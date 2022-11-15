ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Mary Parish, LA

Lake Charles American Press

Work starting on I-10 widening project

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development on Tuesday broke ground on an Interstate 10 widening project between Iowa and Lacassine. The project will update a more than 5-mile stretch of interstate that includes areas of both Calcasieu and Jeff Davis parishes. The stretch will be widened from two lanes...
houmatimes.com

Low Water Advisory in areas of St. Mary Parish

Sheriff Blaise Smith and the deputies of the SMPSO are advising the public to use EXTREME CAUTION when boating/hunting in St. Mary’s waters due to the low water levels we are experiencing. Chief Deputy Gary Driskell announced today that the SMPSO Marine Division has answered 66 calls for service...
lsuagcenter.com

Damaging pest on the rise in Louisiana pines

(11/18/22) BATON ROUGE, La. — Stress for trees can be a lot like stress in humans — too much is never a good thing. Pines, the main tree species in Louisiana forests, are susceptible to several biotic and abiotic stresses, said Raj Singh, LSU AgCenter plant doctor. Singh...
stmarynow.com

Jim Brown: Money flows in, but Louisiana doesn't change

Don’t you and I deserve a campaign break? For months, we’ve been suffering through accusatory political rhetoric from both parties. I don’t know about you, but I think we all should tune out for a while. After all, the cost of these 2022 federal elections will exceed $10 billion, with most of this money going to advertising trying to win us over. And guess what? All this political marketing changed virtually nothing.
eenews.net

La. legal showdown may preview national battle over hydrogen

The developer of a $4.5 billion hydrogen project in Louisiana is in a legal battle with local lawmakers in a case that analysts say could preview conflicts around the country. Air Products and Chemicals Inc., the developer, announced a year ago that it would build its sprawling Louisiana Clean Energy Complex across multiple parishes in the Baton Rouge area. One site would make hydrogen out of natural gas, while capturing up to 95 percent of the resulting carbon dioxide emissions — a process characterized as “blue” production.
brproud.com

Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Signs Executive Order to Increase Access to Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for Women and Minority Businesses and Celebrates $4 Billion in Funding for the State

Louisiana Governor Signs Executive Order to Increase Access to Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for Women and Minority Businesses and Celebrates $4 Billion in Funding for the State. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, the Louisiana Office of the Governor announced that one year after President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure...
theadvocate.com

Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather

Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
stmarynow.com

LSU will use AI to study driver behavior

BATON ROUGE – The number of fatal car crashes involving large trucks continues to rise, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, whose mission is to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities involving large trucks and buses. That is why the FMCSA provides competitive grants on research in how...
WDSU

Commitment 2022: Louisiana Dec. 10 congressional general election

The congressional general election is Saturday, Dec. 10. Before you vote, make sure you meet the following criteria:. Must be at least 17 years old to register to vote (if you are 16 years of age and plan to register in person, make sure you visit the Registrar of Voters Office at the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles), but you must be 18 years old to vote.
houmatimes.com

Freeze Warning in effect for Terrebonne, Lafourche overnight

The Freeze Watch has been upgraded to a Freeze Warning for Upper Lafourche and Upper Terrebonne, including the cities of Thibodaux, Raceland, Larose, Houma, and Bayou Cane due to frigid temperatures expect tonight going into early Friday (from 10 pm until 8am). Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. Frost...
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced and Ordered to Pay Over $500k in Restitution for Filing False Returns and Making False Statements

Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced and Ordered to Pay Over $500k in Restitution for Filing False Returns and Making False Statements. Louisiana – On November 16, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans of the Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Kenisha R. Callahan, age 45, and a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 9, 2022, to five years of probation and one year of home confinement by U.S. District Court Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle after Callahan had pleaded guilty to one count of filing a false tax return, one count of aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false tax return and one count of making a false statement to the Department of Education.
