wfxl.com
Albany FedEx employee arrested for stealing items while working
A FedEx employee has been arrested for theft. Albany police responded to FedEx, located in the 1500 block of Dougherty Avenue on November 18. Police say that 18-year-old Keion Swan was witnessed stealing merchandise from the FedEx warehouse. Swan was interviewed by APD's Criminal Investigation Bureau and admitted that he...
wfxl.com
Residents asleep inside home when struck by gunfire in Albany
The Albany Police Department responded to the 1000 block of University Street, in reference to gunshots being fired. Upon arrival at the scene two victims, 38-year-old Eric Douglas and 41-year-old Leon Douglas, told officers they both were sleep and as one of them got up to use the restroom, he heard a loud noise.
wfxl.com
Albany police search for woman who took phone at Walmart register
Albany police need help to identify a woman wanted for theft. Police say that the woman in the picture is wanted for theft of lost/mislaid property. The victim told police that on November 13, he laid his phone down while bagging groceries and forgot to pick up his phone. After he took his groceries to his vehicle, he realized he did not have his phone. He went back into the store and was told by a Walmart employee that a black female stole his phone.
wfxl.com
Suspect wanted for breaking into Lamon Company in Albany
The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department would like the public's assistance locating a suspect wanted for burglary. Police say that 33-year-old Bryan Frantz is wanted for breaking into The Lamon Company. Frantz stands 6’02" and weighs 250 pounds. Anyone who has information regarding this incident, should...
WALB 10
Alleged shooting near Monroe High leaves no reported injuries
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No injuries have been reported after a witness said a man jumped on her car and shot at another vehicle near a high school, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) report. The incident happened at the intersection of South Harding Street and Lippitt Drive, near...
wfxl.com
Police, Open Arms work to provide resources to runaways
Open Arms Inc. is excited to help and raise awareness about runaway youth here in Albany. According to Albany Police Department, there have seen 34 runaways reported in October and 12 since the start of November. Associate Executive Director of Open Arms Inc. Rosalyn Fliggins says they help about a...
wfxl.com
Suspect wanted for questioning flees and attempts to elude an Albany officer
Albany police are looking for a man who refused to stop during a traffic violation. Officers say, while patrolling the intersection of N. Madison St/W. Broad Ave, a vehicle ran a red light. Dispatch was notified of location and vehicle description. Sirens and lights were activated and the vehicle refused...
southgatv.com
ALBANY POLICE MAKE ARRESTS
On November 11, 2022, officers responded to the 200th Blk. of E. Oglethorpe Boulevard to a report of a stolen vehicle. A phone left inside the vehicle was tracked leading police to the 3100 block of Graystone Lane where they found the vehicle and arrested Madison Lee, age 23 who was charged with Theft By Taking (Motor Vehicle). Lee was transported to the Dougherty County Jail.
WALB 10
APD: Shotgun fired at Albany home while residents were asleep
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No injuries have been reported after a shotgun was fired at an Albany home, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) report. The shooting happened on Tuesday around 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of University Street. One of the two victims inside the house said he woke up to a loud sound as if a champagne cork had been popped, APD said.
wfxl.com
Sumter County installs two new school zone traffic cameras in the county
Motorists are encouraged to watch their speed in Sumter County as two new school zone traffic cameras are installed. Sumter County Sheriff Eric Bryant says that the new cameras are located at the Highway 27 East and Bumphead Road school zones. These cameras, within the school zones, will go live...
1-year-old suffers gunshot wound in weekend shootout
ALBANY — A 1-year-old male juvenile suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left arm after gunfire was exchanged between two men in the 500 block of Swift Street around 9:37 p.m. over the weekend, according to an Albany Police Department news release sent to media outlets Tuesday. Witnesses...
WALB 10
Albany woman arrested in child assault incident involving knife, hammer
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman was arrested in connection to a child cruelty incident that involved a hammer and knife, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Laquessa Redding, 37, was charged with three counts of first-degree cruelty to children. On Monday, police responded to the 400 block...
WALB 10
APD: Albany woman charged after argument-fueled stabbing
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman is behind bars after Albany police said she stabbed a man after an argument. Jonawanna Sears, 37, is charged with aggravated assault. The incident happened on Sunday in the 800 block of 10th Avenue when Sears got into an argument with a man and then stabbed him in the chest, according to APD.
wfxl.com
MISSING: Police looking for juvenile who could be in Cordele
The Cordele Police Department needs the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. 15-year-old Ajaya Smith was last seen in the Sunset Homes Apartments area, in Cordele, according to police. Smith is 4’11 and weighs 115 pounds, she was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white sweater. If...
wfxl.com
No injuries reported after shoot-out in Sonny's BBQ parking lot
Albany police responded to Sonny's BBQ, located in the 1900 North Slappey Boulevard Thursday morning in reference to discharging firearms. Upon arrival, the reporting party told police that he was sitting inside of his vehicle in the parking lot when he observed three men shooting at each other. The witness...
It's ladies night ... Three women arrested by Albany police
ALBANY — Albany police said three women were arrested in separate incidents on charges ranging from child cruelty to assault to vehicle theft. The woman who was arrested on child cruelty charges is accused of swinging a knife and hammer at three juveniles.
wfxl.com
One injured in West Gordon shooting
A man is recovering following a shooting at an Albany apartment. Albany police responded to an apartment in the 500 block of West Gordon Avenue for a shooting just after 9 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, police made contact with a woman holding an injured man on the living room floor.
WALB 10
Albany victim says her boyfriend put a gun to her head as he stole her car
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is alleged to have hijacked a car from an Albany woman at gunpoint on Tuesday, per an Albany police report. The hijacking is reported to have happened on Tuesday around 8:45 a.m. on Lucille Street. The victim told APD that while she was riding...
wfxl.com
Woman arrested after victim tracks phone that was inside their stolen vehicle
An Albany woman is behind bars after allegedly stealing a vehicle. Albany police responded to the 200 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard in reference to a motor vehicle theft. The victim told police that 23-year-old Madison Lee took their vehicle. After tracking their phone, that was inside of the stolen...
WTVM
19-year-old faces over 20 charges following Lumpkin traffic stop
LUMPKIN, Ga. (WTVM) - A joint drug investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Lumpkin Police Department (LPD) leads to a 19-year-old behind bars and facing various charges, including 14 counts of gang activity. According to the GBI, the investigation resulted from LPD’s attempt to conduct a...
