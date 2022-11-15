Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in Alabama is a Must-Visit
4 Mexican Restaurants to Try on The Eastern Shore
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
An Alabama Woman Helps Catch Thieves at Dick's Sporting Goods That Recently Used Her Stolen Debit Card, Find Out How
Baldwin County Boss Babes to host 2022 Holiday Market
TikToker stunned by Birmingham, Mobile’s apartment options: ‘What is going on?’
A popular TikTok reviewer of apartments around the world aimed his spotlight on several in Alabama, with a pointed comments along the way. Marre, who you can follow @marre.xm, takes his viewers on virtual tours of apartments, using the photos from real estate sites to look at what’s being offered. A quick view of his videos shows him rendering his opinion on living spaces in New York, Chicago, Tuscon and Knoxville, among others.
WALA-TV FOX10
Several Gulf Coast agencies taking applications for Christmas assistance
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several agencies along the Gulf Coast are looking to help those in need this Christmas. In Bay Minette, the North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its North Baldwin White Christmas program. Applications are being accepted in a new location this year. Residents apply...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County grand jury indicts former Prichard water board manager, husband and current employee
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile County grand jury on Thursday indicted the former Prichard water board operations manager and her husband on charges related to misuse of utility funds and also charged a current employees. Nia Malika Bradley previously had been arrested earlier this year, and a judge found...
Foley adds support service staffers to police department
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Seeking out personnel and adding to the workforce is challenging for public as well as private employers in today’s economy and getting and keeping law enforcement officers is not immune to those struggles. In Foley, Police Chief Thurston Bullock is turning to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Dauphin Island secures $26 million in funding for restoration project
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - Governor Kay Ivey announced that Dauphin Island is getting more than $26 million for the restoration of the East End of the Island. And it’s something that has officials and residents excited. Mayor Jeff Collier says it’s a long time coming. “This is...
utv44.com
Daphne using $4M in GOMESA funds for Bayfront Park expansion
DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — Plans are in the works for a new multi-million recreational facility on the Eastern Shore. With scenic views of Mobile Bay, and nearby walking trails, Bayfront Park remains a popular spot for residents and visitors. The city of Daphne has now approved the purchase of the...
cltampa.com
A rare Monolithic dome home is now for sale in Florida
A very Epcot looking home is now on the market in Florida. Located at 634 Silvershore Dr. in Pensacola, this Monolithic dome home was built in 2007 by Bill Magenheimer and his wife Margo after their previous home was destroyed by Hurricane Ivan. "We got married after Hurricane Ivan and...
This Huge Flea Market in Alabama is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer a ton of amazing deals. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too!
Baldwin County home sales continue to slow even as prices rise
For the last several months, the total number of home sales has been decreasing in Baldwin County, as interest rates have increased. At the same time, prices have continued to increase. But some real estate agents aren’t panicking, as they say the current market is closer to what was considered...
Gulf Shores announces bid for third southbound lane on Highway 59
City to widen roadway from Target to Fort Morgan Road. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – John G. Walton Construction has submitted the winning bid for a more than $10 million construction project to add a third southbound lane to State Route 59 from the Target center to Fort Morgan Road.
utv44.com
State says Orange Beach city schools owe $4.6 million
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — The state says Orange Beach city schools owes it $4.6 million for the new city system's shortfall in the state foundation's 10-mill match funding program, according to documents obtained by Gulf Coast Media. .Because of their small size, the district qualifies for only $7...
Pensacola Blue Wahoos hire new Executive VP, General Manager
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Blue Wahoos have a new Executive Vice President and General Manager at the helm. On Tuesday, the organization announced the hiring of Steve Brice for the position. “I’m thrilled to join the Blue Wahoos family,” said Brice. “With its focus on fan experience and community values, the organization aligns […]
utv44.com
City throws weight behind effort to get Trader Joe's in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile is joining the effort to snag a Trader Joe's location. The City's Facebook account shared a link to a petition with this message:. The City of Mobile is working to create a grassroots effort to bring Trader Joe's to Mobile. How would you feel about this possible addition to our area?
thepulsepensacola.com
New State-of-the-Art MRI Unit Installed at Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
Installation of a new state-of-the-art magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) unit has been completed at Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine. The Siemans 3T Lumina wide bore (70 cm) MRI will enhance the patient experience at Andrews Institute in the following ways:. A 70 centimeter bore and a magnet with...
utv44.com
Disabled veteran to receive full refund after NBC 15 News report
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE:. On Tuesday we told you about the $112 fine disabled veteran James Hill and his wife Lisa Hill had to pay after their car was booted in downtown Mobile on Veterans Day. A receipt they provided shows they paid $7.25 to park between 12:38 p.m. and 2:38 p.m. at a Premium Parking lot on Joachim Street. A fine issued by Admiral Enforcement shows an attendant booted the car at 1:11 p.m.
WPMI
Mobile DA says amount involved in Prichard Water theft and fraud "in the millions"
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. We're learning new information about the ongoing Prichard Water Board case. You may remember when we reported live on several agencies raiding the home of former Prichard Water Board Manager, Nia Bradley, and her husband, Anthony Bradley. Clothes, electronics, and designer purses among other things were removed from the home. Bradley was later charged. Now Bradley, her husband and two others have been indicted. Mobile County District Attorney, Ashley Rich, says this is an ongoing investigation and there may be even more arrests. She says they'll do whatever it takes to bring the people involved to justice.
Former Prichard Water Board manager indicted, husband arrested on new charges
UPDATE (6:42 p.m.): Officials with the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office have announced a new arrest in the Prichard Water Board case. Theresa Lewis, the Physical Service manager, is currently employed with the board and was arrested Thursday. She was indicted for theft of property first-degree and aggravated theft of property be deception. PRICHARD, Ala. […]
thepulsepensacola.com
Served, Sacrificed, Yet Struggling: More than 12,000 Veterans in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties Living in Financial Hardship
They’ve served and sacrificed for our country yet nearly one quarter — 22% — of our community’s 54,392 veterans struggle to afford the basics, according to a new report from United Way of West Florida and its research partner United For ALICE. In 2019, while 7%...
4 Mexican Restaurants to Try on The Eastern Shore
The Eastern Shore in Baldwin County, Alabama is home to many amazing restaurants. You can find plenty of seafood and burger joints, but Mexican food is popular here as well! Let's take a look at some tasty Mexican restaurants in Daphne and Spanish Fort, Alabama.
utv44.com
NBC 15 Reality Check: Prichard community may be without water soon
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Growing concerns over water in the Alabama Village Community in Prichard. We told you yesterday about how families there are at risk of losing their water due to leaks in the infrastructure. Prichard Water Board officials say the infrastructure is more than 80 years old and if they don't shut the water off in that community, it will cost them more than $87,000 per month to continue pumping water there. Residents tell me access to water is a basic human need and they shouldn't have to suffer because of infrastructure issues.
