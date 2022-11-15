"He doesn't know why everything happened, why he was shot one time, why he is here and not his friends," his mother Brenda said Mike Hollins, one of the victims of the University of Virginia bus shooting last weekend, has been taken off a ventilator and has since found out about his teammates' deaths, his mother told ESPN. The UVA running back was shot in the back Sunday night following a class field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C., as three of his teammates —...

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO