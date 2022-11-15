Read full article on original website
Phoebe to be represented in New Year's Rose Parade
ALBANY — The Phoebe Putney Health System will once again be represented on a float in the upcoming annual Rose Parade. On Jan. 2, the Donate Life Rose Parade Float titled “Lifting Each Other Up” will include a dedication garden made up of roses with handwritten dedications by hospital CEOs across the country — including Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital CEO Deb Angerami — alongside dedications celebrating transplant recipients and living donors, honoring deceased donors and thanking individuals and groups who support and take part in the donation and transplantation community.
WALB 10
Caregiver receives surprise award from Rosalynn Carter Institute
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tim Yates was honored by the Rosalynn Carter Institute on Thursday for his hard work in volunteering weekly to assist those with dementia in staying active. Dementia is a condition characterized by impairment of brain functions, such as memory loss. It’s most common in people over...
wfxl.com
City of Albany accepting Celebration of Lights participant applications
The City of Albany is delighted to announce the 32nd Annual Celebration of Lights! This festive event will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Downtown Albany. There is no better way to jump-start the holiday season than enjoying the City of Albany's Celebration of Lights event. This year’s...
wfxl.com
Blippi returns to the stage with a special stop in Albany this April
Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment are proud to announce that a new live show, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, will again bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational antics of global sensation Blippi to stages across North America, with a stop in Albany on April 11, 2023. Tickets for Blippi:...
WALB 10
Albany-Dougherty Homeless Coalition hosts event for those in need
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For people facing homelessness, things like health screenings and haircuts might be a low priority. That’s why the Albany Dougherty Homeless Coalition came together for their 8th annual Project Homeless Connect event. The chair of the Albany Dougherty Homeless Coalition, David Blackwell, told WALB that...
Albany Herald
Mike Gebhart sells Atlanta papers, maintains ownership of Albany Herald
MARIETTA — Even Steve Miller couldn’t accuse Mike Gebhart of taking the money and running. Gebhart, the president and CEO of Southern Community Newspapers Inc., sold the six metro Atlanta-area newspapers owned by the company to Marietta-based Times-Journal Inc., maintaining ownership only of The Albany Herald. The sale was announced Wednesday by Gebhart and Times-Journal Publisher Otis Brumby III.
Albany Herald
'Reunion' shows bring back dynamic club era in Albany
ALBANY — There was a time in the era just after Prohibition — and, some say, during the height of the days of outlawed alcohol — that Albany was noted for its nightclubs, those that operated legally and others that were more discerning about their clientele. There...
WALB 10
What to expect when expecting: The final days of WALB’s Jamie Worsely’s pregnancy
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over the past nine months, WALB News 10′s Jaime Worsley has gone through an incredible life change—becoming a new mom. Worsley has prepped her nursery full of princess clothes and decor, taken every health precaution and even bought her baby’s first Christmas ornament just in time for her bundle of joy’s arrival.
wfxl.com
Cirque Italia brings Albany animal-free performance under the white and blue big top tent
Cirque Italia will be in Albany at the Civic Center under the white and blue big top tent from November 24 through November 27. Cirque Italia has pulled out all the stops this year to take you on a magical dream adventure. Have you ever wished you could turn back...
wfxl.com
Albany looks to increase LOST dollars to 70 percent over next decade
With the state-mandated deadline looming for Dougherty County and the City of Albany to agree on a plan to renew the Local Option Sales Tax, Albany is seeking to increase the share of its revenue over the ten-year period to align the distribution more closely with the level of services each government provides.
Albany Civic Center to present 'An Evening With Gladys Knight'
ALBANY — One of America’s great singers, Gladys Knight, is taking the midnight train to Albany, Georgia on Feb. 26 for a performance at the Albany Civic Center. The Civic Center show begins at 7 p.m.
WCTV
Abandoned puppies looking for new home in Thomas County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A liter of puppies in desperate need of a home as local shelters face the brink of capacity. Five puppies were dumped at the Thomasville Humane Society after allegedly being dumped several other times throughout the community placing officials at the shelter in an uncomfortable position when it comes to housing them.
wfxl.com
pOpshelf now open in Albany
POpshelf has opened its new store in Albany. The store is located at 819 North Westover Boulevard, and hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. pOpshelf is an exciting and new retail store that offers customers an affordable and fun shopping experience with the vast majority of items priced at $5 or less. When the store opens, customers can expect a fun, joyful and guilt-free shopping experience as they browse a selection of on-trend seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, household and specialty items, arts and crafts, party planning and entertaining needs, toys and much more.
WALB 10
Over 10K gallons of sewage discharged in Monday Albany spill
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over 10,000 gallons of sewage was discharged in a Monday sewage spill in Albany, according to city officials. A force main break caused the spill, which happened at the intersection of Midplace Avenue and N. Flintrock Drive. City officials said the spill happened from noon to 3:45 p.m.
WALB 10
Phoebe seeing flu and RSV cases in children as holidays approach
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Are RSV and flu cases on the rise in children as the holiday season begins? WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with a south Georgia pediatrician who gave some insight into the topic. A lot of people talking about RSV and flu in children. What are...
WJCL
Coldest temperatures so far this fall season arrive Friday morning
Freezing temperatures are possible Friday morning as a winter-like airmass settles over southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. The last time Savannah saw the temperature drop to 32° was March 14, 8 months ago. A Freeze Watch has been issued for inland locations in southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry for...
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Georgia this month
A new location of a well-known restaurant chain specializing in chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and milkshakes is opening its doors in Georgia this week. Read on to learn more.
wfxl.com
Police, Open Arms work to provide resources to runaways
Open Arms Inc. is excited to help and raise awareness about runaway youth here in Albany. According to Albany Police Department, there have seen 34 runaways reported in October and 12 since the start of November. Associate Executive Director of Open Arms Inc. Rosalyn Fliggins says they help about a...
wfxl.com
Phoebe earns seventh straight ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from Leapfrog Group
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital (PPMH) received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group. This national distinction is PPMH’s seventh straight Leapfrog ‘A’ and celebrates the hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and errors. “While I have only been at Phoebe...
Albany, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
