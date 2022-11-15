TROY, N.Y. (WRGB) — One of the two people connected in the 2021 shooting that paralyzed a boy in Troy faced sentencing on Friday. Julian Soto, 25, of Troy, has been ordered to serve 10 years in prison and five years parole for his role in the drive-by shooting of a home on O’Neil Street that left then-12 year old MJ Rivera paralyzed from the waist down.

TROY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO