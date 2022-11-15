Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Is Not Coming To AEW Dynamite Alone
We are only three days away from Saraya's comeback being complete, with the AEW star scheduled for her first match in five years this Saturday against Dr. Britt Baker DMD at AEW Full Gear. And with Baker having reinforcements in the form of Rebel and the number one contender for the AEW Interim Women's World Championship, Jamie Hayter, it appears Saraya has decided to bring in her own support system prior to the big match.
wrestlinginc.com
Jun Akiyama AEW Update
It was not even two weeks ago when New Japan Pro-Wrestling legend Katsuyori Shibata rolled right into "AEW Rampage" and had an AEW All-Atlantic Title match against Orange Cassidy. Now this Friday, another Japanese pro wrestling legend will get his "Rampage" moment, when Jun Akiyama makes his AEW debut, teaming with Konosuke Takeshita to take on Eddie Kingston and Ortiz.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On How Close AEW Full Gear Is To Million Dollar Gate
All Elite Wrestling's Full Gear pay-per-view hits Newark, New Jersey, this Saturday night from the Prudential Center. There's been quite a bit of curiosity in some circles as to just how successful this weekend's event might turn out to be, and now we have an idea of what the live gate is shaping up to look like. AEW CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter to fill everyone in on Full Gear closing in on $1 million. "As Full Gear approaches a $1 million live gate, we have a gift for the ticket buyer who puts us over a million: a Full Gear chair signed by everyone on the PPV! We're over $900k, approaching 1 million now; don't miss your chance to own a piece of history."
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Clarifies AEW Contract Detail Ahead Of 'Bidding War Of 2024'
Much like Eve Harrington in 1950, it's all about MJF in 2022. The AEW star is at the peak of his powers and he's scheduled to challenge AEW World Champion Jon Moxley this Saturday at AEW Full Gear in Newark, N.J., not too far from MJF's stomping ground of Long Island, N.Y. And ,of course, every day brings us closer to MJF's supposed "bidding war of 2024," when he will become a free agent.
wrestlinginc.com
Ace Steel Resumes Involvement In Pro Wrestling Following AEW Exit
Professional wrestling trainer Ace Steel was released by AEW a number of weeks ago as the result of the reported backstage altercation between he, CM Punk, and The Elite. This backstage brawl was the alleged result of Punk's disparagement toward The Elite as EVPs of AEW during the All Out 2022 media scrum — leading to Punk and Steel on one side of the fight and The Elite on the other. None of the men have made live television appearances for AEW since the backstage brawl, however, Steel is the only man involved to officially be let go.
wrestlinginc.com
New Report Looks At WWE Fan Throwing Drink At Scarlett Incident
There are new details about a recent incident at a WWE live event where a fan threw a drink at Karrion Kross' manager Scarlett during a match. Scarlett noted the incident on social media after it occurred and multiple fans tweeted about it afterwards as well. Photos tweeted out by other fans after the incident also showed staff at the venue cleaning up the mess at ringside.
wrestlinginc.com
The Young Bucks Decide To Carry On And Drop Trademark Application
The Wayward Sons have laid their weary heads to rest. According to a new filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Matt and Nick Jackson's Killing the Business, Inc, company has "abandoned" its effort to trademark "The Wayward Sons" ahead of their return to AEW. Wrestling Inc. previously reported that the Jacksons' company filed for the trademark earlier this month. The trademark was intended to be used for entertainment services, specifically for professional wrestling, including things such as live appearances, television appearances, and selling merchandise. "The Wayward Sons" appeared to reference Kansas' classic rock hit "Carry On Wayward Son," which led to speculation that The Young Bucks might also use the song in some way upon their return to AEW.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Critical Of AEW's The Elite Return Announcement
On "AEW Dynamite" this week, the company officially announced the return of The Elite – Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks — at the upcoming Full Gear PPV this Saturday where they will challenge Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championships. This will mark their first appearance back in AEW since All Out, where a backstage altercation that followed led to their disappearance. While fans seem pleased to see them back, how their return was handled has drawn some question marks.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Konnan's Health
Whether you weigh his time in U.S. promotions such as WCW and Impact Wrestling, his behind-the-scenes work in MLW, or his legendary career in Mexico for CMLL and now AAA, Konnan easily ranks amongst the legendary luchadors of the modern era. But in recent years, Konnan has had a number of health issues come up, and it appears there are some new major medical concerns he's dealing with at the moment.
wrestlinginc.com
Chavo Guerrero Talks Working With MJF On The Iron Claw, Young Rock Season Three, Dominik Mysterio's WWE Push, More! - Exclusive
If you're producing a multi-million dollar pro wrestling TV series or movie, there's one man you need to call: Chavo Guerrero. Ever since his Emmy Award-winning role as wrestling coordinator on the hit Netflix series "GLOW," Guerrero has become the go-to man for all things pro wrestling in Hollywood. Currently, Guerrero's plate is full as he bounces between three big projects: "The Iron Claw," NBC's "Young Rock," and Vice TV's "Tales From The Territories." Two of those projects, "Young Rock" and "Tales From The Territories," are helmed by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions, proving that those WWE Attitude Era ties still bear fruit for Guerrero today.
