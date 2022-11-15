ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Haverhill, MA

Head 28 miles north of Boston, and you’ll find the colonial town of Haverhill nestled on the banks of the Merrimack River. Founded in 1640, Haverhill was once known as Queen Slipper City because over one-tenth of the shoes made in the US were made here. Though the shoe...
HAVERHILL, MA
CBS Boston

Boston City Hall Plaza reopens with brand new look

BOSTON -- Boston City Hall Plaza is reopening Friday with a brand new look. The renovations are designed to give all visitors a safe space to enjoy.The upgrades include a playground, communal spaces, increased environmental sustainability, and critical infrastructure improvements like bathrooms in a new civil center.There are about 3,000 new places to sit and space for 25,000 people on the entire plaza, 12,000 on the main plaza alone. The $70 million project also included building ramps to make the plaza accessible. "It's the people's plaza so it's important for us to redesign it so that all can feel welcome, and we can welcome different types of events and audiences," said Boston Chief of Operations Dion Irish. There will be an official ribbon cutting and family-friendly afternoon celebration on the Plaza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Another celebration with music and poetry will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m..
BOSTON, MA
Boston

These Boston area grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving

When you're searching for an item in a pinch, look to these supermarkets. It can be a challenge to pick up last minute items the day of Thanksgiving, when you’re missing an ingredient or are in a bind. Maybe you forgot the cranberries, or you’re realizing that there aren’t enough green beans. When you need to run to the supermarket, it’s helpful to know which ones in Boston will still be open on the holiday.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Tell us: What’s your favorite townie bar?

If there is a classic neighborhood pub you love, we want to hear about it. We know the situation. It’s the night before Thanksgiving, and you’ve been working hard all day, planning last minute guest lists and pulling together the cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. At times like this, you might feel like all you want to do is go out and order a drink, getting a chance to breathe and take a minute away from your pile of holiday tasks.
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

An NYC Rockefeller Center Holiday Vibe is Coming to Salem, New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. On the grounds of what used to be the Rockingham Park race track in Salem, New Hampshire, lies an appropriately named area known as Tuscan Village. Because it truly is a small little village with apartments, restaurants, grocery stores, and shops.
SALEM, NH
WCVB

Medford native finds success on TikTok after not giving up on dreams

MEDFORD, Mass. — Robyn DelMonte was just a girl from New Hampshire living in Medford and working as a waitress when she started posting her marketing ideas to brands on TikTok. “I started posting about marketing, branding, social strategy for my favorite brands and celebrities,” DelMonte said. At...
MEDFORD, MA

