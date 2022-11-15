ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WVNews

In Pelosi, women admire a leader with calm, cool confidence

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — As they watched House Speaker Nancy Pelosi step forward to wrangle an unruly Congress over the years or stare down a bombastic president, many women across the country saw a version of the calm, confident leader they hoped to be themselves. Pelosi, in rooms full of...
WausauPilot

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:. ___. Split-ticket voting in Arizona isn’t a sign of...
ARIZONA STATE

