Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Kentucky vs Gonzaga: Line, Prediction, TV Channel & Live Stream for SEC Basketball
Two of college basketball’s top teams, Kentucky and Gonzaga are set to collide Sunday night for a top five matchup between SEC Basketball and WCC powers. Currently ranked as the No. 4 team in the country, Kentucky comes into this contest with a 3-1 overall record, as well as coming off a bounce back 106-63 home win over South Carolina State on Thursday. This was the game after the Wildcats fell to Michigan State 86-77 in double overtime in the State Farm Champions Classic, with Kentucky also holding wins over Howard and Duquesne so far this season.
Texas Football: 5-Star RB Cedric Baxter Jr. will ‘be in Texas in January’
One of the hot topics on the recruiting trail for Texas football this fall has to do with some potential flip targets in the 2023 class. Texas has tried to flip a number of recruits committed to other schools and pulled off one already when it flipped the highly touted four-star Oklahoma Sooners commit and Austin Westlake edge rusher Colton Vasek.
Texas football: 3 key offensive players Steve Sarkisian met with this week
The last few games saw the offense for Texas football struggle oftentimes. Texas couldn’t move the ball with any sort of effectiveness in the second halves against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (Oct. 22) and Kansas State Wildcats (Nov. 5). The offense also couldn’t move the ball consistently at any point last weekend in the sluggish 17-10 loss to the No. 4 ranked TCU Horned Frogs.
College basketball world reacts to huge Gonzaga report
The Gonzaga Bulldogs have built one of the best basketball programs in the country under head coach Mark Few despite playing in the West Coast Conference. It appears that may not be the case much longer after an important meeting on Wednesday. According to Brent McMurphy of the Action Network, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark Read more... The post College basketball world reacts to huge Gonzaga report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
voiceofmotown.com
Pat McAfee to Coach Texas Basketball Team Tonight?
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University alum Pat McAfee appears to be somehow involved with the Texas Longhorns basketball team. In a just-released video on social media, McAfee said the following: “Let’s Go Texas! Honored to coach this team. Tonight we find out what we are. Where we are. And who we are.”
Gonzaga Bulletin
Jack and Dan's: The rite of passage for generations of Zags
Standing stoically on the corner of Sinto and Hamilton sits the brick stronghold of Jack and Dan’s. For nearly 50 years, this tavern turned bar and grill has catered to the Logan Neighborhood and Gonzaga University communities, serving as a meeting place for intellectuals, students, Irish Catholics and anyone in between.
New Braunfels quarterback Leighton Adams recovering after electrocution
The incident happened the day before the team's playoff game.
‘One of the best’: Coach of UI murder victim remembers life of former player
COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — The Coeur d’Alene community came together for a vigil to remember the four students whose lives were taken over the weekend. However, the vigil in Coeur d’Alene isn’t the only one happening across the region to remember the victims. Ethan Chapin was from the west side of Washington. His former basketball coach says they’re also having...
inlander.com
How far-right candidates fared in Spokane Valley and Idaho
Spokane Valley Republican and once-and-future state Rep. Leonard Christian is something of an expert at losing. He lost the race for county auditor in 2010, the race for state House in 2014, the race for county assessor in 2018, and another race for state House in 2020. "One of my...
Kevin James: ‘The Irregardless’ tour coming to The Fox in 2023
SPOKANE, Wash. — Comedian and Emmy-nominated actor Kevin James announced 'The Irregardless Tour' and will make a stop in Spokane in 2023. Kevin is better known for his hit sitcom The King of Queens, which premiered in 1998 and ran for nine years. Kevin played Doug Heffernan and was the executive producer for the series. He was then nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. James has been nominated many times in other roles and has built a legacy comedy career.
One of Washington State’s Smallest Towns Named Snowiest in the Nation
What Town In Washington State Gets The Most Inches Of Snow During Winter. I know what you're thinking. The obvious answer to the town that gets the most snow in Washington State has you thinking it's Leavenworth Washington but surprisingly it's a town closer to Tri-Cities. Spokane Is 4th On...
KXLY
A cold, cloudier Wednesday- Matt
Skies will stay mostly cloudy today ahead of more cold air heading our way tonight. The arctic cold front will arrive overnight and lead to a breezy, cold Thursday. Light snow will fall across the North Idaho and Northeast Washington mountains. Places like Bonners Ferry and Sandpoint could see a dusting of snow while the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas may see a flurry or two.
KXLY
The coldest weather of the season in the forecast – Kris
We are tracking the coldest weather of the season so far! Overnight lows will bottom out in the single digits and low teens Thursday – Saturday nights. BRRR! Temperatures Friday morning will drop to the lowest readings of the season so far. However, the winds will be much calmer than they were on Thursday, so it might not feel as cold. Despite the unseasonably chilly weather, Friday will be a beautiful, sunny day. Highs will top out in the lower 30s, which is about 10 degrees below average.
KREM
Texas Roadhouse in Coeur d'Alene plans fundraiser for University of Idaho students
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Texas Roadhouse in Coeur d’Alene will host a fundraiser on money to support the families of four University of Idaho students murdered inside a house near campus. One of the students, Xana Kernodle, was a server at the restaurant before she left for college.
Sandpoint Reader
City provides update on James E. Russell Sports Center
Sandpoint City Administrator Jennifer Stapleton and Parks Planning and Development Manager Maeve Nevins-Lavtar provided City Council with an update Nov. 16 on planned renovations and improvements to Travers Park — including the much-anticipated James E. Russell Sports Center. “There’s been a lot of speculation and excitement about this project,”...
What’s the best grocery store in Spokane?
I am new to this city. I used to work in Chicago for a long time and the grocery stores I frequented were Woodman's and Publix. Is there anything comparable in Spokane? Forget size and range, what's your favorite grocery store here?
KXLY
Flurries overnight, bitterly cold wind Thursday morning – Kris
We are tracking an arctic cold front that will arrive late this evening. Expect a few snow flurries overnight in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area and bitterly cold northeast winds for Thursday morning. Plan your Thursday. Your home thermometer might read another morning in the low 20s, but...
nwpb.org
Coeur d’Alene Tribe pushing for greater protection of sacred lake
For over 30 years, Native American Heritage Month has been federally-recognized. Northwest Public Broadcasting reporters are interviewing Indigenous people from throughout the region to learn what they think about the month and what they want people to understand about their culture and who they are. Lauren Paterson brings us one of those stories.
KXLY
Sunny cold days and clear, very cold nights – Mark
The skies will be clear throughout the day and night, but temperatures will stay very cold. Wear layers and stay warm as you go out for your walks with or without the dog. Early morning temperatures will be potentially in the single digits with slight warming throughout the day and very cold overnight lows. It’ll be dry and very cold statewide.
kut.org
Double-decker highway coming to South Austin
Amid howls of protest and a legal challenge in federal court, the Texas Department of Transportation is plowing ahead with the first of three projects to widen I-35 through Travis County. The I-35 Capital Express South project stretches from Ben White Boulevard south to State Highway 45 East. The signature...
