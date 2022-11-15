ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

AL.com

TikToker stunned by Birmingham, Mobile’s apartment options: ‘What is going on?’

A popular TikTok reviewer of apartments around the world aimed his spotlight on several in Alabama, with a pointed comments along the way. Marre, who you can follow @marre.xm, takes his viewers on virtual tours of apartments, using the photos from real estate sites to look at what’s being offered. A quick view of his videos shows him rendering his opinion on living spaces in New York, Chicago, Tuscon and Knoxville, among others.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Several Gulf Coast agencies taking applications for Christmas assistance

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several agencies along the Gulf Coast are looking to help those in need this Christmas. In Bay Minette, the North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its North Baldwin White Christmas program. Applications are being accepted in a new location this year. Residents apply...
BAY MINETTE, AL
OBA

Foley adds support service staffers to police department

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Seeking out personnel and adding to the workforce is challenging for public as well as private employers in today’s economy and getting and keeping law enforcement officers is not immune to those struggles. In Foley, Police Chief Thurston Bullock is turning to...
FOLEY, AL
utv44.com

Daphne using $4M in GOMESA funds for Bayfront Park expansion

DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — Plans are in the works for a new multi-million recreational facility on the Eastern Shore. With scenic views of Mobile Bay, and nearby walking trails, Bayfront Park remains a popular spot for residents and visitors. The city of Daphne has now approved the purchase of the...
DAPHNE, AL
cltampa.com

A rare Monolithic dome home is now for sale in Florida

A very Epcot looking home is now on the market in Florida. Located at 634 Silvershore Dr. in Pensacola, this Monolithic dome home was built in 2007 by Bill Magenheimer and his wife Margo after their previous home was destroyed by Hurricane Ivan. "We got married after Hurricane Ivan and...
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

State says Orange Beach city schools owe $4.6 million

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — The state says Orange Beach city schools owes it $4.6 million for the new city system's shortfall in the state foundation's 10-mill match funding program, according to documents obtained by Gulf Coast Media. .Because of their small size, the district qualifies for only $7...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola Blue Wahoos hire new Executive VP, General Manager

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Blue Wahoos have a new Executive Vice President and General Manager at the helm. On Tuesday, the organization announced the hiring of Steve Brice for the position. “I’m thrilled to join the Blue Wahoos family,” said Brice. “With its focus on fan experience and community values, the organization aligns […]
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

City throws weight behind effort to get Trader Joe's in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile is joining the effort to snag a Trader Joe's location. The City's Facebook account shared a link to a petition with this message:. The City of Mobile is working to create a grassroots effort to bring Trader Joe's to Mobile. How would you feel about this possible addition to our area?
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Disabled veteran to receive full refund after NBC 15 News report

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE:. On Tuesday we told you about the $112 fine disabled veteran James Hill and his wife Lisa Hill had to pay after their car was booted in downtown Mobile on Veterans Day. A receipt they provided shows they paid $7.25 to park between 12:38 p.m. and 2:38 p.m. at a Premium Parking lot on Joachim Street. A fine issued by Admiral Enforcement shows an attendant booted the car at 1:11 p.m.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile DA says amount involved in Prichard Water theft and fraud "in the millions"

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. We're learning new information about the ongoing Prichard Water Board case. You may remember when we reported live on several agencies raiding the home of former Prichard Water Board Manager, Nia Bradley, and her husband, Anthony Bradley. Clothes, electronics, and designer purses among other things were removed from the home. Bradley was later charged. Now Bradley, her husband and two others have been indicted. Mobile County District Attorney, Ashley Rich, says this is an ongoing investigation and there may be even more arrests. She says they'll do whatever it takes to bring the people involved to justice.
PRICHARD, AL
utv44.com

NBC 15 Reality Check: Prichard community may be without water soon

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Growing concerns over water in the Alabama Village Community in Prichard. We told you yesterday about how families there are at risk of losing their water due to leaks in the infrastructure. Prichard Water Board officials say the infrastructure is more than 80 years old and if they don't shut the water off in that community, it will cost them more than $87,000 per month to continue pumping water there. Residents tell me access to water is a basic human need and they shouldn't have to suffer because of infrastructure issues.
PRICHARD, AL

