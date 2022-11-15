Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsC. HeslopBoston, MA
This local bakery won a ‘Good Morning America’ Boston pie competition
Petsi Pies will move on to the final round on Friday. Somerville bakery Petsi Pies earned nationwide recognition yesterday, winning a Boston pie challenge on ABC News’ “Good Morning America.”. “GMA” is searching for the best pie in America, traveling to four different cities in a week-long series...
Behind the scenes of the Massachusetts movie making industry
BOSTON — Boston 25 News had the chance to pull back the curtain of the local film industry by sitting down with two women who launched the careers of countless celebrities here in Massachusetts. “There’s nothing like bringing those people home,” said Angela Peri, founder and co-owner of Boston...
Massachusetts is home to one of the best doughnut shops in America
AYER, Mass. — A Massachusetts doughnut shop is drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Donut Shops” for 2022. Yelp says it “scoured the nation for the best bakers of America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections” to create this year’s list.
RIP: Boston rapper Jefe Replay has died, according to those close to him
Boston music has allegedly lost a giant in the scene this week, as word that Jefe Replay has died has spread across social media on Friday (November 18). No official word or cause has been given, but many musicians across the city were quick to pay tribute with accolades and condolences.
15 Best Restaurants in Haverhill, MA
Head 28 miles north of Boston, and you’ll find the colonial town of Haverhill nestled on the banks of the Merrimack River. Founded in 1640, Haverhill was once known as Queen Slipper City because over one-tenth of the shoes made in the US were made here. Though the shoe...
Boston ZIP code 02199 named one of the most expensive in the nation for real estate
Boston ZIP code 02199 is one of the most expensive in the nation for housing, a new report from PropertyShark shows. From January through October of this year, the Boston ZIP code had a median home sale price of $3.245 million, good for No. 27 in the U.S., the report found.
‘Jingle Bells’ Was Written in a Massachusetts Tavern, and Wait Until You See What’s There Now
There are so many iconic Christmas and holiday songs, and you better believe that we know all of the words to every single traditional one. You know what I'm talking about; the original songs like "Jingle Bells". As a matter of fact, that song's home is right here in New England.
Boston City Hall Plaza reopens with brand new look
BOSTON -- Boston City Hall Plaza is reopening Friday with a brand new look. The renovations are designed to give all visitors a safe space to enjoy.The upgrades include a playground, communal spaces, increased environmental sustainability, and critical infrastructure improvements like bathrooms in a new civil center.There are about 3,000 new places to sit and space for 25,000 people on the entire plaza, 12,000 on the main plaza alone. The $70 million project also included building ramps to make the plaza accessible. "It's the people's plaza so it's important for us to redesign it so that all can feel welcome, and we can welcome different types of events and audiences," said Boston Chief of Operations Dion Irish. There will be an official ribbon cutting and family-friendly afternoon celebration on the Plaza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Another celebration with music and poetry will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m..
These Boston area grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving
When you're searching for an item in a pinch, look to these supermarkets. It can be a challenge to pick up last minute items the day of Thanksgiving, when you’re missing an ingredient or are in a bind. Maybe you forgot the cranberries, or you’re realizing that there aren’t enough green beans. When you need to run to the supermarket, it’s helpful to know which ones in Boston will still be open on the holiday.
Tell us: What’s your favorite townie bar?
If there is a classic neighborhood pub you love, we want to hear about it. We know the situation. It’s the night before Thanksgiving, and you’ve been working hard all day, planning last minute guest lists and pulling together the cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. At times like this, you might feel like all you want to do is go out and order a drink, getting a chance to breathe and take a minute away from your pile of holiday tasks.
Familiar faces host a new morning show on Kiss 108 while a new music venue rocks out in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Familiar voices, same time slot, and new leads over the airwaves. The duo of Billy Costa and Lisa Donovan now headline Kiss 108’s morning show,Billy and Lisa in the Morning!. Attention rock n’ rollers, hip-hoppers, country lovers, and all music fans – Roadrunner, the largest...
Massachusetts' favorite Thanksgiving side dish is easier to master than you think
BOSTON — Whether you call it stuffing or dressing, it's a Thanksgiving staple, and a recent survey found that it is Massachusetts' favorite side dish during the holidays. Christopher Kimball, founder of Milk Street in Boston, has some tips for your Thanksgiving meal. “Well, you can just make stuffing...
This New Hampshire French Pastry Shop Expands to a Second Location in Massachusetts
Cremeux French Patisserie in Merrimack, New Hampshire, is expanding to Massachusetts. This unique and delectable pasty shop opened in July of 2020. While many restaurants were closing in the heat of the pandemic, Cremeux French Patissarie was just getting to work. And work they did. With carefully selected ingredients and...
Familiar faces host a new morning show on Kiss 108
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Familiar voices, same time slot, and new leads over the airwaves. The duo of Billy Costa and Lisa Donovan now headline Kiss 108’s morning show,Billy and Lisa in the Morning!
Experience Magical, Unique Outdoor Igloo Dining at This Historic Massachusetts Inn
They call it "Inngloo Wonderland", and if you want to get off the beaten path, then you'll find a little adventure with cozy outdoor dining just 30 minutes northwest of Boston. The Inn at Hastings Park is in Lexington, Massachusetts, and yes, it's Lexington where the first shot of the...
The Fastest Growing Cookie Company in America is Opening in Plymouth!
(Photo by Antoni Shkraba) (PLYMOUTH, MA) Calling all sweet treat lovers on the South Shore! The"fastest growing cookie company in America", Crumbl Cookies,is opening its doors in Plymouth in less than a month!
An NYC Rockefeller Center Holiday Vibe is Coming to Salem, New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. On the grounds of what used to be the Rockingham Park race track in Salem, New Hampshire, lies an appropriately named area known as Tuscan Village. Because it truly is a small little village with apartments, restaurants, grocery stores, and shops.
Baby found in Boston apartment freezer
Police are investigating the discovery of a baby in a freezer at an apartment building in South Boston.
One of the Most Historic Homes in the Country is Up for Sale in Boston
Owning a home that's listed on the National Register of Historic Places would definitely stand out as one of the most unique talking points at a party. On sale now for just over $1,000,000 in the western Boston, Massachusetts, suburb of Natick sits this nearly 300-year-old home that predates the American Revolution.
Medford native finds success on TikTok after not giving up on dreams
MEDFORD, Mass. — Robyn DelMonte was just a girl from New Hampshire living in Medford and working as a waitress when she started posting her marketing ideas to brands on TikTok. “I started posting about marketing, branding, social strategy for my favorite brands and celebrities,” DelMonte said. At...
