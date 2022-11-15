The Cosmopolitan announces return of rooftop ice rink for holiday season

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas announced on Tuesday the return of its seasonal ice rink for the upcoming holiday season.

The rink — which is returning for its eleventh year — will be open to the public daily, starting Tuesday, Nov. 15 through Monday, Jan. 2.

The Cosmopolitan also says the Boulevard Pool will once again transform into a 4,200-square-foot rooftop ice rink overlooking the Las Vegas Strip. The Chalet will also return as a holiday village with open-air fire pits while classic holiday films display above the rink on the resort’s 65-foot marquee.

Back by popular demand, the Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will also return this year, hosted by Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders.

New this season, the Cosmopolitan is transforming the Overlook Grill into Overlook Chill, a rink-side café featuring traditional holiday bites, with unique twists on comfort food classics. Guests can also expect festive new additions to the Ice Rink’s cocktail menu, expertly reimagined this season by resort mixologist, Andrew Pollard, featuring elevated takes on lively holiday libations.

Those interested in visiting the Ice Rink at the Cosmopolitan can visit the hotel's website .