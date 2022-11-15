Read full article on original website
Meghan And Harry Outrank King Charles In A Very 21st-Century Way
Although he waited his whole life to ascend the throne — longer than anybody else, in fact, according to CNBC — it's highly King Charles II expected to take over from his beloved mother with the royal family in such turmoil. The British sovereign has been estranged from his youngest son, Prince Harry, and wife Meghan Markle ever since the couple stepped down from their roles as senior working royals in early 2020.
Royal Biographer Details Meghan Markle's About-Face Attitude On Suits Set After Meeting Prince Harry
When Meghan Markle married Prince Harry and joined the British royal family, she had to give up her acting career. The former "Suits" star, who had been working consistently on the small and big screen alike for years, confirmed in the couple's first joint interview that she was committing to being a full-time royal instead. As Harper's Bazaar reported at the time, the Duchess of Sussex shared her excitement to team up with some of her favorite charities.
Why Meghan And Harry Reportedly Didn't Get Along With Their Netflix Show's Director
It's been a long road for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their multimillion-dollar Netflix deal. The superstar couple signed a lucrative agreement with the streaming giant to produce content back in 2020, per Us Weekly, but have yet to deliver on their promise. In fact, rumors have proliferated in recent months suggesting that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in hot water with Netflix. Put simply, the royal defectors appear to be in way over their heads.
Queen Camilla Hangs Out With The Spice Girl Who Once Kissed King Charles
Queen Consort Camilla has connections to some of the biggest names in music history. The Daily Mail revealed that Camilla has distant family ties to both Madonna and Celine Dion. Besides being tenth cousins with the two singers, Camilla also is distantly related to Justin Bieber and Shania Twain. Genealogy aside, Camilla's work as a senior royal provides her with opportunities to work with celebrities.
Queen Camilla's First Speech On The Throne Nods To Her Relationship With Queen Elizabeth
The truth about Queen Elizabeth's relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles ... it was complicated. The monarch wasn't always a fan of her daughter-in-law, but they formed a close bond over the years. On the Newsweek podcast "The Royal Report," author Christopher Andersen told hosts that Charles "lobbied Queen Elizabeth for 17 years" to make Camilla queen. Anderson said, "She resisted it, not because she disliked Camilla — because she kind of warmed up to her a bit — but because she knew the vast majority of people in the country would find it distasteful." Anderson penned the biography "The King: The Life of Charles III."
Cynthia Addai-Robinson's People We Hate At The Wedding Character Is Like 'An Alternate' Self - Exclusive
Cynthia Addai-Robinson is an impressive actress with credits across many genres. She's played Marybeth Medina, the incredibly smart FBI agent tracking down Ben Affleck's character in the 2016 thriller "The Accountant." Fantasy fans will likely recognize her for her role as Queen Regent Míriel from "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." She's taken on an entirely different role in the raunchy and hilarious film, "The People We Hate at the Wedding."
