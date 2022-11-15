ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Where is weed legal? How Kentucky compares to 37 states that allow medical marijuana

By Aaron Mudd
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

After a bill that would legalize and regulate medical marijuana in Kentucky stalled in Senate, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday he’s taking executive actions on the issue.

The first executive order Beshear signed during a live-streamed news conference allows Kentuckians to possess small amounts of medical marijuana provided they meet certain requirements. The second, will regulate Delta 8 , a milder and legal counterpart to the chemical in marijuana that gets people high.

At least 37 states and the District of Columbia have laws that allow marijuana for medicinal purposes, according to the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.

In Kentucky – where polling touted by Beshear suggests 90% of adults support legalizing medical cannabis – it’s illegal for recreational use, though non-psychoactive CBD is legal in the state. Up until Tuesday’s executive order, all possession for medicinal uses was also illegal in the state.

As of Nov. 9 – the day after Election Day – more states are approving measures that allow cannabis outside of medical purposes.

Here’s how Kentucky compares to other states on marijuana issues.

Gov. Beshear issues order to allow medical marijuana possession in qualified cases

Which U.S. states allow medical marijuana?

According to the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws , an advocacy group, “Modern research suggests that cannabis is a valuable aid in the treatment of a wide range of clinical applications.”

These include pain relief, nausea, spasticity, glaucoma and movement disorders.

Here are the states and U.S. territories with laws on medical marijuana:

  • Alaska

  • Alabama

  • Arizona

  • Arkansas

  • California

  • Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI)

  • Colorado

  • Connecticut

  • Delaware

  • District of Columbia

  • Florida

  • Guam

  • Hawaii

  • Illinois

  • Louisiana

  • Maine

  • Maryland

  • Massachusetts

  • Michigan

  • Minnesota

  • Mississippi

  • Missouri

  • Montana

  • Nevada

  • New Hampshire

  • New Jersey

  • New Mexico

  • New York

  • North Dakota

  • Ohio

  • Oklahoma

  • Oregon

  • Pennsylvania

  • Puerto Rico

  • Rhode Island

  • South Dakota

  • Utah

  • Vermont

  • Virginia

  • Virgin Islands

  • Washington

  • West Virginia

Where does Kentucky stand on medical marijuana?

After the latest statewide bill stalled, Gov. Andy Beshear convened and advisory group to study the issue. The group has been holding town halls and surveying Kentuckians to gather their feedback.

Kentucky is one of a dozen states that permit only limited access to products with low THC, the chemical in marijuana that gets you high. The other states and territories are:

  • Georgia

  • Indiana

  • Iowa

  • Kansas

  • Kentucky

  • Mississippi

  • North Carolina

  • South Carolina

  • Tennessee

  • Texas

  • Wisconsin

  • Wyoming

Which U.S. states allow non-medical use of marijuana?

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, the list of states allowing non-medical, adult use of marijuana has grown to 21.

According to the NCSL:

  • Voters in Arizona, Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota approved measures to regulate cannabis for non-medical adult use.

  • On Feb. 8, 2021, South Dakota Circuit Judge Christina Klinger ruled the measure was unconstitutional. The South Dakota Supreme Court upheld this decision Nov. 24, 2021, by a vote of 4-1.

  • New Jersey’s governor signed legislation March 1, 2021.

  • New York’s legislature and governor enacted AB 1248/SB 854 March 31, 2021.

  • The Virginia General Assembly passed legislation Feb. 27, 2021, and approved the governor’s amendments April 7, 2021.

  • The New Mexico legislature passed legislation March 31, 2021, and the governor signed it April 12, 2021.

  • The Connecticut General Assembly passed SB 1201 June 17, 2021, and the governor signed it June 22, 2021.

  • The Rhode Island General Assembly passed the Rhode Island Cannabis Act, measures 2022-S 2430Aaa and 2022-H 7593Aaa, and the governor signed them May 25, 2022.

  • Voters in Maryland and Missouri passed ballot initiatives to allow non-medical adult use in November 2022.

What is Delta 8, the drug a Lexington man says made him hit a city bus? We explain

Do you have a question about marijuana in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Beshear defends legality of his action on medical marijuana

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear expressed confidence Thursday that he’s on solid legal ground in allowing Kentuckians with debilitating conditions to legally possess medical marijuana, calling it a viable alternative to addictive medications in a state ravaged by the opioid crisis. The Democratic governor’s comments followed a backlash from prominent Republicans criticizing the executive order he signed Tuesday. Beshear’s action will enable Kentuckians to possess up to 8 ounces of medical marijuana at any one time for use for specified medical conditions, provided the cannabis is purchased legally in other states. They’ll need to keep their receipt for proof. A Kentuckian would need certification from a licensed health care provider to verify a diagnosis for at least one of 21 conditions that qualify. Those include cancer, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and post-traumatic stress disorder. The order is set to take effect Jan. 1, 2023. The governor said Thursday he would be “happy” to rescind his order if the state’s GOP-dominated legislature passes legislation next year to legalize medical cannabis.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Hemp store owner glad delta-8 regulations coming to Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Small business owners who sell hemp products received good news this week from Gov. Andy Beshear; through an executive order, he’s mandating the sale and packaging of delta-8. Dee Dee Taylor is the owner of 502 Hemp and Wellness Center, who is one of the people celebrating the action by Beshear. “I think it is great,” Taylor said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky to cut unemployment benefits next year

Scott County, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is among the states with the longest possible unemployment benefits, at 26 weeks. However, come January, 1, those unemployment benefits will change for the first time in 84 years. The change comes with the passing of House Bill 4. Kentucky Representative Phillip Pratt calls...
KENTUCKY STATE
935wain.com

Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Nov. 17, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on Kentucky National Guard members returning home; economic development progress; executive orders regarding medical cannabis; disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky; wildfires; public health; and shopping local this Christmas season. He also named both the Bourbon County High School Marching Band and journalist Deborah Yetter this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVW

Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis in Kentucky

Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis in Kentucky. Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical …. Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis in Kentucky. Dream Center’s Affordable Christmas event is back. Dream Center's Affordable Christmas event is back. $3.1 billion tentative settlement with Walmart announced...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods

Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods. Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. Julie Jensen with Cakes By Julie. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Morning...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
15K+
Followers
632
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy