Read full article on original website
Related
wrkf.org
Environmental groups sue Louisiana over permitting of $13.2B LNG plant, fear of flooding
Several environmental groups are suing Louisiana over its three-year-old decision to allow a 630-acre liquefied natural gas plant to move forward in Plaquemines Parish without a key coastal permit. The groups fear the plant’s current site leaves it highly susceptible to flooding from hurricanes, which could lead to pollution in...
NOLA.com
Historic bridge linking Louisiana and Mississippi will be replaced. Well, eventually.
For six months, a 1930s-era bridge on a rural highway that connects New Orleans to the Mississippi Gulf Coast has been closed, negatively impacting businesses and prolonging travel times for thousands of daily drivers. Help is on the way - but it won't come anytime soon. The Louisiana Department of...
Lake Charles American Press
Work starting on I-10 widening project
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development on Tuesday broke ground on an Interstate 10 widening project between Iowa and Lacassine. The project will update a more than 5-mile stretch of interstate that includes areas of both Calcasieu and Jeff Davis parishes. The stretch will be widened from two lanes...
houmatimes.com
Low Water Advisory in areas of St. Mary Parish
Sheriff Blaise Smith and the deputies of the SMPSO are advising the public to use EXTREME CAUTION when boating/hunting in St. Mary’s waters due to the low water levels we are experiencing. Chief Deputy Gary Driskell announced today that the SMPSO Marine Division has answered 66 calls for service...
Is Oil & Gas Coming Back? Good News for Louisiana
Here's another instance of "You won't see this in the national media." We all know how devastating the government's response to the COVID pandemic was to the economy. But there is now some good news on the horizon... especially for Louisiana. According to LSU's Center for Energy Studies, Louisiana lost...
lsuagcenter.com
Damaging pest on the rise in Louisiana pines
(11/18/22) BATON ROUGE, La. — Stress for trees can be a lot like stress in humans — too much is never a good thing. Pines, the main tree species in Louisiana forests, are susceptible to several biotic and abiotic stresses, said Raj Singh, LSU AgCenter plant doctor. Singh...
stmarynow.com
Jim Brown: Money flows in, but Louisiana doesn't change
Don’t you and I deserve a campaign break? For months, we’ve been suffering through accusatory political rhetoric from both parties. I don’t know about you, but I think we all should tune out for a while. After all, the cost of these 2022 federal elections will exceed $10 billion, with most of this money going to advertising trying to win us over. And guess what? All this political marketing changed virtually nothing.
brproud.com
Billions for 2020-21 disaster recovery headed to Louisiana after agreement signed
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An agreement signed Tuesday gives the green light for Louisiana to receive billions for 2020-21 storm recovery, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The state will receive a $1.72 billion credit line for Hurricane Ida and May 2021 flooding recovery, and a $450 million...
NOLA.com
John Bel Edwards seeks federal emergency declaration for Louisiana farmers. Here's why.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has asked the federal government to issue a disaster declaration for a number of parishes whose farmers were hit hard by extreme weather during the past growing season. In a letter sent to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Edwards said the the damage to...
KTBS
La. lawmakers hear info on state sales tax as they contemplate changes in April's session
BATON ROUGE, La. — Officials with the Louisiana Department of Revenue and Legislative Fiscal Office presented lawmakers with information on the state's sales tax Wednesday as they prepare for potential changes in the 2023 legislative session. Louisiana imposes a 4.45% state tax on the sale or use of tangible...
eenews.net
La. legal showdown may preview national battle over hydrogen
The developer of a $4.5 billion hydrogen project in Louisiana is in a legal battle with local lawmakers in a case that analysts say could preview conflicts around the country. Air Products and Chemicals Inc., the developer, announced a year ago that it would build its sprawling Louisiana Clean Energy Complex across multiple parishes in the Baton Rouge area. One site would make hydrogen out of natural gas, while capturing up to 95 percent of the resulting carbon dioxide emissions — a process characterized as “blue” production.
brproud.com
Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
Louisiana Governor Signs Executive Order to Increase Access to Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for Women and Minority Businesses and Celebrates $4 Billion in Funding for the State
Louisiana Governor Signs Executive Order to Increase Access to Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for Women and Minority Businesses and Celebrates $4 Billion in Funding for the State. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, the Louisiana Office of the Governor announced that one year after President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure...
theadvocate.com
Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather
Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
stmarynow.com
LSU will use AI to study driver behavior
BATON ROUGE – The number of fatal car crashes involving large trucks continues to rise, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, whose mission is to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities involving large trucks and buses. That is why the FMCSA provides competitive grants on research in how...
WDSU
Commitment 2022: Louisiana Dec. 10 congressional general election
The congressional general election is Saturday, Dec. 10. Before you vote, make sure you meet the following criteria:. Must be at least 17 years old to register to vote (if you are 16 years of age and plan to register in person, make sure you visit the Registrar of Voters Office at the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles), but you must be 18 years old to vote.
houmatimes.com
Freeze Warning in effect for Terrebonne, Lafourche overnight
The Freeze Watch has been upgraded to a Freeze Warning for Upper Lafourche and Upper Terrebonne, including the cities of Thibodaux, Raceland, Larose, Houma, and Bayou Cane due to frigid temperatures expect tonight going into early Friday (from 10 pm until 8am). Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. Frost...
Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced and Ordered to Pay Over $500k in Restitution for Filing False Returns and Making False Statements
Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced and Ordered to Pay Over $500k in Restitution for Filing False Returns and Making False Statements. Louisiana – On November 16, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans of the Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Kenisha R. Callahan, age 45, and a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 9, 2022, to five years of probation and one year of home confinement by U.S. District Court Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle after Callahan had pleaded guilty to one count of filing a false tax return, one count of aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false tax return and one count of making a false statement to the Department of Education.
Louisiana Resident Cited After Being Caught Allegedly Harvesting an Alligator During Closed Season
Louisiana Resident Cited After Being Caught Allegedly Harvesting an Alligator During Closed Season. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on November 14, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Metairie resident for alleged alligator hunting offenses on November 7 in St. Charles Parish. Following an illegal...
WDSU
Louisiana residents living in FEMA trailers could be homeless if they don't choose to pay rent soon
HOUMA, La. — Thousands of people still living in FEMA trailers from Hurricane Ida could soon be without a home if they choose not to pay rent starting in March. The damage of Ida was far-reaching, hitting Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Plaquemines, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, Tangipahoa, and Terrebonne parishes.
Comments / 0