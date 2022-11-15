Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
Northwest senior, Maryville alum Green nominated for Upshaw Award
(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State senior and Maryville alum Elijah Green has been named among the nominees for the Gene Upshaw Award. The Upshaw Award is given annually to the top lineman in Division II. View the complete release from Northwest Missouri State athletics linked here.
kmaland.com
Stanton's Stephens signs with Central
(Stanton) -- One of the top girls basketball players in the Corner Conference will take her talents to Pella next year. Stanton star Jenna Stephens is the latest KMAland basketball standout to commit to the Dutch. Stephens made her decision official in a signing ceremony on Wednesday. "It's a huge...
kmaland.com
Harlan storms back, claim 14th state title in classic
(Cedar Falls) -- Iowa's most storied football program added another memorable chapter to its history on Friday with a comeback win for the ages. Nineteen years after Harlan erased a 12-point deficit to Mount Vernon in the final six minutes of the 2003 Class 3A state championship game, the Cyclones turned back the clock and overcame a 16-point second-half hole to claim the program's 14th state championship in a 30-23 thriller.
kmaland.com
3 Bearcats named to D2CCA All-Central Region Team
(Maryville) -- Three Northwest Missouri State volleyball players were honored on the D2CCA All-Central Region team. Senior setter Allyssa Rezac and sophomore outside hitter Payton Kirchhoefer were named to the first team while junior Jaden Ferguson added a second-team honor. View the complete release from Northwest Missouri State athletics linked...
kmaland.com
Plattsmouth's Iverson finds D1 dream at Wichita State
(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth pitcher Drew Iverson can call himself a Division I baseball player. That's because Iverson recently committed to Wichita State. "It's been a childhood dream of mine to play at the highest level," Iverson said. "Fulfilling that dream is a blessing. It's amazing. I can't tell you how many hours I've put in. People don't realize how much work I've put in to get to where I am."
kmaland.com
Elmwood-Murdock puts 2 on ECNC First Team
(KMAland) -- The East Central Nebraska Conference released their All-Conference volleyball honors on Thursday. Elmwood-Murdock had a league-high two first team selections with the designations of Jordan Vogler and Tatum Backemeyer. Ashley Beethe (Johnson County Central), Maddie Busch (Palmyra), RaeAnn Thompson (Falls City) and Olivia Swanson (Auburn) were also on...
kmaland.com
Stacked roster of returners brings promise for Stanton in 2022-23 season
(Stanton) -- Coming off a monumental season, the Stanton Viqueens are preparing for what figures to be another promising campaign. Stanton returns every single player from a team that amassed a 24-1 record and won the Corner Conference championship in 2021-22. An offseason filled with participation in other sports now...
kmaland.com
Men's College Soccer Scoreboard (11/17): Creighton advances with tight win over Missouri State
(KMAland) -- The Creighton men’s soccer team advanced in the NCAA Tournament with a win over Missouri State on Thursday. Creighton 2 Missouri State 1 (NCAA Tournament)
kmaland.com
Men's College Basketball (11/17): Creighton, K-State roll to wins
(KMAland) -- Creighton and Kansas State rolled to wins while Nebraska had a rough second half in a loss to St. John’s on Thursday in regional men’s college basketball action. Nebraska (2-1): Nebraska struggled mightily in the second half, getting outscored 50-23 in the final 20 minutes of...
kmaland.com
Depth, height lead youthful Shenandoah girls basketball squad into 2022-23 season
(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah girls basketball team is gearing up for the 2022-23 season. The Fillies return a solid group of starters to what otherwise figures to be a young roster. “The kids coming back have done a tremendous job this summer,” Shenandoah head coach Jon Weinrich said. “We don’t...
kmaland.com
Harlan riding balanced offense into 23rd state championship appearance
(Harlan) -- The Harlan football team is one win away from the program's second consecutive state championship and 14th in school history. With a program as accustomed to late-November football as the Cyclones, it's no surprise Coach Todd Bladt's team is taking an even-keeled approach into Friday's 3A title game.
kmaland.com
Know Your Opponent: Xavier focused heading into rematch with Lewis Central
(Cedar Rapids) -- Lewis Central and Cedar Rapids, Xavier will fight for the Class 4A state championship for the second consecutive year. For the Saints (12-0), it's a chance at their fourth championship in program history. "This group has been a fun group to coach," Coach Duane Schulte said. "They've...
kmaland.com
Leon "Hank" Neppl, 87, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Visitation Start: 11:00 a.m. Visitation End: 1:00 p.m. (two hours prior to the service) Memorials:. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Cemetery: Martin Chapel Cemetery - Pacific Junction, IA.
kmaland.com
Betty Campbell, age 93 of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Monday ~ November 21, 2022. Visitation End:7:00 Pm w/family greeting friends from 5 to 7 PM. Memorials:May be directed to the church. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa. Cemetery:North Fairview Cemetery ~ Lenox, IA. Notes:. Betty passed away at...
kmaland.com
Richard Lee Stricker, age 66, Craig, Missouri
Location: 1st Presbyterian Church, Maryville, Missouri. Visitation Location: Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax, Missouri. Funeral Home: Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax/Craig. Notes:obit can be found at andrewshannfuneralhome.com.
kmaland.com
Helen Hunt, 82, Clarinda, Iowa
Location: Oak Grove cemetery, rural Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, November 18, 2022. Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m. Visitation End: 3:00 p.m. Memorials: Helen Hunt Memorial. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Oak Grove cemetery, rural Clarinda, Iowa.
kmaland.com
Marilyn M. Lustgraaf, 80, of Treynor, IA
Memorials:Treynor American Legion - Lamar Hartje Post 725 or St. Paul Lutheran Church in Treynor.
kmaland.com
Nancy M. Fischer, 78, Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: Watson, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, November 20, 2022. Visitation Start: 4:00 P.M. Visitation End: 6:00 P.M. Memorials: Memorial May Be Directed To The Donor's Choice. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Private family inurnment at a later date, High Creek Cemetery, Watson, Missouri.
kmaland.com
Ronald Nester, age 68, Fairfax, Missouri
Day and Date: Mr. Nester's body has been cremated and there will be no formal services held.
kmaland.com
Gregg lauds Clarinda housing project
(Clarinda) -- Iowa Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg is praising Clarinda officials for what some call "a golden moment" for the downtown area. Gregg stopped in Clarinda late Wednesday morning as part of swing through southwest Iowa to gauge the progress of a housing renovation project. Work continues on the renovation of the upper floor of the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce offices at 115 East Main Street into two 1,300 square-foot apartment units. Proceeds from a $200,000 Iowa Economic Development Authority Downtown Housing grant made the project possible. Gregg tells KMA News the downtown housing grant program drives investment in rural communities.
Comments / 0