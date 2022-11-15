Read full article on original website
Pedestrian dies following Clarksville crash
A pedestrian has died following a crash in Clarksville.
WSMV
Head-on collision closes Dickerson Pike near McFerrin Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An early morning crash between two vehicles closed a major road in northwest Nashville on Friday. Metro Nashville Police and emergency personnel were at the scene of a head-on collision that occurred around 2:45 a.m. on Dickerson Pike and Grace Street, in front of the Citgo gas station.
Stewart County man accused of dumping sharp objects on road arrested
Neighbors who drive a rural country road in Stewart County can rest easier knowing detectives have caught a man accused of dumping nails and other sharp objects on the street.
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In South Main Street Wreck
Two Hopkinsville women were injured in a wreck on South Main Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 68-year-old Ella Trump was turning onto South Main Street from East 7th Street when her vehicle hit an SUV driven by 35-year-old Amanda Putty- Hughes of Hopkinsville that was southbound. Trump...
clarksvillenow.com
CPD recommends ‘parking smart’ after recent vehicle burglaries
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – With the upcoming holiday season, the Clarksville Police Department is reminding motorists about the importance of “Parking Smart.”. CPD said they continue to receive reports of vehicle burglaries in residential areas, where individuals continue to “car hop,” searching for unlocked vehicles.
Clarksville and Murfreesboro named worst cities to live without a car
Clarksville was number two on that list, and Murfreesboro came in seven.
Teens arrested after attempting to flee Metro police in stolen vehicle
A stolen vehicle has been recovered and two teenagers have been taken into custody following a police chase Thursday night.
WSMV
Clarksville police say propane gas leak caused food truck explosion
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville firefighters have now determined the cause of a food truck explosion that happened Friday night and said that it could have been prevented with one detector. According to officials, the explosion stemmed from a leak out of one of the propane tanks a gas detector...
clarksvillenow.com
Christmas on the Cumberland returns to McGregor Park
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The banks of the Cumberland River will once again be lit with over 1 million dazzling lights as Christmas on the Cumberland, presented by Blue Cord Realty, returns to McGregor Park Riverwalk. The grand opening will be from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 22 at McGregor Park...
28-Year-Old Philip Bratton Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Clarksville on Friday night. The crash happened at Vines Creek Rd near Powell Farm Rd st around 8:43 p.m. 28-year-old Philip Bratton was driving a green 2000 Acura TL, He made an effort to stop. sped across someone's front yard before making a U-turn and speeding off in the opposite direction.
Sumner County courthouse fire officially ruled arson
Several months after the new Sumner County courthouse went up in flames, officials have made progress in their investigation.
Man, teen charged after deadly shooting at Clarksville intersection
The Clarksville Police Department says two people are in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead Tuesday afternoon.
Titans Offensive Coordinator arrested in Williamson Co. on DUI, speeding charges
Titans Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning in Williamson County on DUI and speeding charges.
WTVCFOX
World's largest traffic experiment being conducted in Nashville along I-24
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Research has kicked off on Interstate 24 for an experiment that will explore "phantom traffic jams." The study is led by Vanderbilt University and University of California, Berkeley, in coordination with Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and Nissan North America. It'll be the largest open-track field experiment in the world.
Teen charged after two juveniles shot in Hermitage
The shooting happened at the Avalon Apartments on Andrew Jackson Way back on May 14.
fox17.com
Police: Gunman jumps counter, threatens tellers during Bellevue bank robbery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are looking for a gunman they say jumped the teller counter at a bank in Bellevue during a robbery. It happened around 9:15 a.m. Thursday at TB Credit Union on Highway 70 South. Police say the suspect threatened two tellers at gunpoint then...
clarksvillenow.com
County looks to take over parking garage plans from Riverview LLC due to rising costs
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Changes are now being made to how the parking garage across from the F&M Bank Arena will operate once construction is complete. The 724-space garage is being built on land donated to the county by the Hand family and is being funded through a $14 million grant from the state. As Montgomery County leaders had previously feared, those funds may not be enough.
Titans Offensive Coordinator charged with DUI
The Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled over 42-year-old Todd Downing for speeding in Williamson County.
Woman hit with wrench before car stolen in Nashville
A knock on the door in the night led to one woman being hit in the head with a wrench and her car stolen.
20-year-old driver smashes through multiple fences and deck in Spring Hill
Residents in a Spring Hill neighborhood are on pins and needles after another car left Port Royal Road, near Duplex Road, smashing through more fences, yards and decks.
