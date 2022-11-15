Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Fox11online.com
Pre-Black Friday Deals at Apricot Lane Boutique
Apricot Lane Boutique is hosting some amazing pre-Black Friday deals in the store right now! Today only, enjoy 20% off all regular priced items and be sure to grab the doorbuster deal - $30 sherpas. Kim joins Living with Amy with some great holiday and winter looks. Check out Apricot...
Fox11online.com
Deer Hunt 2022: Season opener excitement builds at Fleet Farm Orange Friday event
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- The start of Deer Hunt 2022 is early Saturday morning, and participation in this year's hunt is expected to be slightly lower than last year's. Officials from the Department of Natural Resources say license sales have been trending down for about 20 years. They expect to...
Fox11online.com
Check out items from The Tailored Hide Custom Leather & The Gift Gallery
Leeann from The Tailored Hide and The Gift Gallery joins Amy with a look at some of the great items they carry in the store. Watch for more!. Visit the shop at 447 S. Commercial Street in Neenah. You can also find them online at thetailoredhide.com or follow them on social media by clicking here!
Fox11online.com
Hunting harvest tips from Maplewood Meats
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Many people are ready to head into the woods for the 2022 Gun Deer Season. FOX 11's Emily Deem joined Brad Van Hemelryk at Maplewood Meats to share some must-haves for people heading to Deer Camp. Maplewood Meats is located in Brown County at 4663 Milltown...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay's Broadway District alight for holiday season
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Broadway District is officially ready for the holiday season. The district held its annual lighting ceremony Friday night. Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich counted down the official illumination at 5:30 p.m. on the corner of Broadway and E. Hubbard Street. The event featured more than...
Fox11online.com
Organization surprises Kaukauna Gold Star family with mortgage payoff
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- An organization has paid off the mortgage of a Gold Star family in Kaukauna. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation presented Jacole Hall with a mortgage payoff notice Thursday on state at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards held at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida. Jacole's husband, U.S....
Fox11online.com
Broadway District kicks off holidays with lights and a new market
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay's Broadway District kicks off the holidays this weekend with the annual Lighting Ceremony on Broadway and the launching of the new Christkindlmarket. The official countdown for the lighting ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be officiated by Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich....
Fox11online.com
Green Bay lights annual 'Peace Tree' to kick off holiday celebrations
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- It's the time for tradition, and in Green Bay, nothing says the start of the holiday season like the lighting of the Peace Tree. “We came every year they have it, probably for the past six or seven years to the Peace Tree lighting,” said Diane Ginnow of Green Bay. “Every year, I've just loved it.”
Fox11online.com
Omro Area Community Center looking for new home after lease extension gets denied
OMRO, Wis. (WLUK) -- The Omro Area Community Center is looking for a new place to call home after its lease wasn't extended. The city has decided to sell the building, creating some turmoil within the community. Since 1995, 130 W. Larrabee Street has been the address of the Omro...
Fox11online.com
Unique Gift Ideas from Horsey Habit Saddlery & Tack
Michelle from Horsey Habit joins Living with Amy with a look at some of the items they carry in-store! Horsey Habit is a specialty destination store that sells western boots, work boots, work & western clothing, and more more. Watch for more details. The shop is located at 4000 Redwood...
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Food Project: Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks drive makes a difference
(WLUK) -- The holidays will be brighter and fuller to those in need, thanks to the generosity of Northeast Wisconsin. The FOX 11 Food Project: Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks food drive took place over three days across the area this week. In total, 17,471 pounds of food and $4,681.44 was...
Fox11online.com
Door County kicks off a season full of holiday events
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- From Egg Harbor to Baileys Harbor, Sturgeon Bay to Fish Creek, Door County is kicking off it's holiday season. Jon Jarosh of Destination Door County joined Rachel Manek on Good Day Wisconsin to highlight what's happening in 2022:. Unwrapping Sturgeon Bay/Christmas by the Bay Weekend in...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay parks' stolen skid-steer found
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Police are asking for the public's help, after a $50,000 skid-steer was stolen earlier this week. The 2013 Bobcat S530 Skid-Steer Loader is believed to have been stolen from Triangle Sports Area at 500 Beverly Road between 1:45 p.m. on Monday and 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
Fox11online.com
Take in the wonders of the Sistine Chapel right in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- You can now see one of the greatest wonders of the artistic world right in Green Bay. Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel immersive exhibition experience allows the public the chance to see the artwork up close without traveling to the Vatican. The 34 ceiling paintings from the Sistine...
Fox11online.com
Not into hunting? See whitetail deer at the NEW Zoo
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- If you're not heading out in the woods this weekend for the gun-deer season opener, you can see some deer at the NEW Zoo instead. That is if you bundle up enough. Carmen Murach says the zoo has a whitetail deer habitat. Right now in the wild,...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police looking to speak with more victims of grandparent scam
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police say they are closer to finding out who is responsible in a scam targeting grandparents but need additional help from the public. Between Oct. 23 - Oct. 31, police received several reports of a caller pretending to be a "grandchild" of the victim to get money.
Fox11online.com
Disturbing details released as man charged with Green Bay homicide
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A man charged with a Green Bay homicide took "selfie" videos and photos with the victim's body, wrote a Bible verse on the victim's wall and left a handwritten apology, prosecutors allege. Caleb Anderson, 23, of Caspian, Michigan, was charged Thursday with the Aug. 1 stabbing...
Fox11online.com
'No contract, no coffee': Green Bay Starbucks participates in national strike
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Employees at a Green Bay Starbucks participated in a national strike on one of the company's busiest days of the year. Thursday marked Starbucks' annual Red Cup Day -- when the company gives customers ordering holiday drinks a free, reusable cup with their order. It also...
Fox11online.com
Oneida Nation honors injured, fallen warriors with Purple Heart Reservation sign
ONEIDA (WLUK) -- The Oneida Nation is showcasing the sacrifice some of its tribal members have made to defend the U.S. The tribe unveiled new signs at the Oneida Veterans Memorial Wall Thursday that state that the Oneida Reservation is a Purple Heart Reservation. The Purple Heart is one of...
Fox11online.com
Bridge near Shawano Lake to remain closed longer than hoped
SHAWANO COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Shawano County bridge is going to remain closed a bit longer. The Highway HHH (Airport Road) bridge over Shawano Creek will not open this weekend as had been hoped. The bridge closed back in July as part of a $1.8 million replacement project. While vehicle...
Comments / 0