Why Meghan And Harry Reportedly Didn't Get Along With Their Netflix Show's Director
It's been a long road for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their multimillion-dollar Netflix deal. The superstar couple signed a lucrative agreement with the streaming giant to produce content back in 2020, per Us Weekly, but have yet to deliver on their promise. In fact, rumors have proliferated in recent months suggesting that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in hot water with Netflix. Put simply, the royal defectors appear to be in way over their heads.
Royal Biographer Details Meghan Markle's About-Face Attitude On Suits Set After Meeting Prince Harry
When Meghan Markle married Prince Harry and joined the British royal family, she had to give up her acting career. The former "Suits" star, who had been working consistently on the small and big screen alike for years, confirmed in the couple's first joint interview that she was committing to being a full-time royal instead. As Harper's Bazaar reported at the time, the Duchess of Sussex shared her excitement to team up with some of her favorite charities.
We Finally Know When We'll Be Able To Watch Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Netflix Documentary
Over 17 million people tuned in to watch Oprah Winfrey's interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when it aired on March 7, 2021, per CNN. Those big numbers may be something that Netflix is hoping for with the release of a docuseries about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The couple and their company, Archewell Productions, have a deal with the streaming service that spans years and is reportedly worth millions, according to Town & Country. On the Archewell Productions website, one of their Netflix projects is "Heart of Invictus," which will highlight the stories from the wounded veterans as they prepare to compete in the 2022 Invictus Games that Prince Harry founded in 2014.
The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Take Sides On Whether Douglas Should Spill Big Secrets Again
Douglas Forrester (Henry Samari) somehow always finds himself in the right place at the right time to uncover the most scandalous secrets. Since taking over the role, Samari's version of Douglas has consistently been the No. 1 foil to his father, Thomas Forrester's (Matthew Atkinson) various misdeeds. Viewers have watched countless times as Douglas rats out his father for underhanded tactics and lying, like when Douglas revealed baby Beth was alive and Thomas knew the entire time, via Soaps In Depth.
Why Royal Experts Believe King Charles And Prince Harry's Relationship Isn't Over
King Charles III and his son, Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex have struggled with their relationship over the last few years. The issue seemed to begin when Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex went public with their allegations against the royal family and their choice to step away from their royal duties, via the GB News.
Meet Tom Cruise's Three Kids
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Much of Tom Cruise's private life is shielded by his status as a high-ranking Scientologist, but fans know that he has been married a total of three times and is the father of three children. His two eldest, Isabella and Connor, were adopted by him and his then-wife, Nicole Kidman, during the course of their decade-long marriage. The couple, who met on the set of "Days of Thunder," was married shortly after the movie came out in 1990 and began to build their family (per StyleCaster). Kidman and Cruise raised the children together until their divorce in 2001.
How Lifetime's A Country Christmas Harmony Is A Love Song To Those Who Miss Their Ex
It's 3 a.m.: should you text your ex to get back together? Most of your friends are screaming at you to not even allow the thought to grow. You guys broke up for a reason, but you really miss them. It could work this time. Well, statistics aren't on your side.
Joe Jonas Describes Why Writing An Original Song For Devotion Was So 'Tough' - Exclusive Interview
When the world thinks of Joe Jonas, a plethora of things may come to mind: co-lead in the Jonas Brothers alongside his younger bro, Nick Jonas, husband to "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner, frontman of dance-rock band DNCE, and now, officially, an occasional actor (yes, besides Disney Channel's 2008 musical-movie "Camp Rock").
Schuyler Fisk On The First Advice About Show Business Her Mother Sissy Spacek Gave Her - Exclusive
For Schuyler Fisk, show business has always played a major part of her life. Her famous parents — Academy Award winning actress Sissy Spacek and production designer Jack Fisk — even met on the set of a movie. When Fisk eventually decided that she also wanted to pursue...
Dozens Of Women's Rights Activists Sign Open Letter About Amber Heard
The defamation lawsuit Johnny Depp against Amber Heard has been a watershed moment for the way domestic violence allegations play out in the United States justice system. Some survivors told NBC News that Depp saying that he was a victim was an empowering moment for male victims of intimate partner violence. But in an open letter published on November 16, many advocates and activists are arguing the verdict of the trial does the exact opposite.
Jameela Jamil And Flula Borg Talk Working On Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin - Exclusive Interview
The "Pitch Perfect" world is growing once again! It's been 10 years since Anna Kendrick and the Barden Bellas first made their way to the top of the college a cappella pyramid performing music made with only their mouths. The franchise expanded over the years to include three movies with a star-studded cast such as Rebel Wilson, Skylar Astin, Brittany Snow, and even Hailee Steinfeld. The world will expand once again with a new show on Peacock that is focused on one of the most memorable characters — Adam Devine's Bumper Allen.
Cynthia Addai-Robinson's People We Hate At The Wedding Character Is Like 'An Alternate' Self - Exclusive
Cynthia Addai-Robinson is an impressive actress with credits across many genres. She's played Marybeth Medina, the incredibly smart FBI agent tracking down Ben Affleck's character in the 2016 thriller "The Accountant." Fantasy fans will likely recognize her for her role as Queen Regent Míriel from "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." She's taken on an entirely different role in the raunchy and hilarious film, "The People We Hate at the Wedding."
How King Charles 'Blindsided' Prince Andrew In Heated Meeting Just Before The Queen's Death
Prince Andrew's involvement with Jeffrey Epstein changed his involvement within his royal family forever. Queen Elizabeth II's third son was stripped of his royal and military titles following the allegations against him (via the BBC). Andrew was accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre, who spoke out about the crimes...
Sarah Hyland And Adam Devine Talk Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin - Exclusive Interview
"Pitch Perfect" is back! Ten years after Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Skylar Astin, and more brought a cappella music to a local movie theater near you, fans of the franchise have the opportunity to return to the world alongside one of its most vivacious characters. Of course, we're talking about Adam Devine's Bumper Allen, whom we first met when he led the all-male a cappella group the Treblemakers at Barden University. Devine's making his return in "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin" on Peacock, and he's bringing some new and familiar faces with him.
Queen Camilla's First Speech On The Throne Nods To Her Relationship With Queen Elizabeth
The truth about Queen Elizabeth's relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles ... it was complicated. The monarch wasn't always a fan of her daughter-in-law, but they formed a close bond over the years. On the Newsweek podcast "The Royal Report," author Christopher Andersen told hosts that Charles "lobbied Queen Elizabeth for 17 years" to make Camilla queen. Anderson said, "She resisted it, not because she disliked Camilla — because she kind of warmed up to her a bit — but because she knew the vast majority of people in the country would find it distasteful." Anderson penned the biography "The King: The Life of Charles III."
Why You Would Always Find Queen Elizabeth Holding Her Own Umbrella In The Rain
Described as an "introverted, pragmatic, logical, responsible, and emotionally stable" person by IE University, Queen Elizabeth II also had a keen sense of humor, according to royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith. "You can hear her laugh throughout that big house," she told People, referring to the Sandringham estate. She wasn't afraid to poke fun at herself, either, and had dozens of little quirks that made her the iconic figure she was.
Former Aide Details King Charles' 'Systematic' Smear Campaign Against Princess Diana
After he ascended to the throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III made it clear during his first speech that he would be relying on the support of his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, as he adjusts to his new role. Before Elizabeth gave her...
The List Survey: What Is Your Favorite Lazy Hairstyle?
Have you ever been so busy and overwhelmed that you don't know where to begin and instead decide to do none of it? Lazy days happen to the best of us, so ditch the guilt and let yourself rest. Sometimes, we just need to relax. Don't worry about conquering your laziness right away; if your body is telling you to slow down, you should probably listen. Enjoy the comfort of your bed knowing that tomorrow you will be rested and ready to tackle everything on your to-do list.
