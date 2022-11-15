Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthR.A. HeimTennessee State
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
Related
williamsonhomepage.com
Danny Wayne Williamson
Danny Wayne Williamson, 76, of Franklin, Tennessee went home to be with our Heavenly Father on Thursday, November 10, 2022. He was born on June 13, 1946 in Sistersville, West Virginia. Danny will be greatly missed by his wife of 54 years, Marlene Sue Hall. He is survived by his...
williamsonhomepage.com
Vivian Estelle King Denton
Vivian Estelle King Denton, age 75 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away November 17, 2022. Native of Williamson County in the Boston Community. Longtime banker since 1965 where she began her career at Harpeth National Bank. She retired from Bank of America and Landmark Bank. Preceded in death by husband, Gary Denton.
williamsonhomepage.com
Nina May Shelton Broadway
On November 13, 2022, Nina May Shelton Broadway, age 88, of Franklin, Tenn., was called to her eternal home where she was restored and reunited with her late husband, Reg Broadway. She was born May 29, 1934, in Memphis, TN. Her life was full of love and laughter, and she...
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood Academy's Christmas in Brentwood returns Dec. 4
Brentwood Academy will return their free community celebration Christmas in Brentwood for the second year on Dec. 4. The event will take place from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. on the Brentwood Academy campus featuring live music by Christian group Point of Grace, as well as family-friendly Christmas activities, culminating with the lighting of the Great Brentwood Academy Christmas Tree.
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood Fire Station 5 grand opening set for Dec. 17
The City of Brentwood and Brentwood Fire and Rescue will hold a grand opening and push-in ceremony of the newly-constructed BFR Station 5 on Dec. 17. The event will take place at 9 a.m. with an open house for the station from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The city broke ground on...
williamsonhomepage.com
Williamson County schools preview '22-23 season at basketball media day
So much for opening-night jitters. Summit’s Quinn Johnston appeared to be relaxed, judging by her 27-point night in a season-opening win over Hickman County on Tuesday. All the guard’s points came via nine 3-pointers. “The more I shoot, the more comfortable I feel and so I just kept...
williamsonhomepage.com
Spring Hill Police seeking public's help in Nov. 6 hit and run
The Spring Hill Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run incident that damaged a fence on Nov. 6. According to an SHPD news release, at approximately 2:22 p.m., a silver BMW drove through a wooden fence in the area of Candlelite Drive and Port Royal Road before fleeing the scene.
williamsonhomepage.com
Shulman steps away from Safe Haven pending workplace review
Safe Haven, a nonprofit focused on ending family homelessness, is conducting a workplace review in response to staff concerns about CEO Jim Shulman, who also serves as Nashville’s vice mayor. The organization has enlisted the Center for Nonprofit Management and “outside human resources experts” to interview staff, who have...
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood rolling out LED upgrades to streetlamps
Brentwood will soon see an upgrade to nearly 4,000 streetlights to LED bulbs. The upgrade was first discussed by the city in 2021 with the goal to reduce electric and infrastructure costs as well as a reduction in light pollution and improvements to roadway safety. The Brentwood City Commission approved...
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood health incubator marks one year
Brentwood-based health tech incubator 25m Health announced that it launched six companies and invested in five more in its first year of operation. The organization is a joint venture of LifePoint Health, a locally based hospital operator, and New York City-based venture studio 25madison. 25m Health-sponsored companies include discharge case...
williamsonhomepage.com
FPD seeking public's help finding missing man
The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 41-year-old Marco Atilano who they said is missing. According to an FPD news release, Atilano was last seen in Franklin in March and his family is concerned about his safety. Police didn't release any further information, but they are...
Comments / 0