All Elite Wrestling's Full Gear pay-per-view hits Newark, New Jersey, this Saturday night from the Prudential Center. There's been quite a bit of curiosity in some circles as to just how successful this weekend's event might turn out to be, and now we have an idea of what the live gate is shaping up to look like. AEW CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter to fill everyone in on Full Gear closing in on $1 million. "As Full Gear approaches a $1 million live gate, we have a gift for the ticket buyer who puts us over a million: a Full Gear chair signed by everyone on the PPV! We're over $900k, approaching 1 million now; don't miss your chance to own a piece of history."

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO