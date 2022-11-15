Read full article on original website
WRGB
Fourth suspect pleads guilty in death of Ieasha Merritt, to be sentenced in January
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Tevin Alvarez, 30, a Schenectady resident, will be sentenced in January to 20 years to life in state prison, after he pled guilty Friday in Schenectady County Court, to Murder in the Second Degree for the killing of Ieasha Merritt on July 5, 2020. Alvarez...
WRGB
Man just released from Sch'dy jail, accused of stealing county van with tools
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A homeless man recently released from the Schenectady County Jail is accused of stealing a county vehicle with tools inside, according to the Schenectady County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say 39-year-old Edward G. Richardson was released from the jail back on November 10th on unrelated charges,...
WRGB
One man sentenced in connection to shooting that left 12-year-old paralyzed
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Rensselaer County District Attorney's Office announced Friday the sentencing of Julian Soto, 25, of Troy, in connection to the 2021 shooting that paralyzed MJ Rivera, 12, also of Troy. On March 8, 2021, MJ Rivera was struck in the back with a bullet inside of...
WRGB
Third co-defendant sentenced for role in fatal Motel 6 shooting
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares announced today that Desirique Johnson, 23, of Schenectady, was sentenced to 5 years in State Prison, followed by 5 years of Post-Release Supervision, in Albany County Court Friday morning. On August 16, 2022, Johnson pleaded guilty to one...
One injured after shooting in Troy
According to the Troy Police Department twitter, Troy police are at the scene of a shooting located inside a store on Middleburgh Street between 5th Ave and 6th Ave. Police report one male victim has been located with a gunshot wound to his leg and is being treated by Troy Fire Department.
WRGB
Albany men facing felony drug charge in Saratoga County, 260g of cocaine seized
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — On Nov. 10, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit arrested Maurice M. Trichilo, 33, and Dwayne J. Cooper, 35, both of Albany, following a narcotics operation in the Town of Ballston. Trichilo and Cooper are accused of possessing a large quantity of cocaine...
WRGB
Home healthcare worker accused of raping a woman under his care, say police
EAST GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — East Greenbush Police say they have arrested a home healthcare worker, accused of rape. According to investigators, the 42-year-old female victim was under the care of 29-year-old Zaquan Gordon. Gordon was arrested after a yearlong investigation and remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail, pending...
WRGB
Man sentenced, guilty of stabbing two at a 'Stop the Steal' rally in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man who was convicted in a five count indictment, guilty of stabbing two people at a rally in Albany was sentenced. Alexander Contompasis was accused of stabbing two people at the NYS Capitol back on January 6th, 2021 during a "Stop the Steal" rally.
WRGB
Johnstown local accused of stealing funds from business
Police arrested Brandie R. Johnson, 33 of Johnstown on November 14. Johnson is accused of stealing funds from a Galway business.
Troy Police investigating shots fired in Lansingburgh
Troy Police officers were sent to the intersection of 5th Avenue and 103rd Street in Lansingburgh Wednesday morning, for a report of shots fired.
WNYT
Albany police investigate broad daylight shooting
A teen was shot in broad daylight Thursday afternoon, say Albany police. Luckily, he’s expected to survive, they say. It happened just after 1:00 in the area of Third Avenue and Hawk Street. NewsChannel 13 arrived to find officers collecting evidence and focusing on a Kia Optima. It’s still...
WRGB
Albany man pleads guilty in 2021 shooting death of a 15-year-old girl
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Branden Rivera, 20, of Albany, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder, a reduced first count of a 2-count indictment. On January 21, 2022, a Grand Jury handed up an indictment charging Rivera with one count of murder and one count of attempted robbery. Both charges were satisfied by Thursday's plea deal.
WRGB
Limo operator charged in crash deaths sues judge, demanding reinstatement of plea deal
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — The man facing charges for the fatal Schoharie limo crash now suing the judge who threw out his original guilty plea agreement!. Nauman Hussain’s attorney says the suit will aim to compel Judge Peter Lynch to reinstate the deal -- which would have seen Hussain sentenced to five years’ probation -- for the 2018 crash that claimed 20 lives!
Mechanicville police arrest man after domestic incident
Mechanicville police arrested Thomas Masden, 24 of Mechanicville on November 12. Masden was allegedly involved in a domestic incident.
Repeat DWI offender from Watervliet sentenced to prison
42-year-old Brandon McKinley must also surrender his drivers license and pay a $2,000 fine.
WNYT
Traffic stop leads to numerous charges for Amsterdam man
An Amsterdam man is facing multiple charges, after police say they pulled over a drunken driver operating with a suspended license. State police say they pulled over Joseph Harrington, 56, Tuesday night in the town of Bethlehem. They say he appeared intoxicated, and in the car was a tactical rifle...
WRGB
Jury finds man guilty of murder in fatal stabbing
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A 22-year-old Albany man, charged with the fatal stabbing death of another Albany man was found guilty. Darius Cokely was found guilty of Murder following a jury trial. Police say back in March, officers responded to the area of Madison Avenue and New Scotland Avenue...
69-Year-Old Woman Dies In Crash With Commercial Vehicle In Halfmoon
A 69-year-old woman has died following a crash in the region Tuesday morning, Nov. 15, authorities said. Emergency crews in Saratoga County were called at around 9:30 a.m. with reports of a crash on State Route 146 in Halfmoon, at the intersection of Farm to Market Road, State Police said.
