A dynasty was brewing on The Reservation. The cold air, filled with Southern seasonings of smoke from grills and old-fashioned fryers from tents at nearby tailgates lingered throughout Jack Spinks–Marino Casem Stadium. As the final seconds raced off the jumbotron, culminating in a 24–3 dominating second-half performance in the 2018 Soul Bowl, Alcorn’s party and celebration was in motion.

JACKSON, MS ・ 16 HOURS AGO