Georgetown County, SC

abcnews4.com

City of Charleston Unveils Plans for Future Hope Center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, the City of Charleston unveiled future plans for the Hope Center at Oyster Roast. The ceremony was held from 3-5 p.m. and Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg was joined by Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and Mayors’ Commission on Homelessness and Affordable Housing Chair Robert Clement.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Trident Tech extends free tuition for students through spring 2024

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Trident Technical College is extending its tuition-free initiative another academic year, allowing South Carolina residents to attend college tuition-free through the spring semester of 2024. The free tuition applies to all of the college's 150 programs, including the transfer program, where a student attends for...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Historic Charleston Foundation

We’re in the home stretch of the Historic Charleston Foundation's 75th year! To close out the year they have Illumination Charleston to celebrate with four esteemed speakers in the design and historic preservation worlds. Also this fall, HCF is celebrating in the most Lowcountry way with a Lowcountry Oyster...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced $1B investment into N. Charleston location

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced a $1 billion investment into building a centrally located campus in North Charleston. The campus will occupy 27 acres near I-26 and I-526, making the hospital easily accessible to residents of Berkeley, Charleston, or Dorchester counties. Roper St. Francis secured six parcels of real estate off of Mall Drive.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Genesis Health Care Ranked in Top 10% of Health Centers in the U.S.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Friday ,Genesis Health Care announced that they have received various awards from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration. That list includes the Gold Level Health Center Quality Leader Award. Genesis provides care to underserved communities in the Pee Dee and Lowcountry regions. The...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

New Berkeley County school board chair addresses major district changes

BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — The newly-appointed Berkeley County school board chair explained Wednesday some of the reasons behind the brand new board's shocking upturns at Tuesday's meeting. His statement comes after the new board voted to terminate superintendent Deon Jackson and name Anthony Dixon as his replacement. In...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

The PINK HOUSE to host food distribution event Saturday

CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — The PINK HOUSE Neighborhood Resource Center is hosting a food distribution event on Saturday, Nov.18. The event is at 1551 Mulberry Street from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. If you need your groceries delivered, call or text (843) 732-0432. Give your name, address, and phone...
CHARLESTON, SC

