Fulton County, NY

WRGB

Third co-defendant sentenced for role in fatal Motel 6 shooting

COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares announced today that Desirique Johnson, 23, of Schenectady, was sentenced to 5 years in State Prison, followed by 5 years of Post-Release Supervision, in Albany County Court Friday morning. On August 16, 2022, Johnson pleaded guilty to one...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

One injured after shooting in Troy

According to the Troy Police Department twitter, Troy police are at the scene of a shooting located inside a store on Middleburgh Street between 5th Ave and 6th Ave. Police report one male victim has been located with a gunshot wound to his leg and is being treated by Troy Fire Department.
TROY, NY
WRGB

Mother reacts to sentencing of man that left her child paralyzed

TROY, N.Y. (WRGB) — One of the two people connected in the 2021 shooting that paralyzed a boy in Troy faced sentencing on Friday. Julian Soto, 25, of Troy, has been ordered to serve 10 years in prison and five years parole for his role in the drive-by shooting of a home on O’Neil Street that left then-12 year old MJ Rivera paralyzed from the waist down.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Albany police investigate broad daylight shooting

A teen was shot in broad daylight Thursday afternoon, say Albany police. Luckily, he’s expected to survive, they say. It happened just after 1:00 in the area of Third Avenue and Hawk Street. NewsChannel 13 arrived to find officers collecting evidence and focusing on a Kia Optima. It’s still...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Albany man pleads guilty in 2021 shooting death of a 15-year-old girl

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Branden Rivera, 20, of Albany, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder, a reduced first count of a 2-count indictment. On January 21, 2022, a Grand Jury handed up an indictment charging Rivera with one count of murder and one count of attempted robbery. Both charges were satisfied by Thursday's plea deal.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Limo operator charged in crash deaths sues judge, demanding reinstatement of plea deal

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — The man facing charges for the fatal Schoharie limo crash now suing the judge who threw out his original guilty plea agreement!. Nauman Hussain’s attorney says the suit will aim to compel Judge Peter Lynch to reinstate the deal -- which would have seen Hussain sentenced to five years’ probation -- for the 2018 crash that claimed 20 lives!
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Traffic stop leads to numerous charges for Amsterdam man

An Amsterdam man is facing multiple charges, after police say they pulled over a drunken driver operating with a suspended license. State police say they pulled over Joseph Harrington, 56, Tuesday night in the town of Bethlehem. They say he appeared intoxicated, and in the car was a tactical rifle...
AMSTERDAM, NY
WRGB

Jury finds man guilty of murder in fatal stabbing

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A 22-year-old Albany man, charged with the fatal stabbing death of another Albany man was found guilty. Darius Cokely was found guilty of Murder following a jury trial. Police say back in March, officers responded to the area of Madison Avenue and New Scotland Avenue...
