Chase Center: What you need to know to make it a great day

By Dominique Orona
 3 days ago

Chase Center and the surrounding district will generate more than $14 million yearly in new tax revenues for San Francisco, which will go toward vital services and capital improvements to address the community and neighborhood’s needs. If you haven’t had a chance to check out Chase Center yet, here’s everything you will want to know ahead of your trip.

Where is Chase Center located?

Chase Center is in San Francisco, California. The address of Chase Center is 1 Warriors Way, San Francisco, CA, 94158.

Who plays at Chase Center?

The Golden State Warriors play at Chase Center.

What is the capacity of the Chase Center?

The capacity at Chase Center is 18,064, which is the number of seats at the arena.

What time do the doors open at Chase Center?

Chase Center doors will open one hour before the game starts.

How much is the parking at the Chase Center?

If you plan to park in the Chase Center parking lots, you can expect to pay around $40. It would be best if you used SpotHero above to reserve parking before going to the venue.

Can you watch the Golden State Warriors warm up at Chase Center?

Yes, you can watch the warm-up of the teams getting some basketball shots up at Chase Center before the game. Unless permitted, meeting the players usually isn’t allowed without access to floor seats.

What can you bring into Chase Center?

Chase Center will not allow bags that measure larger than 14” x 14” x 6”. Bags that measure between 14” x 14” x 6” and 6” x 4” x 1.5″ are subject to x-ray screening and visual inspection but are allowed.

Is Chase Center cashless?

Chase Center is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at Chase Center?

Suites at Chase Center cost between $7,000-$15,000, depending on the event and game. Suites at the Chase Center feature interior lounge seating, a bar, and an HDTV. The guests will receive exclusive access to the Club Level, VIP parking, and private entry into the Chase Center.

  • Club Suites are located on the mid-level concourse above the lower seating bowl.
  • Theater Boxes are located along each sideline, one level above Club Suites.
  • Courtside Lounge Suites are subterranean lounges located underneath the lower bowl.

What is there to eat at Chase Center?

Credit – chasecenter.com

There are some delicious spots to eat at Chase Center. We have listed locations where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game. We recommend getting to the arena if you want to grab something to eat but do not want to miss any action.

  • Hot Dog Bills: Hot dogs, burger dogs, and fries throughout the venue.
  • Kaiser Permanente Healthy Picks: Fans looking for healthy food options like salad, tofu, beans, whole-grain bread, and fruit cups can find this in the 300 level.
  • Old Skool Cafe: Mac and cheese, Po’boys, peanut stew, soul food, and more in the 600 level.
  • Sadie’s Delicatessen: A wide range of famous sandwiches, including pastrami, turkey, ham, and more, in the 600 level.
  • Bakesale Betty: Buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches, salads, fries, and more throughout the venue.
  • Big Nate’s BBQ: Brisket sandwiches, pulled pork, and more throughout the stadium.
  • City Bistro: Asian-inspired dishes with shrimp noodles and more.
  • Sam’s Chowder House: Lobster rolls, clam chowder, crab fries, and more in the 300 and 600 level.
  • Tony G’s: A wide selection of Italian pizza throughout the stadium
  • Tacolicious: Mexican tacos with a wide choice of meat, nachos, salad, and more in the 300 level.
  • Drakes’ Brewing: Fans looking for craft beer drink options can head up to the 600 level at the venue.
  • Modelo Cantina: Mexican beer options in the upper concourse.

