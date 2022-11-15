Read full article on original website
Deputies who shot, killed man in Greenacres standoff identified
GREENACRES, Wash. — The deputies who shot and killed a man after a lengthy standoff in Greenacres on Monday have been identified. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Davis French, Deputy Ryan Nelson-Felvarg and Deputy Thomas Walton were involved in the shooting. Deputy French joined the Sheriff’s Office in January 2020, Deputy Nelson-Felvarg was hired in February 2017, and...
Woman stabbed in East Central neighborhood, suspect arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a man accused of stabbing his girlfriend in the East Central neighborhood Thursday night. SPD received a call from a neighbor at around 5 p.m. about a domestic violence incident that occurred at E. Pacific Avenue and S. Lacey Street. Police surrounded the house shortly after the call, and the suspect came out shortly...
Woman stabbed in east Spokane, suspect in custody
Spokane car break-ins: Growing pains of a growing city | Boomtown
SPOKANE, Wash. — Keeping your car from being stolen or broken into in Spokane is a growing problem. Just ask Chef Michael Owens at the People’s Waffle downtown. “I've had a couple times actually, a couple different occasions, where my back window has been busted out,” said Owens.
Moscow: Police release map of victims' path the night four university students were murdered, police identify man in food truck video
MOSCOW, Idaho — Police now have a clearer idea of the path that was taken of the four University of Idaho students killed in a homicidal stabbing on Nov. 13. The victims -- 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison Mogen, from Coeur d'Alene; 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, from Post Falls and 21-year-old Kaylee GonCalves, from Rathdrum -- were all pronounced dead at noon on Sunday, Nov. 13, the Latah County Coroner released Thursday.
Last day to weigh in on new Trent/Sullivan Interchange is Friday, November 18
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — For drivers who commute to and from Spokane Valley, today’s the last day to weigh in on a new design for the Trent Ave./Sullivan Rd. interchange. Four different designs are on the table for how the roads would be rebuilt and how traffic will flow. The City of Spokane Valley says the project is just in...
Greenacres Elementary closed due to armed man barricaded inside a home
SPOKANE, Wash – Greenacres Elementary is now closed due to an armed man being barricaded inside a home on E. Lindsay Lane. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the man appears to be suffering from a mental crisis. Just after 11:00 p.m. on Monday night, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says a neighbor called 9-1-1 saying they heard gunshots and...
Spokane woman found dead in Boundary County Jail
BONNERS FERRY, Idaho - A Spokane woman was found dead in the Boundary County Jail on Oct. 28, according to the Boundary County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). On Oct. 28 at about 3 p.m., BCSO detention deputies found 52-year-old Denise Overton unresponsive and not breathing in her jail cell. BCSO said...
‘Whoever is responsible is still out there somewhere’: Longtime Latah Co. prosecutor weighs in on U of I student murders
MOSCOW, Idaho - Last week marked Bill Thompson's 30th year as Latah County prosecutor. He said he's never seen a case like the one now in front of him.
Suspect in Spokane Valley SWAT standoff killed by police
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — SWAT officers have shot and killed a suspect after a 12-hour standoff in Spokane Valley. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the suspect started a fire at 10:56 a.m. After he started the fire, he walked out of the home. The SWAT team then shot and killed the suspect.
'When will the North/South Freeway be completed?' What Spokane drivers can expect going forward
SPOKANE, Wash. — Imagine getting from Wandemere to I-90 in 12 minutes. That's the promise of the North/South Freeway, an idea first conceived in the 1940s, a project that broke ground in 2001 and a corridor that, to this day, is still not finished. It's a fact that's become...
Man who paralyzed young Spokane mother gets 10 years in prison
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man who shot and permanently paralyzed a young Spokane mother in May 2022 entered a guilty plea Thursday and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to the victim in the case. Gregory Lynch faced charges in connection to four drive-by shootings, including assault...
Autopsies completed for U of I murder victims
Multi-vehicle crash cleared from eastbound I-90
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash that was blocking the right lane of eastbound I-90 near Havana Street is now clear. The crash was fully blocking eastbound I-90 for a short time. The crash is now clear and traffic is flowing normally in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST,...
Autopsies completed on University of Idaho students, bodies released to families
Runaway 12-year-old girl located
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police say the 12-year-old girl who ran away from her home near the Balboa neighborhood has been located. She was originally reported missing around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Man killed, woman flown to hospital following northern Idaho rollover crash
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that occurred at 2:04 a.m. on Nov. 15, in Bonner County. A Mercury SUV was traveling northbound on US 95 at approximately milepost 469 when it left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled.
City says more help is coming to the Trent Resource Center amid concerns
SPOKANE, Wash. — New changes are coming to the Trent Resource and Assistance Center. The Salvation Army is in, and the change in operator has the shelter in a transition period. Some people staying at the resource center have said they’ve faced difficulties finding privacy, and had trouble with the restroom and shower facilities. The city says they’re working to...
Close friends of UI murder victims holding memorial in Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — Close friends of the four students who were killed at the University of Idaho over the weekend will hold a memorial in Coeur d’Alene on Wednesday. There will be a candlelight ceremony for the four victims to honor and cherish their lives at Independence Point at 5 p.m. Close friends of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan...
Suspect arrested for downtown Spokane shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) says an arrest has been made for a shooting on Nov. 9 in downtown Spokane. After receiving reports of a shooting near Pine and Short just after 7 a.m., police arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported for treatment with serious injuries.
