!. Visit the shop at 447 S. Commercial Street in Neenah. You can also find them online at thetailoredhide.com or follow them on social media by clicking here!
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

Hunting harvest tips from Maplewood Meats

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Many people are ready to head into the woods for the 2022 Gun Deer Season. FOX 11's Emily Deem joined Brad Van Hemelryk at Maplewood Meats to share some must-haves for people heading to Deer Camp. Maplewood Meats is located in Brown County at 4663 Milltown...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay's Broadway District alight for holiday season

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Broadway District is officially ready for the holiday season. The district held its annual lighting ceremony Friday night. Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich counted down the official illumination at 5:30 p.m. on the corner of Broadway and E. Hubbard Street. The event featured more than...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Organization surprises Kaukauna Gold Star family with mortgage payoff

KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- An organization has paid off the mortgage of a Gold Star family in Kaukauna. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation presented Jacole Hall with a mortgage payoff notice Thursday on state at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards held at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida. Jacole's husband, U.S....
KAUKAUNA, WI
Fox11online.com

Broadway District kicks off holidays with lights and a new market

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay's Broadway District kicks off the holidays this weekend with the annual Lighting Ceremony on Broadway and the launching of the new Christkindlmarket. The official countdown for the lighting ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be officiated by Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich....
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay lights annual 'Peace Tree' to kick off holiday celebrations

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- It's the time for tradition, and in Green Bay, nothing says the start of the holiday season like the lighting of the Peace Tree. “We came every year they have it, probably for the past six or seven years to the Peace Tree lighting,” said Diane Ginnow of Green Bay. “Every year, I've just loved it.”
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Unique Gift Ideas from Horsey Habit Saddlery & Tack

Michelle from Horsey Habit joins Living with Amy with a look at some of the items they carry in-store! Horsey Habit is a specialty destination store that sells western boots, work boots, work & western clothing, and more more. Watch for more details. The shop is located at 4000 Redwood...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Door County kicks off a season full of holiday events

STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- From Egg Harbor to Baileys Harbor, Sturgeon Bay to Fish Creek, Door County is kicking off it's holiday season. Jon Jarosh of Destination Door County joined Rachel Manek on Good Day Wisconsin to highlight what's happening in 2022:. Unwrapping Sturgeon Bay/Christmas by the Bay Weekend in...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay parks' stolen skid-steer found

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Police are asking for the public's help, after a $50,000 skid-steer was stolen earlier this week. The 2013 Bobcat S530 Skid-Steer Loader is believed to have been stolen from Triangle Sports Area at 500 Beverly Road between 1:45 p.m. on Monday and 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Take in the wonders of the Sistine Chapel right in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- You can now see one of the greatest wonders of the artistic world right in Green Bay. Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel immersive exhibition experience allows the public the chance to see the artwork up close without traveling to the Vatican. The 34 ceiling paintings from the Sistine...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Not into hunting? See whitetail deer at the NEW Zoo

SUAMICO (WLUK) -- If you're not heading out in the woods this weekend for the gun-deer season opener, you can see some deer at the NEW Zoo instead. That is if you bundle up enough. Carmen Murach says the zoo has a whitetail deer habitat. Right now in the wild,...
SUAMICO, WI
Fox11online.com

Disturbing details released as man charged with Green Bay homicide

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A man charged with a Green Bay homicide took "selfie" videos and photos with the victim's body, wrote a Bible verse on the victim's wall and left a handwritten apology, prosecutors allege. Caleb Anderson, 23, of Caspian, Michigan, was charged Thursday with the Aug. 1 stabbing...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Bridge near Shawano Lake to remain closed longer than hoped

SHAWANO COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Shawano County bridge is going to remain closed a bit longer. The Highway HHH (Airport Road) bridge over Shawano Creek will not open this weekend as had been hoped. The bridge closed back in July as part of a $1.8 million replacement project. While vehicle...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy