California is out today with a new, ambitious climate change plan aimed at reducing the state's dependence on fossil fuels. From member station KQED, Kevin Stark reports. KEVIN STARK, BYLINE: You can think of this plan as a roadmap for how California could essentially zero out greenhouse gas emissions in a little more than two decades. The plan calls for slashing emissions by 48% by 2030 based on 1990 levels. Energy analysts say that's a more aggressive target than what President Biden's proposed for the country. Lauren Sanchez is climate adviser to Governor Gavin Newsom.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO