City of Charleston Unveils Plans for Future Hope Center
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, the City of Charleston unveiled future plans for the Hope Center at Oyster Roast. The ceremony was held from 3-5 p.m. and Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg was joined by Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and Mayors’ Commission on Homelessness and Affordable Housing Chair Robert Clement.
3 Berkeley County fire departments merge in effort to improve services, county says
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Three fire departments merged at the start of November in a move aimed to save money and improve services for the people of Berkeley County. On Nov. 1, the following departments consolidated their services:. Pine Ridge Fire Department in Summerville. Sandridge Volunteer Fire Department...
Trident Tech extends free tuition for students through spring 2024
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Trident Technical College is extending its tuition-free initiative another academic year, allowing South Carolina residents to attend college tuition-free through the spring semester of 2024. The free tuition applies to all of the college's 150 programs, including the transfer program, where a student attends for...
BCSD releases video of new superintendent discussing transitional period in district
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County School District released a video Friday morning narrated by newly appointed superintendent Dr. Anthony Dixon. The video, which was sent to BCSD staff members on Thursday, comes after a turbulent period in the district. On Tuesday, BCSD's new school board voted to...
Charleston County School District to host virtual teacher hiring event Nov. 29
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District is looking for new teachers to join its roster. CCSD is hosting an external teacher hiring event over Zoom on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The district is searching for educators in all areas of certification. Those...
Historic Charleston Foundation
We’re in the home stretch of the Historic Charleston Foundation's 75th year! To close out the year they have Illumination Charleston to celebrate with four esteemed speakers in the design and historic preservation worlds. Also this fall, HCF is celebrating in the most Lowcountry way with a Lowcountry Oyster...
SC has 2 of the most expensive cities to rent in US, relative to income: Survey
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Two cities in South Carolina show that residents in the area pay more than 30% of their income in rent. A team of analysts at MyEListing.com conducted a report and found that 2 metros in South Carolina rank within the top 50 most expensive places to pay rent:
Charleston County School District to consider creating housing for teachers
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Finding housing is a challenge for many in the Lowcountry, and one that can be especially difficult with a teacher's salary. Charleston County School District hopes to build hundreds of rental units for teachers. It is something CCSD is considering in order to help recruit and retain teachers.
City of Goose Creek board to review plans for 300-unit apartment complex
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — A brand-new apartment complex could be in the works for Henry E Brown Jr. Boulevard in Goose Creek. The City of Goose Creek Architectural Review Board is scheduled to view plans for a 300-unit multifamily complex during its meeting on Monday. The community would...
Lawyer says BCSD school board actions were illegal; Former employee shares concerns
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On Tuesday night, the Berkeley County School Board fired Deon Jackson as superintendent and hired Dr. Anthony Dixon. Jay Bender, a media attorney, said he believes the board's actions in that meeting were illegal. "What this school board has done is destroy any potential...
Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced $1B investment into N. Charleston location
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced a $1 billion investment into building a centrally located campus in North Charleston. The campus will occupy 27 acres near I-26 and I-526, making the hospital easily accessible to residents of Berkeley, Charleston, or Dorchester counties. Roper St. Francis secured six parcels of real estate off of Mall Drive.
Genesis Health Care Ranked in Top 10% of Health Centers in the U.S.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Friday ,Genesis Health Care announced that they have received various awards from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration. That list includes the Gold Level Health Center Quality Leader Award. Genesis provides care to underserved communities in the Pee Dee and Lowcountry regions. The...
Moms For Liberty endorsed candidates nearly sweep local school board elections
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Moms For Liberty is a non-profit, grassroots organization. On their website, they say their mission is to "defend parental rights at al levels of the government." This is a relatively new group. They were established in January of 2021 in Florida, but their movement has...
New Berkeley County school board chair addresses major district changes
BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — The newly-appointed Berkeley County school board chair explained Wednesday some of the reasons behind the brand new board's shocking upturns at Tuesday's meeting. His statement comes after the new board voted to terminate superintendent Deon Jackson and name Anthony Dixon as his replacement. In...
Berkeley County parents respond to new school board's decision to hire new superintendent
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The change for a new superintendent in the Berkeley County School District has a lot of people talking online. At Tuesday night's BCSD school board meeting, Deon Jackson was fired as the superintendent, and Dr. Anthony Dixon was named the new superintendent. This decision...
Questions still remain on the why and timing of Berkeley County superintendent firing
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCIV) — Tuesday's Berkeley County Board of Education meeting began with a new school board sworn in. Then the meeting became what many people described as "chaotic." ABC News 4 reached out to all six school board members multiple times. In particular, we tried to reach...
The PINK HOUSE to host food distribution event Saturday
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — The PINK HOUSE Neighborhood Resource Center is hosting a food distribution event on Saturday, Nov.18. The event is at 1551 Mulberry Street from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. If you need your groceries delivered, call or text (843) 732-0432. Give your name, address, and phone...
Everything we know surrounding the Berkeley County school board's decisive first week
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A newly-elected Berkeley County Board of Education got to work immediately after being appointed at Tuesday's meeting. The board made major overhauls when it came to top leadership roles and the banning of controversial ways of teaching. Since Tuesday night's board meeting, our ABC...
Traffic alert: intersection of Mary Ader Ave & Glenn McConnel Pkwy closed for construction
CHARLESTON COUNTY S.C. (WCIV) — Crews are closing the intersection of Mary Ader Avenue and Glenn McConnel Parkway today from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for road widening. Crews will also close one lane east and westbound to work on storm drain modifications.
Charleston International Airport's travel tips for Thanksgiving holiday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Next week is the week of Thanksgiving – a time for everyone to reflect on what they are thankful for, and a time for many to pack their luggage and hop on a plane. In an effort to make travelers' experiences at the...
