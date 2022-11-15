Read full article on original website
Rel XL
3d ago
He's just running his mouth, everything he said we already know. But, "recast Tchalla!" wasn't selfish regardless of how Duke felt. it was a genuine support for what fans wanted to see and what they felt was right. Not just for the character Tchalla, but for Chadwick himself as well.
Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans
Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
Martin Freeman couldn't believe no one at Marvel knew Chadwick Boseman was battling cancer: 'Losing him was awful'
Martin Freeman costarred with the late Chadwick Boseman in "Black Panther" – he will reprise his role in the Marvel film sequel on November 11.
Letitia Wright’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Made For ‘Black Panther 2’ Compared to Other MCU Stars
As the new lead of the Black Panther movies, it’s understandable why fans are curious about Letitia Wright’s net worth and how much she makes as Princess Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wright, whose full name is Letitia Michelle Wright, was born on October 31, 1993, in Georgetown, Guyana. Her family moved to London, England, when she was seven years old. She made her on-screen debut in 2011 in the BBC show Holby City. She went on to star in shows like Top Boy and Chasing Shadows and movies like Urban Hymn and The Commuter before her big break as...
ETOnline.com
Chadwick Boseman's Wife Simone Ledward Boseman Gives First Sit-Down Interview Since His Death
Chadwick Boseman's wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, is looking back on her relationship with the late Black Panther star. Sitting down for her first formal interview since Chadwick's death in August 2020, Simone spoke to Whoopi Goldberg in a segment that aired on Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America, where she shared how she's keeping his legacy alive, two years after his tragic death.
If You Noticed Daniel Kaluuya Was Absent From “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Here’s Why
"Would you kill me, my love?"
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' set to be banned in China for featuring openly gay characters: report
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chinese censorship authorities are planning to ban DC's "Black Adam" along with Marvel's latest film.
'Wakanda Forever' Shocks Audiences With the Unexpected Death of [SPOILER]
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. At last, acclaimed writer-director Ryan Coogler invites audiences back to the kingdom of Wakanda; however, things are much different this time around. In the highly anticipated superhero flick Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the leaders of the fictional country fight to defend their nation from intruding forces in the wake of King T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) sudden death.
Tyler Perry Blasts Outlet For False Claims Janet Jackson and Jill Scott Are Holding Up a Movie
Tyler Perry took time out of his busy day to shut down a publication that seemingly fabricated his response to a question about the third installment of Why Did I Get Married?. Perry was recently asked by ET about making the third installment of one of his more popular films that stars himself along with the likes of Janet Jackson, Jill Scott, Tasha Smith, and more. When asked if there are plans for another Why Did I Get Married film, Perry noted how he’s waiting on approval from the two songstresses on the cast.
Letitia Wright Recovered for Four Months After ‘Traumatic’ Accident on ‘Wakanda Forever’ Set
Letitia Wright says she’s still dealing with the aftermath of the “traumatic” accident that saw her fall off a moving bike while filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.The Guyanese-British actress, 29, told Variety that she’s still seeing medical specialists more than a year after the August 2021 incident.“I’m still processing it,” she said. “I’m still working through it in therapy. It was really traumatic.”The accident took place while she was shooting a chase sequence with the film’s second unit in Boston. Wright was riding a bike mounted on a “biscuit rig” at the time, which was supposed to make for a...
‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Zuri Craig Dead: Tyler Perry Collaborator Dies at 44
A heartbreaking loss. America’s Got Talent alum Zuri Craig died on Friday, October 21. He was 44. The singer’s family shared the news via social media on Sunday, October 23. “It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig,” the statement read. “We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning.”
Black Panther director Ryan Coogler addresses why Daniel Kaluuya isn't in Wakanda Forever
The director has revealed where W'Kabi is during Black Panther 2
womansday.com
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
Influencer tells white people not to see Black Panther Wakanda Forever
Things are starting to get out of hand, and it seems like the days go by it's only going to get nasty and dirty!. An influencer took to social media to discourage white people from seeing the black Panther Wakanda Forever on opening weekend.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
Bette Davis was the only white participant who performed for black servicemen in World War II
Bette Davis in 1933Credit: Warner Bros.; Public Domain Image. Bette Davis (1908 - 1989) was one of the most iconic stars of the Hollywood Golden Age. With a filmography beginning in 1931 and ending in 1989, Bette was one of Hollywood's original golden girls.
Keanu Reeves thought Matthew Perry questioning why he was 'still alive' when other actors are dead came out of 'left field': report
In "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," Perry questions why actors like River Phoenix are dead when Keanu Reeves is still alive.
digitalspy.com
Marvel fans think Wakanda Forever has spoiled who the new Black Panther is
Wakanda Forever has given fans a better look at the new Black Panther – so good, in fact, that some think they've worked out who's donning the suit. The sequel to 2018's Black Panther will see a new version of the superhero following Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020. After he passed away, Marvel announced the role of T'Challa, king of Wakanda, wouldn't be recast, with the new film honouring the actor and his character's legacy.
How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family
From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
'Black Panther 2' script initially had Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa 'grieving the loss of time' after the blip, says director Ryan Coogler
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" follows T'Challa's family as they mourn his death. However, director Ryan Coogler told Inverse that the original script focused on T'Challa grieving. Coogler said T'Challa was "grieving the loss of time" after disappearing in "Avengers: Endgame." "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" director Ryan Coogler said the film...
ComicBook
Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover
Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
