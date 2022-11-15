ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

WSMV

Head-on collision closes Dickerson Pike near McFerrin Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An early morning crash between two vehicles closed a major road in northwest Nashville on Friday. Metro Nashville Police and emergency personnel were at the scene of a head-on collision that occurred around 2:45 a.m. on Dickerson Pike and Grace Street, in front of the Citgo gas station.
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Two Injured In South Main Street Wreck

Two Hopkinsville women were injured in a wreck on South Main Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 68-year-old Ella Trump was turning onto South Main Street from East 7th Street when her vehicle hit an SUV driven by 35-year-old Amanda Putty- Hughes of Hopkinsville that was southbound. Trump...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

CPD recommends ‘parking smart’ after recent vehicle burglaries

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – With the upcoming holiday season, the Clarksville Police Department is reminding motorists about the importance of “Parking Smart.”. CPD said they continue to receive reports of vehicle burglaries in residential areas, where individuals continue to “car hop,” searching for unlocked vehicles.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Clarksville police say propane gas leak caused food truck explosion

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville firefighters have now determined the cause of a food truck explosion that happened Friday night and said that it could have been prevented with one detector. According to officials, the explosion stemmed from a leak out of one of the propane tanks a gas detector...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Christmas on the Cumberland returns to McGregor Park

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The banks of the Cumberland River will once again be lit with over 1 million dazzling lights as Christmas on the Cumberland, presented by Blue Cord Realty, returns to McGregor Park Riverwalk. The grand opening will be from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 22 at McGregor Park...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WTVCFOX

World's largest traffic experiment being conducted in Nashville along I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Research has kicked off on Interstate 24 for an experiment that will explore "phantom traffic jams." The study is led by Vanderbilt University and University of California, Berkeley, in coordination with Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and Nissan North America. It'll be the largest open-track field experiment in the world.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

County looks to take over parking garage plans from Riverview LLC due to rising costs

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Changes are now being made to how the parking garage across from the F&M Bank Arena will operate once construction is complete. The 724-space garage is being built on land donated to the county by the Hand family and is being funded through a $14 million grant from the state. As Montgomery County leaders had previously feared, those funds may not be enough.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN

