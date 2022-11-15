ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
williamsonhomepage.com

Danny Wayne Williamson

Danny Wayne Williamson, 76, of Franklin, Tennessee went home to be with our Heavenly Father on Thursday, November 10, 2022. He was born on June 13, 1946 in Sistersville, West Virginia. Danny will be greatly missed by his wife of 54 years, Marlene Sue Hall. He is survived by his...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Vivian Estelle King Denton

Vivian Estelle King Denton, age 75 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away November 17, 2022. Native of Williamson County in the Boston Community. Longtime banker since 1965 where she began her career at Harpeth National Bank. She retired from Bank of America and Landmark Bank. Preceded in death by husband, Gary Denton.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Nina May Shelton Broadway

On November 13, 2022, Nina May Shelton Broadway, age 88, of Franklin, Tenn., was called to her eternal home where she was restored and reunited with her late husband, Reg Broadway. She was born May 29, 1934, in Memphis, TN. Her life was full of love and laughter, and she...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood Academy's Christmas in Brentwood returns Dec. 4

Brentwood Academy will return their free community celebration Christmas in Brentwood for the second year on Dec. 4. The event will take place from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. on the Brentwood Academy campus featuring live music by Christian group Point of Grace, as well as family-friendly Christmas activities, culminating with the lighting of the Great Brentwood Academy Christmas Tree.
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood Fire Station 5 grand opening set for Dec. 17

The City of Brentwood and Brentwood Fire and Rescue will hold a grand opening and push-in ceremony of the newly-constructed BFR Station 5 on Dec. 17. The event will take place at 9 a.m. with an open house for the station from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The city broke ground on...
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Spring Hill Police seeking public's help in Nov. 6 hit and run

The Spring Hill Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run incident that damaged a fence on Nov. 6. According to an SHPD news release, at approximately 2:22 p.m., a silver BMW drove through a wooden fence in the area of Candlelite Drive and Port Royal Road before fleeing the scene.
SPRING HILL, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Shulman steps away from Safe Haven pending workplace review

Safe Haven, a nonprofit focused on ending family homelessness, is conducting a workplace review in response to staff concerns about CEO Jim Shulman, who also serves as Nashville’s vice mayor. The organization has enlisted the Center for Nonprofit Management and “outside human resources experts” to interview staff, who have...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood rolling out LED upgrades to streetlamps

Brentwood will soon see an upgrade to nearly 4,000 streetlights to LED bulbs. The upgrade was first discussed by the city in 2021 with the goal to reduce electric and infrastructure costs as well as a reduction in light pollution and improvements to roadway safety. The Brentwood City Commission approved...
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood health incubator marks one year

Brentwood-based health tech incubator 25m Health announced that it launched six companies and invested in five more in its first year of operation. The organization is a joint venture of LifePoint Health, a locally based hospital operator, and New York City-based venture studio 25madison. 25m Health-sponsored companies include discharge case...
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

FPD seeking public's help finding missing man

The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 41-year-old Marco Atilano who they said is missing. According to an FPD news release, Atilano was last seen in Franklin in March and his family is concerned about his safety. Police didn't release any further information, but they are...
FRANKLIN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy